Luxury home market remains strong

“That’s a place where we’ve never been,” said luxury Realtor Ivan Sher with the Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “In the past from 2019 backward, we may have sold one home over $11 million a year or one every other year. It’s a whole different market. There’s demand for this product, and as long as it’s not an overpriced home, some of these should turn by the end of the year.”

Although not in that price range, there’s one high-profile estate on the market that was owned by the late tech entrepreneur Tony Hsieh at 1250 Shadow Lane. It measures 14,336 square feet and is in the Scotch 80s community near Charleston Boulevard. It was built in 1977 and is listed for $2 million.

The Hsieh estate sits on 1.75 acres and has a main two-story home with seven bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. There’s a two-car garage with a 600-square-foot apartment above it. There’s also a carriage house with two to three additional bedrooms, kitchen, living room and family room. The estate has an indoor heated pool in its own building. The property has a three-car garage and three-car carport with recreational vehicle parking.

Listing agent Avi Dan-Goor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices said the front of the home “has amazing curb appeal with electric gates, circular drive and beautiful double wood door front entry with a gorgeous chandelier greeting you at the door.”

The estate has a rose garden, fountains and lush landscape. Dan-Goor said he has gotten two offers on the home in the past week with a lot of interest from out of state. One couple from Hawaii wanted it as a compound, and others wanted to rebuild on the site, he said.

“It’s a very eclectic old Vegas property,” Dan-Goor said. “It’s not move-in ready. It needs to be updated and remodeled. But that acreage is hard to find, especially in that area.”

The Scotch 80s neighborhood has homes “that are full of character,” Dan-Goor said. “It’s a mix of older custom homes on fairly large lots. No two homes are alike. It’s close to the Strip and downtown and has a lot of old Vegas charm to it. It doesn’t feel like the cookie-cutter Summerlin and Green Valley area.”

Many of the people who live there grew up in Las Vegas and love that authentic style, Dan-Goor said. It also appeals to people from out of state who don’t want a master-planned community, he said.

Most expensive homes on market

1. The list is led by 2738 Carina Way in Seven Hills overlooking Rio Secco golf course. The home is listed for $32.5 million. It has four bedrooms with 14,207 square feet of livable area over three stories and 26,416 square feet under the roof. It has nine bathrooms and three climate-controlled garages with space to accommodate up to 12 vehicles. It even has a car lift to bring the vehicle to the second-floor master bedroom.

The home has a glass elevator that’s a centerpiece, and the property is known for its high-tech amenities throughout, including LED lighting, advanced security systems with 32 cameras, biometric scan entries, motorized door systems, 20,000 square feet of heated indoor and outdoor tile flooring, high-fidelity music distribution and 32 video displays throughout the property featuring centralized 4K video distribution.

“There’s been lots of activity,” said Sher, the listing agent. “We’re very selective who goes through it. We’ve had some offers. There’s a lot going on.”

2. The former Wayne Newton estate, 6629 Pecos Road, remains on the market and is listed for $27.4 million. The 39-acre gated ranch with a seven-bedroom mansion has seven additional homes and an air-conditioned car museum holding more than 100 cars. The estate has horse stalls and breeding stables with an equestrian pool. There are artesian wells and lakes, tennis courts and koi ponds with fountains.

“The property currently has multiple offers, and we are working with the attorneys to finalize the deal,” said listing agent Zar Zanganeh, broker and owner of Luxe Estates &Lifestyles. “We are hopefully going to open escrow with one of these offers. It is hoped that it will close by the end of the year.”

3. The mansion at 677 Boulder Summit in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson is on the market for $18 million. It sits on 2 acres and overlooks DragonRidge Country Club. It has more than 14,000 square feet with a resort-style backyard, two swimming pools, spa and seven waterfalls with a Ben Hogan replica bridge from Augusta National Golf Club. There are 16-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, wine cellar grotto, cocktail bar, 12-seat theater, game room, and wellness wing with spa, steam, sauna and gym. The home has two offices with five guest bedrooms and a master suite. It has a seven-car garage.

Realtor Amelia Prentice-Keene with Keller Williams Southern Nevada said they’ve had some “great interest from overseas. With lots $2 million to $3 million up in that area, to have three lots is becoming increasingly rare.”

Overseas buyers have the money for such big purchases, and $18 million is nothing to them, Prentice-Keene said.

“I think we will see something in the next two to three months,” Prentice-Keene said. “In the past, a lot of times luxury homes over the $5 million to $10 million mark take a year or two.”

4. The estate at 9409 Kings Gate Court in Queensridge is owned by Yohan Lowie, the developer of One Queensridge Place condos and Tivoli Village. It’s an European-style estate on more than 1.5 acres dubbed Villa Piedra (House of Stone) measuring more than 17,000 square feet with seven bedrooms. The single-story home, built in 2005, is listed for $16 million.

The home has a seven-car garage, 2,700-square-foot grand living room with 30-foot ceilings, lanai, library, movie theater and detached casita. Anthony Spiegel of the Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is the listing agent.

