Turnberry Place penthouse lists for $2.69M

In a city defined by luxury, a newly listed Turnberry Place penthouse offers an elevated living experience for $2,699,000. Perched high on the 32nd floor, the penthouse is a combination of sophisticated design, modern conveniences and views that stretch across the Las Vegas skyline — including a front-row seat to the Las Vegas Sphere. Cristine Lefkowitz with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has been selected to represent the penthouse located at 2877 Paradise Road, Unit 3203.

The 4,007-square-foot, fully furnished residence offers a private foyer as you step off the elevator directly into the home. The professionally designed interiors, inspired by organic tones and natural fibers, create a timeless aesthetic. Three spacious balconies offer sweeping, unobstructed 320-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip, surrounding mountains, the Strat and two golf courses.

The estate features Brazilian cherry wood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow for ample natural light. The main area of the home features a spacious great room, with an inset fireplace, customized built-ins and access to terraces overlooking the city and Strip. Just beyond the living area is a private dining room and a chef’s kitchen, equipped with high-end appliances, wood cabinetry and two walk-in pantries.

The penthouse includes a large laundry room, private office and two en suite bedrooms. The primary suite is complete with oversized windows and a custom closet with wood cabinetry. The primary bath provides a resort-like experience with floor-to-ceiling marble, a soaking tub and an oversized shower, all with views of the Strat.

“Nevada is a wonderful state and a gateway to experiencing the vibrant energy of Las Vegas from an unparalleled vantage point,” said Lefkowitz. “Turnberry Place is located just minutes from the airport, surrounded by most exclusive fine dining, luxury retail shopping and entertainment. All within a 5-mile radius”.

Turnberry Place residents have access to a lifestyle where convenience and exclusivity meet. The Stirling Club, located on the grounds, offers resort-style amenities, including a salon, spa, fitness center, tennis and pickle ball courts and multiple dining options. Residents also benefit from concierge services, limo transportation and the highest standard of security.

“Turnberry Place offers the best price-per-square-foot value among high-rise luxury towers in Las Vegas,” said Lefkowitz. “When compared to cities such as New York, Miami or Los Angeles, 4,007-square-foot penthouse is an asset with an extraordinary lifestyle at a fraction of the cost compared to most trophy cities.”

