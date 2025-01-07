Top luxury high-rise sales for 2024

Eight of the top 10 high-rise sales in 2024 took place at the Waldorf Astoria in CityCenter with five of those 10 at $5 million and above.

The No. 5 sale for the year was at the Waldorf Astoria for $5 million. The unit on the 42nd floor measures 2,756 square feet. (Coldwell Banker Premier)

The No. 3 high-rise sale of the year was a penthouse on the 44th floor at The Martin west of the Las Vegas Strip for $6.75 million. (Luxury Homes of Las Vegas)

The No. 2 sale was in July for a 46th-floor penthouse at the Waldorf Astoria that sold for $8.5 million. The unit with three bedrooms and three baths measures 3,980 square feet. (The Napoli Group)

The No. 1 sale of the year was for a three-bedroom, four-bath penthouse on the 43rd floor at the Waldorf Astoria that went for $9.5 million. It measures 3,922 square feet. (Barela Investments)

Eight of the top 10 high-rise sales in 2024 took place at the Waldorf Astoria in CityCenter, with five of those 10 at $5 million and above.

The unit has an office, great room, dining area and lounge. It has Scavolini cabinets, mosaic tiles, dual sinks on quartz countertops, heated limestone flooring and a stand-alone BainUltra Jacuzzi tub and fabulous closet, according to buyer’s agent Frank Napoli with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Stefanie Barela with Barela Investments was the listing agent.

The kitchen features a backsplash by artist Alex Turco, Miele appliances and a Gaggenau wine fridge. The home features Bowers &Wilkins speakers, Bryston Media System, Lutron technology with remote lighting, temperature, music and electronic shade control throughout from Samsung Pads.

Napoli had the listing for the No. 2 sale, which was in July for a 46th-floor penthouse at the Waldorf Astoria that sold for $8.5 million. The unit with three bedrooms and three baths measures 3,980 square feet.

Napoli said this residence boasts a custom gray shell build-out in which “every detail has been carefully crafted to perfection, reflecting the epitome of timeless elegance and refined taste. No expense has been spared in the creation of this architectural marvel. From imported marble flooring to bespoke fixtures and fittings, every element exudes unparalleled craftsmanship and luxury that you won’t find anywhere else.”

Brian Nugent with IS Luxury was the buyer’s agent.

The No. 3 high-rise sale of the year was a penthouse on the 44th floor at The Martin west of the Strip for $6.75 million.

The residence has three bedrooms, four baths and more than 5,200 square feet of space. There’s an 800-square-foot balcony that overlooks the Strip.

Tyler Brady with Luxury Homes of Las Vegas was the listing agent, and Napoli was the buyer’s agent.

“This unit offers complete customization, featuring exquisite Italian finishes throughout,” Brady said. “The kitchen is a masterpiece, equipped with high-end Gaggenau appliances and Franke sinks designed by Dada. The elegant Rimadesio sliding glass doors with magnetic closures and ceiling-mounted rails add to the allure.”

The No. 4 sale was in February for a unit on the 15th floor at One Queensridge Place for $5.5 million. It measures 5,114 square feet. Some $2 million was spent on the unit.

The unit features “a bright and open layout, an express private elevator right into the private foyer, huge great room, four en suite bedrooms, powder room, dining room with wine chillers, three terraces and an enclosed four-car garage,” according to listing agent Zar Zanganeh with The Agency Las Vegas. Ivan Sher with IS Luxury was the buyer’s agent.

The oversized primary suite is complete with a sitting room, private terrace, retail boutique custom closet and a customized bath with a steam shower, vanity, tub and two water closets. Also featured are a custom chef’s kitchen with concrete and stone counters and double islands that flow into the family room.

The No. 5 sale for the year, in January, was at the Waldorf Astoria for $5 million. The unit on the 42nd floor measures 2,756 square feet.

Diane Varney with Coldwell Banker Premier was the listing agent, and Ahmed Khan with Realty One Group was the buyer’s agent.

The unit, which has north-facing views, has dual primary bedrooms and a den.

Napoli, who lives in the Waldorf Astoria and has cornered the market on the top sales of the year, said prices continue to rise in the high-rise market because of limited availability.

While the lower end of the high-rise market has softened, Napoli said the appeal for the higher end shows no sign of slowing down.

“The demand for luxury high-rise buildings in Las Vegas is really strong right now, and with fewer units available, prices are climbing fast,” Napoli said.

“High-rise living comes with many perks — low maintenance, lifestyles, luxury amenities and custom designs. Whether it’s a primary home or second home, these units are in high demand. With the market this tight, I expect values to keep rising. As the city continues to grow, high-rise living will stay popular offering fresh alternatives to single-family homes.”