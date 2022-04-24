Lone Mountain estate lists for $8.495M

“The owners took influences from the beautiful places they’ve traveled and incorporated it into the overall design.” said Frank Napoli, owner/realtor of The Napoli Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties. “This home is a showpiece, but it is also a comfortable place to live. It feels like a home.”

This 18-year-old Lone Mountain property has been completely remodeled. It recently listed for $8.495 million. (Napoli Group)

The kitchen’s custom monkey wood table, imported from Mexico, weighs 1,500 pounds. (Napoli Group)

The sophisticated Italian Scavolini kitchen is a showstopper. (Napoli Group)

Rupture, a sizeable integrated art piece, depicts a central gold vein dividing the primary black wall of the stylish sitting room right off the entry. (Napoli Group)

Dividing the two garages is a comfortable hideaway filled with plush brown leather chairs, fireplace, built-in shelving, and velvet curtains. (Napoli Group)

The two garages can accommodate 14 vehicles. One has a heavy-duty four-post dual platform car lift. (Napoli Group)

One of two master suite closets that feature $300,000 worth of Poliform custom furniture. (Napoli Group)

The home features floor-to-ceiling windows. (Napoli Group)

The living area features a bar. (Napoli Group)

The home features pops of color. (Napoli Group)

The bar. (Napoli Group)

The wine wall. (Napoli Group)

The wine wall is off the living room. (Napoli Group)

The kitchen. (Napoli Group)

The kitchen features a long island. (Napoli Group)

The kitchen opens to the patio. (Napoli Group)

The entry. (Napoli Group)

The home features polished porcelain tile flooring. (Napoli Group)

The home has five en suite bedrooms. (Napoli Group)

The master suite. (Napoli Group)

The home has nine baths. (Napoli Group)

The master bath. (Napoli Group)

One of two master closets. (Napoli Group)

The laundry room features commercial washer and dryer and dry cleaner. (Napoli Group)

An office. (Napoli Group)

One of nine baths. (Napoli Group)

Loft. (Napoli Group)

A second office. (Napoli Group)

Gym. (Napoli Group)

Guest bedroom. (Napoli Group)

Spa bath. (Napoli Group)

The great room/theater. (Napoli Group)

A giant pantry. (Napoli Group)

The home has an outdoor kitchen. (Napoli Group)

The pool. (Napoli Group)

Each bedroom is en suite. (Napoli Group)

One of five bedroms. (Napoli Group)

Private balcony. (Napoli Group)

The casita has a kitchen. (Napoli Group)

The casita. (Napoli Group)

The home measures 9,257 square feet. (Napoli Group)

Outdoor seating area with fire pit. (Napoli Group)

The pool area. (Napoli Group)

The outdoor kitchen and entertainment area. (Napoli Group)

"Her" closet. (Napoli Group)

The lawn features desert landscaping. (Napoli Group)

The difference is in the details.

Located in the Lone Mountain Preservation area, 7815 W. La Madre Way illustrates this distinction with the finest quality imported Italian and European finishes.

“The owners took influences from the beautiful places they’ve traveled and incorporated it into the overall design,” said Frank Napoli, owner and Realtor of The Napoli Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Nevada Properties. “This home is a showpiece, but it is also a comfortable place to live. It feels like a home.”

The custom, two-story gated compound is listed for sale through Napoli. It is being sold turnkey, with all of the luxurious furnishings, art pieces and appliances.

The color palette throughout the 9,257-square-foot home is predominately black and white, with pops of color integrated into each space. Apart from being timeless, the neutral palette incorporates luxe touches — custom voluminous imported chandeliers, custom wood elements and polished porcelain tile flooring — into the design.

“I’ve been in $200 million homes in Los Angeles, and you’ll find features in this home that are above some of the things in those homes,” Napoli said. “The level of finish and quality of install is top of the line.”

According to Napoli, the owners purchased the property in 2014 and spent the next four years renovating the entire 18-year-old property.

“They hired Hoogland Architecture to help achieve their vision,” Napoli said. He noted the owners took a hands-on role in the design. “It’s completely rebuilt. They took it down to the studs, added on and created this incredible masterpiece.”

The project added 4,500 square feet to the home’s footprint, including a main-level primary bedroom wing, great room/theater and detached casita.

Its private northwest location afforded the couple unlimited creative freedom, without any homeowner association restrictions.

“The location was one of the primary reasons the couple chose the lot,” Napoli said. “They didn’t want to spend millions of dollars on a house to worry about restrictions.”

The contemporary-styled estate features five en suite bedrooms, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, open office with custom California redwood desk and back-lit onyx counter, upper-level fitness room with infrared and tanning beds and an extravagant exterior with knife-edged pool, spa and outdoor pavilion.

