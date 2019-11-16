67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Millions

Garages play big role in luxury homes

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
November 15, 2019 - 4:38 pm
 

When it comes to luxury homes in Las Vegas, it’s not just about the great room, master bedroom or even the pool.

For some, it’s all about the garage.

Garages play an important role in the design of homes and that trendline is growing even stronger in what customers are seeking from builders these days, and what buyers of existing luxury homes want.

Many luxury homeowners have an affinity to own and collect a lot of cars beyond their everyday sport utility vehicle or sedan, whether it be sports cars or classic vehicles. They like the convenience of having some of their collection at home rather than stored at a warehouse.

Some even do their garages in style with air conditioning and higher-end finishes and even use them as hangouts or public displays for their cars. In one case, a garage doubles as a basketball court.

Susie Perrine, the owner of Las Vegas International Realty, said garages are important to the luxury buyer looking for a resale home. The majority of luxury buyers want a six-car garage at the minimum and many want at least 10-plus car garages, she said. Nine out of 10 times, it’s men that have the biggest interest in the garage, she said.

Perrine said there are many homes on the market today that feature garages holding 10 or more vehicles, including the former home of actor Nicolas Cage in Spanish Hills.

Kristen Routh-Silberman, a Realtor with Synergy/Sotheby’s International Realty, said the bigger the garage the better chance a luxury home has of getting sold and faster.

“It’s critical,” Routh-Silberman said. “If you have two luxury homes next to each other and one has a six-car garage and one has a four-car garage, the six-car is selling over the four-car garage.”

Routh-Silberman said when it comes to luxury homeowners — men tend to collect cars and watches while women collect jewelry and shoes. She cited one garage in MacDonald Highlands that has a Ferrari hanging off the wall.

The link between luxury homes and cars in garages was evident by MacDonald Highlands recently hosting an exotic car show called Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance. it brought people from throughout the country to the fairways of DragonRidge Country Club to view the cars.

MacDonald Highlands developer Rich MacDonald said a luxury car show and people who display their cars attracts the profile of buyers in his community.

“You have a bunch of high-income individuals who could afford to live here, and it shows off the community nicely,” MacDonald said. “There are a lot of wealthy guys that like to collect cars. Boys like toys, and a lot of our residents have a ton of cars. Everybody loves cars, but it’s just an issue of having a place to put them.”

MacDonald said he is building a spec home in the community that will have 15 parking spaces underneath just for that reason. There are some residents in the community who have more than 100 cars, including sports cars such as Maseratis, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, muscle cars and vintage vehicles dating to the 1920s, he said. One home that sold recently had a garage for 15 cars, he said.

“If you can get 10 cars in a garage, they are as happy as clams,” MacDonald said. “They keep many in warehouses, but they like to keep some close to home. When friends and family come over, they can go play with them, basically. It’s like having something you are proud of and can enjoy.”

Even builders of luxury homes have an affinity for large garages, not only to house vehicles but for other functions.

Dan Coletti, the owner of Sun West Custom Homes, has built luxury garages in MacDonald Highlands, Ascaya and Summerlin. He owns a home in The Ridges with a 1,250-square foot attached garage that can hold six vehicles and a second detached garage measuring 1,100 square feet that can hold four. He has the space to store power tools, welder, metal cutters and grinding machines where he works on projects.

“We have been making the ceiling heights a minimum of 12 feet and our owners would sometimes have us install car lifts so they can stack two cars in (one) space,” Coletti said. “They love that so you don’t have to have a bigger garage.”

Some buyers are requesting air conditioning, depending on how much they use the garage and whether they need it to acclimate classic cars that could otherwise be damaged by the heat, Coletti said. About 30 percent of customers ask for something special for the garage, he said.

“We are even making some big enough and with air conditioning so they can have a sitting area where they can look at their nice cars and enjoy the space,” Coletti said. “We even tile the floors sometimes to make them like a nice showroom. I think garages are trending to a higher quality and nicer finishes to become more deluxe.”

Nothing says that more than when Sun West built the 2019 New American Home displayed at by the National Association of Home Builders’ show in Las Vegas in February. The approach to the home in Ascaya in the Henderson hills starts with a courtyard and glass-walled showroom garage for exotic cars that doubles as an air-conditioned man cave with a pool table, televisions, refrigerator and bar. It’s visible for those approaching the front door, and added about $400,000 to $500,000 to the cost of the home, Coletti said.

“If someone can afford a nice house, they want the ability to show off their nice car,” Coletti said. “They worked hard to get that car and instead of being locked under cover, they like that it can be seen all the time.”

