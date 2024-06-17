97°F
Real Estate Millions

‘Villa in the Sky’: $6M Las Vegas penthouse is an urban resort

This two-level Turnberry Place penthouse measures 6,421 square feet and is listed for $6 million.
This two-level Turnberry Place penthouse measures 6,421 square feet and is listed for $6 million. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
Barbara and Bruce Woollen
Avi Dan-Goor
This top-level two-story Turnberry Place penthouse has a 300-square-foot private pool and spa on the balcony. It has listed for $6 million.
This top-level two-story Turnberry Place penthouse has a 300-square-foot private pool and spa on the balcony. It has listed for $6 million. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
The primary suite also has two offices. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
The primary suite has his-and-her baths with her bath being the largest one and featuring a soaking tub with Strip views.
The primary suite has his-and-her baths with her bath being the largest one and featuring a soaking tub with Strip views. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
The breakfast nook has a front-row seat to the city's famous Strip. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
In the kitchen are granite countertops; custom cabinetry, Gaggenau and Sub Zero appliances; counter seating at island; and breakfast nook.
In the kitchen are granite countertops; custom cabinetry, Gaggenau and Sub Zero appliances; counter seating at island; and breakfast nook. (Douglas Elliman Real Estate)
This MacDonald Highlands mansion that sold for $8 million in May has sweeping views of the Strip.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties corporate broker Forrest Barbee was appointed to the Nevada Real Estate Commission.
The Cello Tower high-rise condominium project in downtown Las Vegas will house 240 units in a 35-story building.
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
June 17, 2024 - 3:48 pm
 
Updated June 17, 2024 - 5:13 pm

Barbara and Bruce Woollen’s Turnberry Place penthouse called the “Villa in the Sky,” feels like an urban resort.

The rare corner unit has two spacious levels, three en suite bedrooms, private pool, spa and multi-level balconies. One of only eight top-floor suites available, the exclusive penthouse extends over half the 37th and 38th floors.

The couple bought the one-of-a-kind unit No. 3704 as a second residence, mainly for entertaining guests. As professional real estate investors, they’ve purchased more than 55 commercial and residential properties in Nevada and California.

“We’ve been fortunate,” Barbara Woollen said. “We’ve found some truly unique properties and that is what we always look for in a property.”

The couple is listing the penthouse for $6 million through Avi Dan-Goor, a luxury listing agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

“We’ve decided we’re not using it as much,” Woollen said. “We’ve had several offers over the years, but we’ve been reluctant to part with it.”

The Woollens have used the 6,421 square feet to host several charitable events, social gatherings and private getaways. The couple entertained celebrity artists like Sir Anthony Hopkins, Jane Seymour and the late Jonathan Winters.

“We used to have an art gallery at Fashion Show,” Woollen said. “We held several celebrity art events and then hosted after-hours parties.”

Their gallery, Vignettes Art, showcases an array of international artists, sculptures and glass. Now, in Henderson, it is open by appointment only.

The penthouse interior reflects Barbara Woollen’s passion for design. She transformed the unit using a timeless, warm, neutral color palette in elements such as porcelain tile and integrated custom glass art pieces. She commissioned local artist Toni Craft to develop several custom glass pieces, including hand-crafted glass panels separating the dining room, shower door and window accents.

The sophisticated unit offers everything expected in a world-class penthouse suite. Luxury finishes like exquisite polished brown marble flooring contrasted with lighter Crema Marfil marble flooring exemplify the high-end quality displayed throughout.

The most notable feature is its expansive outdoor living space, which spans more than 2,000 square feet and has voluminous balconies on each level. The upper level features a private, 300-square-foot heated swimming pool, elevated Jacuzzi with glass balcony surround and dual-sided fireplace. The lower unit features panoramic views from three terraces.

“You have so much outdoor space,” said Avi Dan-Goor of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “We can count on maybe two hands the number of penthouse units in the city with its own pool and spa. It’s a unique product.”

From the moment of entry, the suite is luxurious. It features crown molding, voluminous 11-foot ceilings on each level, refined furnishings and artwork. The existing furnishings and artwork can be negotiated with the sale.

The lower-level flows easily from the formal living room to the formal dining room and spacious kitchen. Its airy, comfortable living room features a full bar with a granite counter, mirrored walls, custom wood built-ins and a high wood-beamed ceiling.

Large floor-to-ceiling banks of windows flank the entire suite, offering breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains and Las Vegas Valley.

A dual-sided gas fireplace with stone surround divides the living room and formal dining room. The exquisite dining space accommodates seating for 12 guests.

The gourmet kitchen — with stainless steel Gaggenau appliances, custom wood cabinets, coffered ceilings, granite countertops and hardwood flooring — has everything needed to entertain. A large custom-built Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer blend into the wall with a matching custom wood exterior. Bordering the outer edge of the timeless space is a large island with bar seating.

A casual family room adjacent to the kitchen offers comfortable seating and access to an exterior balcony overlooking the breathtaking views.

“I think it’s a great property for somebody that entertains a lot,” Dan-Goor said. “Somebody that has an active lifestyle and definitely appreciates the magnificence of the Strip.”

The sizeable primary suite is a private sanctuary. It features a separate office with his-and-her work areas, a huge walk-in closet with custom California Closet built-ins and balcony access to views of the mountains and surrounding landscape. A separate seating area showcases Strip views through a floor-to-ceiling window.

The palatial bath features his-and-her baths. The “designed-for-her” bath is the largest of the two. It features a corner soaking tub with marble surround, a walk-in shower, a makeup vanity, and a round window displaying Strip views. The “his” bath has a walk-in shower, vanity with granite counter and commode.

The spacious upstairs level is an oversized flex space with a full bar and bath with a shower. A wall of distinct doors creates a seamless indoor-outdoor connection and breathtaking views of the Strip facing the Sphere and LINQ.

“Somebody can utilize the space for whatever purpose they choose,” Woollen said. “It could be a gym, theater or additional bedroom or two.”

Access to the upper level can be managed, restricting guests from accessing the main level.

“The other thing that is unique is that you can enter on the second level,” Woollen said. “Somebody could be on the first level and isolated from the second level for social events and parties.”

This unit is in Tower 4, the newest tower built in 2005. According to the county assessor’s office, unit No. 3704 has had one previous owner. The couple purchased the unit in 2008.

A secure, guard-gated community, Turnberry Place encompasses four separately managed towers. Turnberry Place’s private Stirling Club is an affluent club with 73,000 square feet of amenities, including a gym, indoor and outdoor pools, a spa, stately dining rooms, lounges and the city’s only clay tennis courts. The club reopened in 2019 after a complete renovation.

Other community amenities include around-the-clock valet and concierge services, limousine service, an outdoor pool and private underground parking spaces.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties corporate broker Forrest Barbee was appointed to the Nevada Real Estate Commission.
The $1.3 billion Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas in MacDonald Highlands launched sales.
Anthony Spiegel of IS Luxury broke the record for luxury home sales this week. He sold a 11,427-square-foot home.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a home in an enclave in Southern Highlands Golf Club.
The top sale was $9.5 million for a penthouse on the 43rd floor at the Waldorf Astoria, a record for the building.