Design elements — such as custom textured walls and architectural and artistic elements — throughout the property become showpieces.

“Each room has a theme,” Napoli said. “The owners wanted to soften the contemporary interior, so they brought in different textures and wood elements.”

An oversized glass entry opens into the sprawling foyer. It showcases 20-foot ceilings and a two-story water feature flowing under a solid wood floating staircase. “Rupture,” a sizable integrated art piece, depicts a central gold vein dividing the primary black wall of the stylish sitting room right off the entry. Light emanating through the crack draws significant interest.

“This is a wonderful piece,” Napoli said. “It has such depth. At night it creates an incredible setting.”

Bordering “Rupture,” the sitting room’s glass window reveals a 200-year-old art piece set in an exterior alcove.

“It’s a saguaro cactus skeleton,” Napoli said. “It’s now considered a sculpture.”

The private primary suite, off the foyer, features a distinctive textured wood accent wall, contrasting the surrounding white walls. The voluminous space offers views and access to the lush backyard and pool deck.

Its luxurious bath displays floating laser-cut marble vanities, oversized soaking tub and walk-in shower. His-and-her walk-in closets offer high-end Italian Poliform cabinetry and striking custom chandeliers.

“The closets have $300,000 worth of Poliform custom furniture,” Napoli said. “It’s magnificent. I would challenge you to find higher quality.

“When they delivered the cabinetry, it was an entire semi-truck,” Napoli said. “It took quite a while to install.”

The 625-square-foot “her” closet features custom shoe racks, stylish vanity with integrated television in the oversized mirror, sound system and two gorgeous purple and gold chandeliers. A row of upper-level transom windows fills the space with natural light.

Across the foyer from the suite, the sophisticated Italian Scavolini kitchen is a showstopper. The high-gloss. black glass cabinetry, integrated appliances and central waterfall-edge island with black granite counter provide a stunning visual.

The kitchen’s custom monkey wood table, imported from Mexico, adds a sense of warmth to the space.

“The table weighs 1,500 pounds,” Napoli said. “It’s really a conversation piece. It took a backhoe to bring it into the home. If it ever leaves, it’s going out in pieces.”

The great room/theater, positioned off the kitchen, is distinguished by 20-foot ceilings enhanced by a 9-foot, hand-polished brass chandelier cascading down from the center. A striking two-story custom geometric accent wall draws the eye toward the lavish wet bar. The immersive theatrical experience is composed of high-performance components including a Jamo surround sound, 120-inch screen, projector and color-changing LED lighting system.

With the interior renovation, the owners’ site improvements include the construction of an outside steel pavilion with comfortable conversation area, theater, kitchen and pool bath. The steel beams were driven 7 feet into the ground to enhance the structure’s support.

The entertainment pavilion has a hidden television screen that comes out of the ceiling and a high-quality sound system that fills the entire backyard with unbelievable sound.

“They are Klipsch speakers, which are top of the line,” Napoli said. “They surround the entire backyard. He didn’t sacrifice any sound quality just because it was outside.”

A hybrid wood/gas pizza oven takes center stage on the exterior galley with a mega-burner, oversize barbecue grill, refrigerator, pot filler and pop-up electric outlets.

“The pizza oven weighs 2,500 pounds and was brought in using a crane,” Napoli said. “Just the sheer expense of the install lends to the value of the home.”

At the back of the property, an oversized 3,000-square-foot garage is divided into two distinct spaces with a surprise central element.

The garages feature a heavy-duty, four-post dual platform car lift, multiple air hoses, expansive tool chests, laundry room and an unusual powder room.

“It’s the coolest bathroom any garage has,” Napoli said. “It displays a large tree struck by lightning.”

Dividing the two garages is a comfortable hideaway filled with plush brown leather chairs, fireplace, built-in shelving, and velvet curtains. The sophisticated space showcases 20-foot ceilings and its own Spanish cedar cigar humidor and wine dispenser.

“It’s a super cozy room,” Napoli said. “It has a speakeasy vibe. Everyone that comes in here is so blown away. The grandiose height and size of everything, pictures just don’t do it justice.

“There are even exhaust fans for the cigar smoke,” Napoli continued. “And the integrated sound system produces mind-blowing sound.”

A detached, 814-square-foot casita is the last addition made to the property, showcasing the same high quality of finishes and features.

“There is at least a half-million dollars of materials in here,” Napoli said. “You feel the difference in this house with the quality of materials and workmanship.”

The ultra-efficient property features Crestron smart home automation, HVAC zoning system, low-water desert landscaping and solar energy system with 76 panels and inverters.