Tyler Jones, the founder of luxury builder Blue Heron, said interesting and large garages are a common feature in homes requested by buyers. About one in five want more than a traditional garage that holds four vehicles, he said.

Jones said he’s designing an 18-car garage in a boomerang shape with a man cave in the middle with a pool table, bar and living space immersed in it with glass walls where you can see vehicles in every direction.

Jones said he’s building a home in the Summit in Summerlin with a 11-car garage in the basement in which, as your walking to entry, it looks like the car is floating on water.

A home under construction in MacDonald Highlands has a garage with glass walls, which makes it look like you are driving into the kitchen and living room. Another in MacDonald Highlands doubles not only as a garage holding eight to 10 cars, but a basketball court, Jones said.

In a design proposed for a luxury home in Pahrump adjacent to a race track, the plans called for a four-level, glass elevator to take vehicles to different floors of the home, including the master bedroom on the fourth floor.

Special garages can easily add $500,000 to the cost of the home, Jones said.

“We’re finishing them like a home with tiling on the floor and same windows and pocket doors and glass walls in the home,” Jones said. “A lot of times we have a full bathroom. Some people are into their cars. They are fun, sexy, beautifully exquisite and fast.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Real Estate Millions Videos
Real Estate Millions | The Property Brothers talk Dream Home No. 1
Drew and Jonathan Scott, TV's Property Brothers, talk about their newest Dream Home project in the MacDonald Highlands community in Henderson, NV. (Angus Kelly/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Million: 9840 Dorrell Lane - Video
This 3,107 square feet features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms that sits on 2.1 acres with a landscape that has unique plants and trees.
Real Estate Millions Barry Shier's Home - Video
Take a tour through the former CEO Barry Shier's of Mirage Resorts and Golden Nuggets home on Billionaires Row.
Real Estate Millions 5 Wood Creek Court - Video
5 Wood Creek Court features an award-winning Ozzie Kraft pool with a lazy river, grotto, waterfall, a swim-up bar, and jacuzzi, outdoor loggia with strip and mountain views.
Real Estate Millions: Spanish Trails
Blackstone Group reportedly interested in acquiring MGM Grand, Bellagio
The Blackstone Group, who purchased The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the Hughes Center office park, is reportedly looking to buy and lease back the MGM Grand and the Bellagio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real Estate Millions: 1382 Ruby Sky Ct
Lake Las Vegas Henderson Home - Video
The views of Lake Las Vegas from 8 Rue Promenade Way are panoramic and through each arched window, postcard-perfect. Impeccably groomed shores, waterfalls, golf courses, and upscale living define the exclusive landscape. But it's the European-inspired, 7,000-square-foot home with floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, curved stairways, French doors and ample nooks and balconies that suggest palatial hideaway.
Real Estate Millions: "Property Brothers" design a "drag room" - VIDEO
"Property Brothers" reached out to Las Vegas entertainer Frank Marino to design a "drag room" for Mark Hooker, who is performing as his stage persona “Margo Caprese,” known as the Vintage Vegas Vixen, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sun City Summerlin Dream Home - Real Estate Millions
Bob and Doralee have recently built there new dream retirement home in Sun City that mimics the style of there previous home.
Top 10 Most Expensive Homes in Las Vegas - Video
These are the top 10 most expensive homes sold in Las Vegas.
Lake Las Vegas Blue Heron Vantage Views
Video courtesy Lake Las Vegas Media/Drone Las Vegas & Black Room Productions
Golden Knight's owner Bill Foley's House for sale in The Ridges - Real Estate Millions
Peter Lik Designs Homes In Las Vegas - Video
Photographer Peter Lik has teamed up with Jewel Homes to design new homes for Las Vegas that take inspiration from different parts of the world.
Real Estate Millions: Temple Rock Court Boulder City
Temple Rock Court features four bedrooms, fourth bathrooms and is listed at $1.5 million.
Mount Charleston Home - Real Estate Millions
Louis Castle shows off his Mount Charleston home with beautiful view of the mountain.
Pardee Homes Terra Luna Wins Home Of The Year - VIDEO
Pardee Homes' Terra Luna in Summerlin wins the Silver Nugget's 2019 home of the year award.
Real Estates Millions: Midcentury Remodel - Video
Originally built in 1966, this Midcentury Remodel has been modernized to appeal to the masses. The larger than life windows brighten up the entire home and offer brilliant views of the nearby mountains and golf course.
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas (23 Summer House Drive)
Real Estate Millions: Angeles Home In MacDonald Highlands - VIDEO
Angeles Scorsetti's nearly 10,000-square-foot home she and her husband, Steve Mason, purchased on the Dragon Ridge Golf Course and spent six months remodeling, leaving behind their Mandarin Oriental penthouse where they lived 8 years above the Strip.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home - VIDEO
Mal Farmer takes us on a tour of her Bolder City home that she remodeled and lived it with her late husband Richard for over 30 years.
Real Estate Million: 27 Shadow Canyon Court - VIDEO
27 Shadow Canyon is a $5.5 million dollar home is 9,825 square-feet with six bedrooms and 7 baths. Shadow Canyon is equipped with an assortment of Tesla Amenities including power walls, solar panels, and an electric car.
Real Estate Millions: 2019 New American Remodel
Real Estate Millions: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort - VIDEO
Various RV owners living in the community of the Las Vegas Motorcoach Resorts gives the crew a tour of their motor homes.
Real Estate Millions: Brett Raymer's Tanked Home - VIDEO
Brett Raymer from the TV show "Tanked" gives us a look into his 4 story home on the edge of Lone mountain. What would a tanked home be without a 700-gallon custom aquarium in the kitchen and a 6,000-gallon Koi pond in its resort-style backyard.
Real Estate Millions: 460 Probst Way
460 Probst Way is listed for $4.5 million and has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 4 car garage and is 6,738 square feet. The home is in a gated compound with an outdoor pool, deck, and kitchen with near 360 degree of the las vegas valley. The house will be auctioned on April 26-29th.
Real Estate Millions: Home + History Tour - VIDEO
A 1963 Paradise Palms home. Originally called the Monterey, the open floor plan features a living, dining and kitchen area in main living area, original hardwood flooring, original central vac system, both master bathrooms have original starburst tile and vanities, fully renovated kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances, waterfall edge island with counter seating, ‘Cosmos,’ a Soviet-inspired lounge with fog machine, laser lights, sound system and full bar, fresh paint, retro furnishings, new carpet, pool, pool deck with seating and covered bar, lifetime block and steel construction.
Real Estate Millions: Jim Rhodes Home Most Expensive In Las Vegas - VIDEO
Jim Rhodes has created the most expensive home on the market in Las Vegas. The home is listed at $29,995,000, 9,798 sq. ft., 8 Bedrooms, 8 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and has 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip.
Pawn Stars Rick Harrison Real Estate Millions - VIDEO
Reality TV star Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars shows his eccentric home off in the Red Rock Country Club. The house is 8,845 square feet. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three additional rooms. It is listed at $3,999,999.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home (613 Lido Dr) - VIDEO
Sitting on top of a mountain overlooking the Lake Mead recreation area, Scott Baranoff gives a tour of his 4,655 square feet Frank Lloyd-Wright inspired home in Boulder City.
Real Estate Millions: Hard Luck Mine Castle
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
THE LATEST
Jonathan and Drew Scott, who star on the HGTV's "Property Brothers," in their Las Vegas home du ...
Property Brothers looking for more Vegas remodels to film
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott are searching the Las Vegas Valley for homes that are diamonds in the rough: beloved properties with good bones the brothers can transform into the homeowner’s “forever home.”

