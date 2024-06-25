Top Las Vegas Realtors announced

Las Vegas luxury real estate agent Kristen Routh-Silberman returned to the top of the 2024 list for transaction volume in 2023 in Las Vegas. She also ranked No. 1 in Nevada and No. 39 in the nation.

National research company RealTrends ranked Kristen Routh-Silberman No. 1 Realtor in the state and the city in terms of dollar amount of transactions.

The list published annually by national research company RealTrends shows the agent with Douglas Elliman of Las Vegas handled $212.9 million in transactions. She distanced herself from No. 2 on the list in luxury Reator Zar Zanganeh of The Agency with $68.6 million. Routh-Silberman handeled $145.5 million in 2022 and $228 million in 2021. Zanganeh handled $112.7 million in 2022.

Routh-Silberman led all Realtors with 77 transactions, besting Brian Wedewer with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services with 65 transactions.

Michelle Sullivan of Douglas Elliman came in third with $52.9 million in transaction volume. She handled $30.8 million in 2022.

Sullivan was followed by Gene Northup of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International with $36.3 million. He handled $41.2 million in 2022.

Jessie Sorani with Coldwell Banker Premier was next with $32 million, a newcomer to the list. Tony Vane of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was next with $28.5 million, also a newcomer to the list.

The rankings are determined by brokerages submitting the data to RealTrends. IS Luxury said they submitted the data but weren’t included in the rankings even though they would have three members high up on the list.

Ivan Sher, owner of IS Luxury, the leading luxury brokerage in 2023 as previously reported by Real Estate Millions, said he personally handled $238.1 million in transactions. In 2023, IS Luxury Realtors Anthony Spiegel and Madison Blau handled $89.9 million and $89.7 million, respectively, Sher said.

Among teams with five agents or less, Randy Char of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International was No. 1 with $65.4 million. Char had $64.1 million in 2023.

The Mumm Group at Huntington &Ellis was second with $57.9 million. The Smith Team at Keller Williams was third with $50.2 million. The Nora Aguirre Team at Century 21 American was next with $47.8 million. The Mariel Esguerra Group at Huntington &Ellis rounded out the top five at $40.2 million.

Among medium-sized teams of six to 10 agents, Conforte &Olson at Xpand Realty was first with $77.5 million. They were followed by the Li Team at Keller Williams with $68.1 million. Next was the Angarola Minucci Group at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services with $48.3 million. Fourth was the McGarey-Campa Group at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services with $38 million. The Matt Suiter Group at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was fifth with $35.3 million.

Among large groups of 11 to 20 agents, the Napoli Group at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was No. 1 with $113.1 million.

The Knight Real Estate Group at LPT Realty was next with $107.5 million followed by The Real Estate Guy at eXp Realty for $101.5 million. The Jack Greenberg Group at Huntington &Ellis was fourth with $38 million. Team Driven Real Estate at Keller Williams was fifth at $34.4 million.

Among mega teams of 20 or more agents, The Craig Tann Group at Huntington &Ellias was No. 1 at $280.1 million. The Joe Taylor Group at Real Broker, LLC was next at $170.5 million. The Caldwell Group at Realty One Group was third at $136.4 million. The Scofield Group at LPT Realty at $135.9 million.

Routh-Silberman said she worked her entire career to get where she’s at today. It’s not easy to reach your goals but she said she’s happy with what she has accomplished.

“When I saw the rankings and I was No. 1 in the city I figured I would get that, but I always wanted to be No. 1 in the state,” Routh-Silberman said. “I owe my career to a lot of hard work and surrounding myself with the best people and certainly I owe a great deal to Rich MacDonald (developer of MacDonald Highlands) who is my mentor and taught me how to go from the best to No. 1 across the board. The old saying ‘hard work pays off’ is that.”

Routh-Silberman, who is also director of sales at MacDonald Highlands with its land and housing development, said Realtors sometimes have to pay a price to achieve a level of success, giving up time with family.

“When my family asks what I am doing and why are you working so hard — (I am) working so hard to rank right across the board,” Routh-Silberman said. “I had never broken the top 50 (in the nation) and I was so ecstatic.”

Routh-Silberman said 2024 is off to a good start and expects by the end of year she will surpass 2023 totals and her record year in 2021.

“I’m peaking when everyone else is peaking,” Routh-Silberman said. “Las Vegas is peaking and MacDonald Highlands is peaking. I’m at the top of my game and don’t plan to go anywhere but keep going higher.”

Zanganeh said he was surprised he was ranked that high because he’s been delegating more work to agents in the office and given more priority to clients he’s working with, personally. It’s a focus on less volume and higher-dollar amount, he added.

“It’s flattering because I don’t take credit for some of the other agents and concentrate on growing some of our other agents in different neighborhoods so I can focus on neighborhoods we prioritize, which for me is Summerlin, Ascaya and downtown historic district,” Zanganeh said. “I think I will have a bigger-dollar amount this year doing less transactions.”

Zanganeh said the 2024 luxury market is even better in 2023 and the brokerage remains overwhelmed with buyers from out of state. The Agency’s California office has sent them 17 clients this year in the multimillion-dollar price range.

“We’ve been very busy and fortunate to do 20 percent of our business off market with homes that aren’t even listed yet,” Zanganeh said.

In 2023, he said The Agency did $347.9 million in transactions and expects to approach $500 million in 2024.