MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Real Estate Millions

Smith Center’s Myron Martin chills to a vintage Vegas vibe

By Susan Stone Real Estate Millions
February 25, 2019 - 8:34 am
 
Updated February 25, 2019 - 8:46 am

Myron Martin has lived in New York City, San Francisco, and since 1995 has called Las Vegas home.

While living in the high-rise Turnberry Towers, the president and CEO of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts asked his Realtor to find him a “traditional” house close to work, and soon found the home that sang to him.

The five-bedroom beauty in Rancho Circle had been owned by a doctor and his wife since 1992. To say it has a “vintage Vegas vibe” would be simplistic and clichéd. If this house were a wine, it would be described as having a “Gone With the Wind” body, a bouquet of Memphis Graceland, and finishing with notes of happy hour at The Algonquin. It’s just that fabulous.

Part of this is due to the location; the guard-gated enclave north of Alta Drive, where every home is on almost an acre or larger lot. Many of the community’s 34 lots have houses that are set back far from the street, behind paved driveways that lead to detached garages.

The neighborhood has a rich history of housing the city’s movers and shakers; names like Houssels, Herbst and reportedly, Howard Hughes was sheltered there for a time by his handlers.

Despite his Realtor’s prediction that it would cost more to remodel it than to buy it, Martin bought the home in 2017 and spent a year living in the property’s two-bedroom guesthouse while it was completely overhauled.

”The thing that sold me on the house was it reminded me of growing up in Houston,” Martin said. “This was a typical house where I grew up. And there were some fleur de leis patterned bricks on the side of the house. My mother was from Louisiana. So this Texas-Louisiana connection sold me.”

Built in 1971, the home’s over 6,000 square feet provides many entertaining spaces, both inside and out, starting with the formal living room with its 7-foot Baldwin Grand piano.

“It’s one of the pianos I was close to, back in the day,”explained Martin, who began his career at The Baldwin Piano Co.

“My job was to promote the pianos and those who performed on them, and Liberace was one of my big artists,” which is why Martin moved Las Vegas, to become president of the Liberace Museum and Foundation. This particular piano has been played by Billy Joel and others, he said.

There’s a spacious family room, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen, all with glitzy chandeliers. Clear glass French doors offer a view of the pool and garden, served up like a Sunday brunch.

The enormous backyard is easily large enough to entertain 100 people. Martin added a gazebo, which blends in with the other structures as though it were part of the original plan.

“It felt like it needed it, so that’s why I had it built.”

The exterior is a white, colonial-style home with black shutters, formal French-style landscaping and a gurgling fountain in the center of the lawn. Two shepherd dog statues stand guard beside the large porch.

“My initials are M.G.M., and I was tempted to replace them with lions, but I liked the dogs so much I decided to keep them,” Martin said.

He also kept the components that make up a foyer that says hold on — we’re just getting started. A sweeping staircase, a stately chandelier and an ornate entry table topped with a gilt-framed mirror are the few original parts of the home remaining, all at the entry. With the exception of the kitchen, he kept the rooms the same size, just updating everything for the 21st century. He also moved the laundry room from the kitchen to the second floor, where there are four bedrooms, into a former study.

“With the (built in) bookshelves, I call it the laundry-library,” Martin said jokingly.

The doors, floors and windows were all replaced. Although the exterior style is primarily traditional, the home doesn’t look dated. New doors with contemporary hardware, and a white/grey color scheme blend well with the home’s fixtures. The baths all have modern floating cabinets, and the kitchen sports new white cabinets with grey industrial-looking countertops. The baths all have lavish details, like a basket weave-patterned Carrera marble floor, stacked stone accent walls and nicely framed tile pattern “pictures.”

The overall design of the home belongs to Martin, who said he relied on “a lot of friends who are designers and decorators, and I spent a lot of time with magazines featuring architecture and design stories.”

He picked up on a trend of powder rooms that featured Marilyn Monroe images, which inspired one of the two powder rooms in his home. A little jewel box with black walls and brown glass mosaic tiles holds a portrait of Marilyn Monroe blowing a bubble, lit by a crystal chandelier with sufficient bling to honor the star.

The master bedroom’s Juliet balcony is smaller than those of the other bedrooms, but it makes up for it in its scope, including two full, separate baths (his has a urinal, hers with a Roman tub), and two room-sized walk-in closets.

Of the other three bedrooms, one could be a second master, and Martin’s daughter, Molly, a Green Valley High School sophomore, is lucky enough to have claimed it. It has a retreat-like entry and en suite bath with white subway tile and a marble floor with glass tile inlay. This bedroom and one other shares a spacious, 300-square-foot balcony overlooking the backyard.

Having worked for decades with performing artists, Martin has his share of memorabilia around the house.

There’s a framed invitation to the White House he received in 1993; the director’s chair with his name on it from “Hairspray” and many plaques and photographs.

He also owns original works by Peter Max, Marc Chagal and Tim Bavington, the artist who created the iconic “Pipe Dream” sculpture at Symphony Park. Much of this makes up the charm visible in the home’s “saloon.”

The bar was installed by the previous owner, who had it built by a custom cabinet maker, modeled after a similar one in a downtown casino. It features brass trim and glass mirrors with fox and hound etchings set into a full back bar. The coffered ceiling and brick fireplace add warmth.

