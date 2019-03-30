MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Rare garden-level high-rise home lists for $2.85M in Las Vegas — VIDEO

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
March 29, 2019 - 5:05 pm
 

The 4,000-square-foot private courtyard of One Queensridge Place garden-level unit 103 mirrors the private villas found along the Italian hillsides.

Its multicolored-stone courtyard lined with lush mature vegetation is a rare amenity in Vegas real estate and even rarer in the high-rise market place.

“The garden units are very different,” said Anthony Spiegel of the Ivan Sher Group at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Nevada Properties. “There is something special about this building and specifically with these garden units. You haven’t seen anything like this.”

There are 10 garden-level units in the two Queensridge towers, each with its own unique design.

“The developer had and still has tremendous vision to see spaces where others don’t,” Spiegel said. “The garden-level units are a result of visualizing beyond the traditional project of what could be. That’s why none of the garden units are identical. They are all very different.”

Listed for $2.85 million through Spiegel, the penthouse’s courtyard offers columned, covered areas combined with open spaces for a versatile living area and intimate retreat. It includes an expansive outdoor kitchen and a 1,000-square-foot detached casita.

“You could live in here with tremendous ease,” Spiegel said of the casita. “There is a full kitchen, living room, bedroom, bath and laundry.”

Indoors, the 3,889-square-foot custom suite is designed for easy and luxurious living. The suite features two bedrooms including a private master suite, 3½ baths, informal dining area, formal living room and a private subterranean two-car garage.

“They are actual enclosed garages like a traditional home,” Spiegel said.

The entire unit has been renovated with more than $700,000 in upgrades.

“You don’t see that very often in this building,” Spiegel said of the extensive renovation. “It was to modernize the unit and give it an overall lighter feel.”

The renovation transformed the unit into what Spiegel describes as “contemporary classic elegance,” incorporating hand-applied white Venetian plastered walls, imported travertine flooring, hardwood flooring, premium dark wood cabinetry, custom light fixtures and high-quality construction.

“This unit is very special and has incredible depth with layering of finishes,” Spiegel said. “It functions and feels like a single-family home.”

The unit is close to the main entrance on the main lobby level of the One Queensridge Place tower.

“You never have to get into an elevator,” Spiegel said. “Walk 200 steps, and you’re inside your unit.”

The suite’s grand double-door entry is graced with imported natural stone tile and 11-foot, dome-shaped ceiling rising above a decorative inlaid stone circle.

The expansive open-floor plan flows easily from one room to the next. The entry opens into the informal dining and living spaces. The informal dining features a custom chandelier, designed as a statement piece.

“It’s not overbearing, you can see through it,” Spiegel said. “It’s a nice piece.”

The signature Queensridge central gas fireplace, surrounded by built-in shelving and a big-screen television, results in a striking focal point for the main living area.

The unit’s large floor-to-ceiling sliding doors open to the courtyard and provide a stunning indoor-outdoor connection.

“Every room can access the backyard,” Spiegel said. “That is the beauty of this unit.”

The suite’s gourmet kitchen is equipped with upgraded professional-grade, stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinetry, stainless steel farm sink and wine refrigerator, and a custom built-in refrigerator and freezer.

“The kitchen has been completely remodeled,” Spiegel said. “Everything from the light fixtures to the faucet to the farm sink.”

The center island provides ample preparation space, and the granite countertops enhance the space’s opulence.

Casual bar seating borders the kitchen and voluminous living area. A powder bath off the kitchen features padded, cloth-lined walls enhanced with cloth-framed scones.

“This creates warmth and elegance,” Spiegel said of the unique walls. “This is an example of depth of design. Those kinds of things make a difference.”

An intimate room off the dining area features frosted-glass barn door entry and custom built-ins. It is currently used as a child’s bedroom.

“They wanted to create a space without creating a dungeon,” Spiegel said. “The clear windows above and frosted glass doors lets light in but gives privacy.”

The private master suite is independent of the other bedrooms. The large suite is complete with a sitting area, and spa-like bath with a large jacuzzi tub and walk-in steam shower.

Custom vanities and granite counters add to the spa-like ambiance. Two large walk-in master closets feature built-in shelves and storage.

Another expansive en suite bedroom is on the other side of the unit, with its own private bath and walk-in closet. Each bedroom opens to the private courtyard.

The unit is controlled by a Crestron system that governs all aspects of the unit, including motorized window coverings, media, lights and the HVAC system.

A 24-hour, guard-gated secure community, One Queensridge Place encompasses two 18-story towers with 219 units.

Designed and developed by Executive Home Builders in 2006, the towers offer a wide variety of amenities to enhance lifestyle living for its residents. The smallest condo starts at 2,000 square feet, and the community has units that measure more than 15,000 square feet in the Crown Jewel two-story penthouses.

One Queensridge Place offers extensive lifestyle amenities including around-the-clock valet and concierge services, fitness center, conference rooms, guest casitas, indoor lap and outdoor pool, 25-seat movie theater, café, private dining room with chef’s kitchen, his-and-her spas, billiards room, library, outdoor kitchen, dog park, wine cellar, featuring a large bottle wine locker for each resident, and private subterranean enclosed garages.

Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be "closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
