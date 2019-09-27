Spanish Trail Country Club estate lists for $18.5M

By the time visitors reach the front door of 93 Spanish Gate, they’re deep into a dense and impeccably groomed tropical paradise within the Spanish Trail Country Club.

Mature trees, custom stonework and plush lawns define the landscape to the 10-car motor court, near a stately guest home, pool and putting green.

Behind the double doors is the stunning three-level, 20,000-square-foot luxury home with glass walls, clean lines and a grand room that extends out over the water below.

A minimalist, cascading stairway leads up to the front door and down into the pool. Gardens, sculptures and trees line the pool, which is the largest of the three and extends to the back of the modernist house meeting a tropically themed swimming area with a 20-foot waterfall, cliffs and sandy beach, all designed by a Mirage Resorts architect.

Inside, giant structural skylights — pyramid and extended pyramid — allow in diffused natural light. Artistically chisel-edge limestone flooring continues throughout the home, indoors and out.

The glass walls provide sweeping views of the 27-hole championship golf course, lake and the luxury estates tucked within the green landscape across the fairways (including a sprawling residence belonging to the Sultan of Brunei).

Potential buyers for this seven-bedroom, 11-bath home, priced at $18.5 million and equipped with a commercial elevator and 10-car garage, is likely to be a car lover, a large corporation or someone who likes privacy and a luxurious lifestyle, said Susie Perrine, broker associate with Synergy Sotheby’s International Realty.

Perrine sold the home to the current buyer 20 years earlier and said it is designed for entertaining on a grand scale.

Its spacious, high-ceilinged interiors, grand pianos, chandeliers, ornate crown molding, dining, entertainment and living areas with fireplaces and scenic window views impart high-end refinement and comfort.

The kitchen includes a walk-in refrigerator and freezer. A step-down, room-sized, climate-controlled wine cellar holds 500 bottles, and each bedroom in the house is a suite. The 3,000-square-foot master bedroom with fireplace, steam shower, dressing room and his-and-her Chanel boutique closets, includes a spiral staircase that leads down to the gym, indoor shooting range and attached 10-car garage.

In the downstairs game and media room with wet bar, pool table and poker table, a large sea wall looks into the depths of the main pool. Outside, the tall hedges line pathways and walkways weaving and winding to different areas of the property, and to the guest house, enhancing the experience of being worlds away from the Mohave Desert in which the home and exclusive community sits. The affluent Spanish Trail neighborhood within the 684-acre, guard-gated walls were built in the 1980s around the course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. Its country club, community pools, fitness and tennis centers heighten its exclusivity.

At 93 Spanish Gate, a patio stretches across the back of the home. The ambiance is that of a five-star boutique hotel with McKinnon and Harris handcrafted furniture situated among the plants on the limestone tiles.

The location of the home, as well as its architecture and landscaping, gives enormous privacy to this tropical paradise under the sun.

One any given afternoon, the orchestra of fronds blowing in the breeze high atop well-trimmed towering palms is all that can be heard in the emerald paradise.