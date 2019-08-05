95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Millions

Rhodes’ Spanish Hills home leads top resales of 2019 — VIDEO

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
August 5, 2019 - 8:09 am
 

An uber luxury Spanish Hills home lived in by its builder Jim Rhodes that set the second-highest resale value in Las Vegas history at $16 million tops the list for the most expensive sale so far in 2019.

The list of top sales for the year includes several high-profile homes chronicled over the past year by Real Estate Millions.

The buyer of the nearly 20,000-square-foot Rhodes’ estate on the 2-acre compound at 5212 Spanish Heights Drive remains a mystery. Completed this year, it sold for $16 million after originally being listed for $30 million.

There are eight bedrooms, eight full baths, two half baths, media room, game room and 15-car garage. There’s a two-story pool house that can used as living space and an exercise room. It has infinity-edge pool and rooftop deck with a panoramic view of the valley.

Rhodes, the founder of Harmony Homes and developer of Spanish Hills, has called the home his masterpiece, that is until he builds his next one.

The front part of the home with its offices and bedrooms has an opening that leads down the passage to a courtyard that has palm trees and a design that resonates not only outside the home but inside it as well.

On the inside, the home resembles an art project. Barth White, whose has created finishes for casinos and celebrities and the uber-wealthy around the world, is behind the finishes with mica, stone and crystal accented walls throughout the house that give off different coloration depending on where you are standing or sitting.

The Rhodes’ sale fell short of the record set in 2016 when magician David Copperfield purchased a mansion at 1625 Enclave Court for $17.55 million. It was bigger than Rhodes’ home at 31,000 square feet with two guest homes. It has a movie theater, nightclub, golf simulation room, two elevators.

Just behind Rhodes’ sale at $15 million was one in 2011 to casino owner Phil Ruffin for an 11-acre compound at 7030 Tomiyasu Lane. It has more than 73,000 square feet with 18 bedrooms and 36 baths. Last November, Real Estate Millions reported former casino magnate Steve Wynn paid $13 million for a Summerlin home at 1717 Enclave Court that measures nearly 13,000 square feet.

Realtor Michael Zelina, owner of Red Luxury who sold the Rhodes’ home, called it one of the most impressive homes in Las Vegas he’s ever seen. Because Rhodes lived in the home he built, it’s considered a resale, he said.

“You are on a 2-acre lot on top of Spanish Hills looking over Spanish Trail and you have the beautiful Strip view,” Zelina said. “It has one of the largest third-story fun decks I have ever seen, and everything was bigger, bolder and better that’s been built that I have seen. The architecture and high ceilings and finishes was all beyond. The buyer recognized that.”

Zelina said he took over from the original listing and restaged the home and the buyer wanted it immediately and paid cash for it. The home wasn’t completed or it could have fetched more than $20 million and been ranked No. 1 of all time, he said.

“It was all about timing and finishing the deal,” Zelina said. “If it would have been 100 percent completed it would have been $20 to 22 million all day long.”

Forrest Barbee, a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices broker who deals in luxury homes in California, Arizona and Nevada and tracks the top resales of the year, said it’s exciting to continue being the listing agent for the No. 1 resale in the city’s history even though it won’t last.

“It’s a fleeting thing because in that higher-end market we are seeing movement,” Barbee said. “While we have the highest one, and it’s a kind of fun and nice, you always figure that’s good until next month or next quarter.”

Other top sales of 2019 listed through July

No. 2 — 8101 Obannon Drive, north of Sahara Avenue, for $6 million. It measures 12,362 square feet and has five bedrooms and a 10-car garage on the 6.8-acre estate that features an indoor pool, movie room, rooftop deck, tennis court and batting cage. The compound also has two additional homes that span 2,765 square feet and 5,478 square feet. It was previously listed for $10.5 million. Cheryl Davis of Paragon Premier Properties was listed as the buyer’s and seller’s agent. Clark County records list the owner as Alex Bouzari, the CEO of DataDirect Networks, an information storage company based in Southern California.

“It is one of the Las Vegas’ rare compounds with three parcels,” said Davis, a Realtor with Paragon Premier Properties. “It has a guest house, tennis court and 10-car garage, batting cage, and 2 acres of park grounds.”

No. 3 — 1353 Dilevante Drive in Seven Hills in Henderson for $5.6 million. It measures 11,718 square feet and has six bedrooms, an indoor basketball court and resort-style pool overlooking the Rio Secco golf course.

It was listed by Kristen Routh-Silberman and had a previous price of $5.975 million. Javier Mendez was listed as the buyer’s agent. County records list the owner as Joshua and Jenna Zwagil, founders of MyDailyChoice, a networking marketing company. NBA superstar LeBron James was among those who considered buying the home.

