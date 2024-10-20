The Stirling Club inside Turnberry Place his the the market for $21M

77°F
Real Estate Millions

By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions
October 20, 2024 - 4:43 pm
 

The Stirling Club, the country club inside the Turnberry Place luxury high-rise condominium complex, is on the market for $21 million.

Acquired by Stirling Club LLC in 2018 for $12.3 million, the four-story club has undergone an extensive multimillion-dollar renovation. It spans 72,000 square feet of enclosed space and measures 85,000 square feet in total, including terraces and outdoor courts.

It’s a private club that hosts weddings, parties, dinners and entertainment and is open to those who live inside or outside of Turnberry Place and its four towers. The grand main salon can accommodate up to 500 guests.

The Stirling Club represents a significant opportunity for those interested in dining, wellness and entertainment establishments, according to Jennifer Weinberg, a commercial broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

“There’s an opportunity to take the iconic Stirling Club and take it to a whole new level,” Weinberg said. “Someone can come in with a higher and best use.”

With 856 residences among the four towers, there is a ton of potential for integrating the club’s services with these communities, ensuring continued success, according to Cristine Lefkowitz, a Realtor at Berkshire Hathaway, who lives in the complex and is helping Weinberg with the marketing of the property.

The club features a state-of-the-art gym, a Pilates studio, Zumba classes, boot camp sessions and stretching classes, with a hair and nail salon and massage rooms.

“When you live here, you only have to leave the property for a medical appointment,” Lefkowitz said.

The dining and main bar accommodate 80-plus people. There’s the Wine Room for 20 guests, the Blue Room for 50 guests, the outdoor Veranda Courtyard for 40 to 60 guests, and the Cigar Lounge and the Spirit Lounge for up to 100 guests.

Additional amenities include four clay tennis courts, newly finished pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor pools with a bar and tennis pro shop, pool cabanas, a Starbucks and two ATMs.

Memberships vary, but it’s typically an initiation fee of $5,000 and about $550 a month for access to the club. There are members from adjacent Turnberry Towers with its two towers and Las Vegas Country Club, Lefkowitz said.

The owner of the LLC, who is based in Las Vegas, is looking to sell to spend more time for travel and leisure, Lefkowitz said.

The new owners have the option to do whatever they want with the property for their own use, but it’s likely to remain a club, Lefkowitz said. The next owner is also likely to be someone passionate about the club, possibly someone who is already a member, she added. There might be corporations that want to operate the club and use the fourth floor for their operations with its private offices or use it as a stay for guests who have access to the club.

“It’s a special property for a special buyer,” Lefkowitz said. “The club is special because you have just under 4 acres and one of the best locations right across the Convention Center. It’s really an asset to be here. Our wish is whoever buys the club keeps it as a club because the community loves it.”

The land is zoned for high-rise use, so the new owner has an option to do so, Lefkowitz said.

There has been quite a bit of interest in the property, and the club could be sold at any time, Lefkowitz said.

“We have more than one party that’s interested,” Lefkowitz said. “This is positive news. The people looking are going to make the club with great fine dining back in the day. They’re looking to make it an amazing place to thrive, not that it’s not already. They just want to bring back more from 2001, and that requires someone who is passionate.”

Weinberg said it’s a niche property and will take the right buyer.

“I think whoever gets it is going to hit a jackpot,” Weinberg said. “You can’t come to close to replacing that building or the land for what we’re charging all together.”