“It’s a unique property in a unique neighborhood,” Spiegel said. “From what I find from a trend perspective, there’s a lot of focus on the modern aesthetic and design, and that’s why you have the valuations you do in The Summit Club and The Ridges and MacDonald Highlands, where a lot of people gravitate to the desert-contemporary look. This has a more traditional palazzo aesthetic. It’s not the in-demand aesthetic. When you take that, the size and location, it takes a unique buyer. These traditional neighborhoods just don’t get the kind of activity that the focus on the newer neighborhoods gets. We get activity, but someone really has to be comfortable with 18,000 square feet in a traditional style in a traditional neighborhood.”

Spiegel said given a good economy it could take six more months to sell after going on the market about five months ago. It would have taken more than 18 months in the past, he said.

5. More homes from The Summit Club in Summerlin are going on the market, including one at 10951 Stardust Drive listed for $15.4 million. Sher is the listing agent for the two-story home that, which was designed by architect R. Douglas Mansfield with interiors by Ohara Davies Getano. It’s considered a Montecito-inspired home with four bedrooms, six bathrooms, five fireplaces and a main-level primary suite. All together, it’s 6,600 square feet. Two bedrooms have en suite baths and walk-in closets and share second-floor space with a large den, a sitting room and two exterior patio spaces.

“There is a lot of activity,” Sher said. “It’s only been on the market for a short period of time, and I expect that one will sell by the end of the year.”

There was already a private sale — not listed on the MLS — at The Summit Club for $17.5 million, Sher said. “Mine is the only public listing in the Summit right now,” Sher said. “It’s a sensational home. The finishes are impeccable. Everyone that walks through that house is awed by the finishes.”

6. The two-story home at 5 Rockstream Drive in Ascaya in Henderson is listed for $13.9 million and measures 6,539 square feet with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It has a 70-foot infinity-edge pool with a spa and indoor and outdoor wet bar. It has a seven-hole putting green, fire pit lounge and outdoor kitchen. The great room has a 27-foot ceiling. The wine room holds 648 bottles. The gourmet kitchen has Scavolini cabinets imported from Italy. The upper level has the master suite with a balcony, floor-to-ceiling marble bathroom with freestanding tub.

The listing agent, Rob Jensen with the Rob Jensen Co., said the lot has full-on city views that were maximized by pocket doors and walls of glass. He said they have some showings and more scheduled but haven’t had an offer yet.

7. A mansion in Tournament Hills in Summerlin, 8912 Greensboro Lane, is listed for $13.9 million. It was built on two lots and has 18,908 square feet with four levels and eight bedrooms. It has high ceilings and “exuberant” chandeliers. The staircases are framed with custom-etched glass panels and “a cozy receiving room exhibiting a monumental handcarved stone wall and fireplace, according to Realtor Cristine Rosa Lefkowitz with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

The mansion has dining room seating for 12, an oversized kitchen, breakfast area, bar and juice station, and home theater seating 13. The master bedroom is oversized. There are three bedrooms on the main level. There are an elevator and staircase on both sides of the home to access the four levels. One level is reserved for a basketball court and gym. The mansion has a six-car garage with the ability to park 15 cars on the driveway.

“The backyard is best described as an oasis with an outdoor kitchen, resort beach-style pool with a slide, cave, waterfalls and Jacuzzi,” Lefkowitz said. “There’s exotic landscape with mature trees, vegetables, legumes and fruit trees from all over the world.”

8. A home under construction at 3 Heavens Edge Court by Sun West Custom Homes is among the top 10. It’s listed for $13.5 million. When completed, it will have 9,589 square feet with seven bedrooms. The contemporary single-story home in the hillsides of Ascaya sits on 2.5 acres and has a casita that can serve as an exercise room. The home has a study, game room and six-car garage. It is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Dan Coletti of Sun West Luxury Realty is the listing agent.

9. A one-story mansion measuring 23,544 square feet in MacDonald Highlands, 1198 MacDonald Ranch Drive, is listed for $12.9 million. Listing agent Isacc Moore with Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty calls it a hotel-inspired village featuring resort-style pool with a bar and pub, 12-seat theater, two grand master suites and a garage accommodating 11 cars and a RV.

10. A home at 45 Club Vista Drive in Anthem Country Club measures 11,133 with seven bedrooms and a two-bedroom casita. It sits atop a 200-foot plateau above its neighbors. It’s a modern and curved custom home with a two-story entrance with curved staircase that leads to the second floor. Eleanor Lee Riseman, a Realtor with Luxury Estates International, is the listing agent for the home with a $12.5 million asking price.

11. Also listed for $12.5 million is a three-story mansion at 93 Spanish Gate Drive. It has 20,098 square feet with nine bedrooms. The home includes a 3,000-square-foot main-level master suite, fitness center, elevator, grand staircase, wine storage room, bar and game room and kitchen with an island seating and disappearing central column featuring multiple television screens. It has a compound for parties and social events. It has garage space for 10 vehicles.

“There are numerous hideaway spaces both indoors and out, enticing patios and balconies, window walls with below-level pool views as well as a private putting green and both golf course and lakefront frontage,” said Sher, the listing agent.

“It’s a great compound,” Sher said. “There’s nothing like it in the city. It’s an incredible value. You’re getting a lot of land and home and a lot of money put into the house. It’s a sensational home.”