“It was a (architect) Richard Luke house that has tons of amenities and innovative features and designs in the house,” said Routh-Silberman with Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty. “The kid’s room had slides, there’s a slide into the basketball court and rope swing into the pool. It has a theater, beautiful finishes and waterfall countertops.”

No. 4 — 1210 MacDonald Ranch Drive in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson for $5.4 million. It’s a Silver Nugget award winner for Custom Home of the Year in 2018 and was built by Sun West Homes. The midcentury modern design in a single-story measures 8,495 square feet on a 0.65-acre lot overlooking DragonRidge Country Club. It has five bedrooms, six baths and a four-car garage. It has a theater room, rooftop lifestyle deck for city views, wine room, prep kitchen and pantry, resort-style pool and spa, built-in barbecue area and outdoor kitchen. It starts with the water feature at the courtyard entrance of the home.

Ivan Sher was the listing agent and buyer’s agent. It was previously listed for $5,985 million. The owner islisted as California-based Hikronos LLC.

No. 5 — 2720 Pinto Lane in the historic district in Las Vegas for $4.6 million. The home measures 5,979 square feet with two stories and five bedrooms. It’s the New American Remodel, a 1950s ranch-style home by local architect Michael Gardner. Earlier this year, it was featured at the National Home Builders Association’s International Builders Show. It has what’s called a West Coast contemporary design with mid-modern elements such as flat rooflines, clerestory windows and textured light stone that continues indoors. Kamran Zand was the listing agent and Ivan Sher was the buyer’s agent. It sold for its list price. The owner is listed at Pinto LLC.

No. 6 — 44 Sun Glow Way in The Ridges in Summerlin for $4.1 million. The contemporary home that measures 6,016 square feet was built by Blue Heron in 2016. It is situated on a 0.29-acre lot with golf course frontage. It has six bedrooms, seven baths, and a seven-car garage with pool and spa. Ken Lowman was the listing agent and Julie Baecker was the buyer’s agent. It was previously listed at $4.25 million. Maryanna Herbst is listed by county records as the buyer.

No. 7 — 65 Meadowhawk Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin for $4 million. The three-story home measures 9,602 square feet with five bedrooms and five-car garage. It has a basement theater. Gary Anter of Presenting Vegas was the listing agent and Ivan Sher was the buyer’s agent. It was previously listed for $4.19 million. County records list estate planning attorney Steven Oshins as the owner.

No. 8 — 661 Falcon Cliff Court in McDonald Highlands in Henderson for $3.995 million. It measures 7,500 square feet and has an eight-car garage and six bedrooms. Routh-Silberman was the listing agent and Don Kuhl was the buyer’s agent. It sold for its list price. Falcon Cliff LLC is listed as the owner.

No. 9 — 673 Falcon Cliff Court in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson for $3.675 million. It has 6,450 square feet, five bedrooms and a four-car garage. Routh-Silberman was the buyer’s agent and the listing agent. It was previously listed for $3,995 million. Mike Bilek is listed by county records as the owner.

