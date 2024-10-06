Tri Pointe’s La Cova to open in SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas

Picturesque as a gorgeous European village, Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova is what one would expect to find along the prestigious SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas.

This artist's rendering of Residence 4-B shows what the two-story home will look like when it is completed in Lake Las Vegas' newest luxury community, La Cova. (Tri Pointe Homes)

Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova is along the prestigious SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas. Two model homes are under construction and are estimated to be completed by the end of the year. (Eric Jamison of Studio J Inc.)

“We were careful to contextualize the homes to the existing SouthShore neighborhood,” said Mike Woodley, president of Woodley Architectural Group, who helped shape the design. “These homes belong on this side of the lake in the exclusive SouthShore community. Our designs have the spirit of Old World architecture but with cleaner lines and a bit more modern aesthetic.”

The luxury waterfront resort-style community, opening early next year, showcases three enclaves on adjacent peninsulas. Its 42 homesites are thoughtfully predesigned to maximize breathtaking lake and mountain vistas. Tri Pointe Homes and Woodley Architecture spent more than two years planning the exclusive guard-gated waterfront neighborhood, ensuring every detail was carefully considered.

“It’s the first time we’ve done a professionally preplanned community, and I think that is exciting,” said Tri Pointe Homes Division President Klif Andrews. “Designing floor plans to fit certain homesites maximizes the views and creates an opportunity for a more custom experience. Each home will be one-of-a-kind.”

The single- and two-story homes range from approximately 3,200 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet and are anticipated to start in the $2 millions. Thirty-eight homesites sit lakefront, and the remaining four homesites are on the edge of the community near SouthShore Country Club’s golf course.

The exterior elevations blend contemporary Tuscan and Mediterranean architecture, integrating stone facades, wood trellises and strategically placed arched doorways. All the windows are recessed, capturing the individuality in this limited offering of luxury homes.

“It will be a wonderful neighborhood that fits well into the premier SouthShore community,” Andrews said.

La Cova is not just a luxury waterfront community. It’s a lifestyle reserved for those who appreciate resort-style living, entertaining and a peaceful lakefront retreat. Woodley and Tri Pointe Homes created six curated contemporary residences that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living, taking advantage of the area’s natural beauty. The designs maximize the connection to the water through expansive glass windows and multiple sizeable sliding glass doors opening to resort-style exteriors with lush courtyards, comfortable conversation areas and the palette to create your ultimate outdoor living space.

The interior layouts fit today’s modern lifestyles, showcasing spacious living areas with soaring ceilings and beverage centers, entertaining bar areas, sleek contemporary kitchens with central islands and pantries and a private main-floor primary suite with luxurious baths. Additional high-end choices range from detached casitas, workout rooms, executive offices, club rooms and upper-level balconies.

“The main living areas are very roomy and have that wide open feeling that is wonderful for entertaining,” Woodley said. “The La Cova floor plans aren’t predictable. They were made specifically for this amazing site, the driving force behind every design.”

One distinguishing feature of La Cova is the level of privacy afforded the individual properties.

“I think the private aspect of these homes is unique,” Andrews said. “We created exterior elements such as one side of the home extending farther to enhance the separateness.”

The four homesites away from the water offer a different connection to the surrounding landscape. Each is a two-story plan offering an opportunity for a secluded backyard along with upper-level balconies overlooking the picturesque neighborhood surroundings.

“For the limited number of homesites that are not lakefront, we wanted to design the homes to have a feeling and essence of the surroundings,” Andrews said.

The benefits of living in Lake Las Vegas are multifaceted. Year-round events and activities foster a strong sense of community. The Village, a short drive from La Cova, offers fine dining and shopping.

The lake’s connection offers year-round sports and recreation options, such as two award-winning golf courses — SouthShore and Reflection Bay Golf Club — paddle boarding, boating and canoeing. La Cova homeowners can purchase an exclusive club membership to SouthShore Country Club, which includes access to additional amenities and events.

“La Cova is going to be unlike any other place,” Andrews said. “The way we connect homes to the water, it’s like having your own private luxury resort. It gives buyers a rare opportunity to purchase something incredibly unique for our market.”

Two model homes are under construction and are estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Renowned interior designer Yolanda “Yoli” Landrum is developing the interior design of the showcase homes, incorporating organic materials and warm color palettes. The remaining four residences can be viewed virtually to see how they live and function.

Tri Pointe Homes is planning to provide VIP Priority Members with a guided sneak peek through the site and the showcase homes in October. The Lumbers and Lattes Event will offer insights into the thoughtfully planned high-end SouthShore neighborhood, including guided tours of the model homes, a chance to meet the sales team and a preview of the community’s amenities.

“We want to encourage people interested in touring our models to become a member of the VIP Priority Group,” Andrews said. “Being a VIP Member provides you exclusive access and learn more about this exceptional neighborhood.”

VIP Priority Group Members enjoy the benefits of being invited to pre-opening events and may be able to purchase before La Cova is open to the public. Becoming a Priority Group member is easy. To learn more, visit the La Cova neighborhood page of the Tri Pointe Homes website or contact Tri Pointe’s New Home specialists Shannon and Josh at 702-297-8070.