I like having a kind of man cave with a full bar. It’s a lot of fun,” Martin said. “I love to entertain. Being this close, it’s not that difficult for an artist to come by after a show, but sometimes entertaining means dinner for eight or 10, and I enjoy that just as much. One of the things that sold me on this house is the bar.”

And it’s very convenient to be close enough to work to be able to duck out briefly during his long work days, Martin added. “I didn’t realize how great it would be to be able to run home for lunch. Because a 30-minute commute means once you’re at work, you’re staying.”

He may even begin to ride a bike to work, he said.

“Being close to the Smith Center is really, really great.”

Real Estate Millions
Real Estate Millions: Flip or Flop Vegas
Real Estate Millions: Myron Martin
Real Estate Millions: $15M Palms Place Penthouse
Phil Maloof’s Palms Place Penthouse, which takes up the entire 59th-floor, is for sale for $15 million. (Samia DeCubas/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Millions: The New American Home 2019
Real Estate Millions: The highest-priced condos sold in Las Vegas in 2018
Real Estate Millions: One Queensridge Place
Real Estate Millions: 1210 Macdonald Ranch
Real Estate Millions: Jonathan Marchessault
Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault, shows off his Summerlin home.
Real Estate Millions: Say Yes To The Nest
Camila and Brent Lincowski have planted roots in the Las Vegas area with a $1.5 million home in Henderson.
Real Estate Millions: KB Smart Home
KB Homes and Google have teamed up to create a smart home.
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Marc-Andre Fleury selling Las Vegas home for $2.5M - VIDEO
Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has put his custom Southern Highlands home on the market for $2.5 million. The single-story home, built on a .63-acre lot in 2015, measures 5,285 square feet and has a 717-square-foot casita and three-car garage. It has five bedrooms and six baths. Fleury bought the home from former NHL player and fellow Canadian Sheldon Souray, according to public records. When he signed his three-year, $25M contract extension over the summer, Fleury told the media he and his family love Las Vegas and cited its great schools and neighborhoods with a lot of things for kids to do. Fleury said he and his family love their home in Southern Highlands, but wanted to be “closer to the Summerlin area." Home photos courtesy of Ivan Sher Group
Real Estate Millions: Waldorf Astoria penthouses
Real Estate Millions: Cold Creek Log House
Real Estate Millions: Brett Torino Christmas
Real Estate Millions: Pia Zadora
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas
Real Estate Millions: 27 Burning Tree Court in Spanish Trail
LEED home
Real Estate Millions: Top 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold In 2018
Real Estate Millions: Operation Halloween
Realtor and owner of Operation Halloween, Nicole Tomlinson, shares high-end luxury 'tricks of the trade' for Halloween decorating.
Real Estate Millions: Ascaya Pool Home
$15.5M Ascaya home has 5,900-square-foot pool.
Rat Pack-era home once housed Las Vegas entertainers
3671 Tioga Way in Paradise Palms neighborhood Listed for $650,000 Professional photographers Mark and Sarah Gascoine
Home builder Toll Brothers has plans in Summerlin
Toll Brothers purchased of 128 acres of property near Mesa Park Drive and Town Center Drive will be used for a housing development. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rich MacDonald estate in Henderson
Rich MacDonald estate in Henderson
Real Estate Millions: Liberace Mansion
Real Estate Millions: 4120 Mont Blanc Way, Mount Charleston
Real Estate Millions: 8 Vista Crescent Court, Ascaya, Henderson
Real Estate Millions: 11172 San Terrazo Place
Real Estate Millions takes a look at Blue Heron Real Estate.
Real Estate Millions: 1325 Villa Barolo Ave
Overlooking the second hole of the Rio Secco golf course within the community of Marquis Seven Hills is a modern masterpiece of light and architectural artistry. Designed by the award-winning Blue Heron design team, the home known as The Aurora Estate adorns the likes of the most noteworthy LED displays and lighting projects from around the world. XLED Systems founder and mastermind behind the world-renowned Freemont Street Experience, Hong Kong’s Disneyland Storybook Theater and the larger-than-life concert stages of Justin Bieber, Keith Urban and the Foo Fighters (to name a few)—brings light and magic to the hills of this private and highly desirable gated community. The combination of the 133” custom HD/LED Digital Display, 150+ interior/exterior lights and 34 indoor/outdoor surround sound speakers bring a unique ambiance and entertainment level to the home. Other spectacular bonus features include a 1,200 SQFT pool, therapy spa, wet step lounge, $100K+ full Crestron system in-sync with Amazon’s Alexa, 9 security cameras and panic room.
Real Estate Millions: One Queensridge Place
Real Estate Millions takes a look at 9103 Alta Drive #1501, Las Vegas, NV.
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Real Estate Millions: 323 Mont Blanc Way
Garry Tomashowski talks about his cabin in Mount Charleston.
Famous Las Vegas underground house
Did you know there is an underground house in Las Vegas? The home was originally built as a bomb shelter in 1978, and sits 26 feet below the surface. The midcentury-style home measures about 6,000 square feet, and features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s a 6-foot-deep pool, a spa, a barbecue area, and a carpeted six-hole putting green. The Underground House has lighting that emulates different times of the day. And mountain and wilderness murals depict an outdoor setting. The home is accessed from a flight of stairs that’s part of a town home.
Real Estate Millions: 36 Olympia Canyon Way
Mitch McClellan and John McDonough talk about their property in Southern Highlands.
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Home Front Page Footer Listing