No. 10 — There are three tied for that spot at $3.5 million with 62 Meadowhawk Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin; 582 Lairmont Place in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson; and 2902 Coast Line Court in The Lakes.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Real Estate Millions Videos
Top 10 Most Expensive Homes in Las Vegas - Video
These are the top 10 most expensive homes sold in Las Vegas.
Lake Las Vegas Blue Heron Vantage Views
Video courtesy Lake Las Vegas Media/Drone Las Vegas & Black Room Productions
Golden Knight's owner Bill Foley's House for sale in The Ridges - Real Estate Millions
Peter Lik Designs Homes In Las Vegas - Video
Photographer Peter Lik has teamed up with Jewel Homes to design new homes for Las Vegas that take inspiration from different parts of the world.
Real Estate Millions: Temple Rock Court Boulder City
Temple Rock Court features four bedrooms, fourth bathrooms and is listed at $1.5 million.
Mount Charleston Home - Real Estate Millions
Louis Castle shows off his Mount Charleston home with beautiful view of the mountain.
Pardee Homes Terra Luna Wins Home Of The Year - VIDEO
Pardee Homes' Terra Luna in Summerlin wins the Silver Nugget's 2019 home of the year award.
Real Estates Millions: Midcentury Remodel - Video
Originally built in 1966, this Midcentury Remodel has been modernized to appeal to the masses. The larger than life windows brighten up the entire home and offer brilliant views of the nearby mountains and golf course.
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas (23 Summer House Drive)
Real Estate Millions: Angeles Home In MacDonald Highlands - VIDEO
Angeles Scorsetti's nearly 10,000-square-foot home she and her husband, Steve Mason, purchased on the Dragon Ridge Golf Course and spent six months remodeling, leaving behind their Mandarin Oriental penthouse where they lived 8 years above the Strip.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home - VIDEO
Mal Farmer takes us on a tour of her Bolder City home that she remodeled and lived it with her late husband Richard for over 30 years.
Real Estate Million: 27 Shadow Canyon Court - VIDEO
27 Shadow Canyon is a $5.5 million dollar home is 9,825 square-feet with six bedrooms and 7 baths. Shadow Canyon is equipped with an assortment of Tesla Amenities including power walls, solar panels, and an electric car.
Real Estate Millions: 2019 New American Remodel
Real Estate Millions: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort - VIDEO
Various RV owners living in the community of the Las Vegas Motorcoach Resorts gives the crew a tour of their motor homes.
Real Estate Millions: Brett Raymer's Tanked Home - VIDEO
Brett Raymer from the TV show "Tanked" gives us a look into his 4 story home on the edge of Lone mountain. What would a tanked home be without a 700-gallon custom aquarium in the kitchen and a 6,000-gallon Koi pond in its resort-style backyard.
Real Estate Millions: 460 Probst Way
460 Probst Way is listed for $4.5 million and has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, 4 car garage and is 6,738 square feet. The home is in a gated compound with an outdoor pool, deck, and kitchen with near 360 degree of the las vegas valley. The house will be auctioned on April 26-29th.
Real Estate Millions: Home + History Tour - VIDEO
A 1963 Paradise Palms home. Originally called the Monterey, the open floor plan features a living, dining and kitchen area in main living area, original hardwood flooring, original central vac system, both master bathrooms have original starburst tile and vanities, fully renovated kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances, waterfall edge island with counter seating, ‘Cosmos,’ a Soviet-inspired lounge with fog machine, laser lights, sound system and full bar, fresh paint, retro furnishings, new carpet, pool, pool deck with seating and covered bar, lifetime block and steel construction.
Real Estate Millions: Jim Rhodes Home Most Expensive In Las Vegas - VIDEO
Jim Rhodes has created the most expensive home on the market in Las Vegas. The home is listed at $29,995,000, 9,798 sq. ft., 8 Bedrooms, 8 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and has 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip.
Pawn Stars Rick Harrison Real Estate Millions - VIDEO
Reality TV star Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars shows his eccentric home off in the Red Rock Country Club. The house is 8,845 square feet. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three additional rooms. It is listed at $3,999,999.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home (613 Lido Dr) - VIDEO
Sitting on top of a mountain overlooking the Lake Mead recreation area, Scott Baranoff gives a tour of his 4,655 square feet Frank Lloyd-Wright inspired home in Boulder City.
Real Estate Millions: Hard Luck Mine Castle
Real Estate Millions: Flip or Flop Vegas
Real Estate Millions: Myron Martin
Real Estate Millions: $15M Palms Place Penthouse
Phil Maloof’s Palms Place Penthouse, which takes up the entire 59th-floor, is for sale for $15 million. (Samia DeCubas/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Millions: The New American Home 2019
Real Estate Millions: The highest-priced condos sold in Las Vegas in 2018
Real Estate Millions: One Queensridge Place
Real Estate Millions: 1210 Macdonald Ranch
Real Estate Millions: Jonathan Marchessault
Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault, shows off his Summerlin home.
Real Estate Millions: Say Yes To The Nest
Camila and Brent Lincowski have planted roots in the Las Vegas area with a $1.5 million home in Henderson.
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
THE LATEST
Market has 63 listings of $5 million or more
Market has 63 listings of $5 million or more
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The sales of existing luxury homes in Southern Nevada remains strong and shows no signs of slowing through the end of the year as the influx of Californians buying up properties continues.

 
Blue Heron leader in the Vegas modern movement
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Blue Heron’s newest game-changer is emulated in its Vegas Modern 001 (VM001). The new 14,100-square-foot, three-level show home at 685 Dragon Peak Drive inside the prestigious Macdonald Highlands Dragons Reserve.

 
Linda Faiss’ Boulder City home lists for $1.5M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Faiss’ Santé Fe estate, 835 Temple Rock Court is listed for $1.5 million through Bret Runion, broker of Desert Sun Realty.

 
Realtor specializes in midcentury remodels
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Just say midcentury modern to Hayden Ross, and she’s all in. The Las Vegas Realtor and special needs physical education teacher for the Clark County School District specializes in that architectural style.

 
Designer Angeles Scorsetti creates showcases in home
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

The home, itself, is a series of elaborate showrooms, including the cabana, decorated by the perpetually inspired Scorsetti. All of the furniture and lighting is from their company, Scorsetti Design, which has a studio on 3091 Tompkins Ave. They have access to a library of 1,000 vendors all over the world. The interior decorating firm has created unique looks for many high-end homes throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Tyler Jones, Blue Heron founder
American Institute of Architects holds trade show in Vegas
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

About 20,000 members of the American Institute of Architects will descend upon Las Vegas Wednesday through Friday for the first time in 14 years as part of its annual gathering that had the group in New York City a year ago.