Carmine Vento goes all out with the Halloween decor. (Bill Hughes Real Estate Millions)
Vegas luxury neighborhoods get in the spirit of Halloween
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

The angry tree in Carmine Vento’s front yard is snarling at passersby. The spider is wildly menacing and the guy with the pirate at the end of the driveway is just as suspect. Cars slow down with faces inside gawking at the motely crew that is cackling, convulsing, spewing smoke and mingling with the undead.

This modern cabin at Mount Charleston is at Echo View. (Mount Charleston Realty Inc.)
Couple spends $1M to renovate Mount Charleston cabin
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Set amongst the stunning backdrop of Mount Charleston peak, Amanda and Nick Toors mountain retreat is an incomparable escape.

A gate to Casa de Shenandoah, the former Las Vegas estate of Wayne Newton, is seen on Oct. 7, 2 ...
Wayne Newton’s former ranch in Las Vegas sells for $10.53M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Wayne Newton’s former 36-acre ranch, Casa de Shenandoah, and surrounding commercial property, has been sold for $10.53 million as part of two distinct real estate transactions.

 
Spanish Trail Country Club estate lists for $18.5M
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

By the time visitors reach the front door of 93 Spanish Gate, they’re deep into a dense and impeccably groomed tropical paradise within the Spanish Trail Country Club.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden, left, and QB Derek Carr, right. (The Assoicated Press)
Raiders’ Gruden, Carr building homes in Southern Highlands
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Mystery solved on where Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden and his quarterback Derek Carr will be neighbors when the team relocates to Las Vegas in 2020.