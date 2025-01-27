AG Ford leads state officers in sponsored travel

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford again leads the state’s constitutional officers, followed by Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony.

What are they hiding?: Henderson police didn’t share key details before wide search for teen

County failed to review revealing messages after allegations of Telles affair

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar speaks at the Clark County Election Department warehouse on Nov. 5, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine speaks in a news conference during the first week of the 82nd Session of the Legislature at the Nevada State Capitol on Feb. 9, 2023, in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Joe Lombardo answers question during a news conferencing following his State of the State speech at the Legislative Building on Jan. 15, 2025, in Carson City. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorney General Aaron Ford led the state in 2024 in constitutional officers accepting outside travel. He is seen here announcing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump regarding his executive order on birthright citizenship during a news conference at his Las Vegas office on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford again led the state’s constitutional officers in most sponsored travel, including trips to France, Asia and Mexico.

Ford, a Democrat who said he plans to run for governor in 2026, this month disclosed $35,000 in trip expenses paid by third parties in 2024.

Not far behind was Republican Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, who disclosed $27,000 in third-party travel.

Nevada law requires the state’s constitutional officers and other elected officials to file annual reports disclosing gifts, meetings, events and travel paid for by outside groups.

AG Ford

Ford disclosed $10,000 in travel expenses to Normandy, France, sponsored by the Attorney General Alliance.

Ford’s disclosure form states the purpose of the trip for him was to chair meetings “about democracy and collaboration.”

The Associated Press reported in August that about half of state attorneys general had taken the trip from late July to early August, co-sponsored by the alliance and the National Association of Attorneys General. Organizers described it as “solely focused on commemorating and paying tribute to the achievements and sacrifices of those who fought in Normandy.”

Two months earlier, world leaders had gathered in Normandy to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the June 6 D-Day invasion.

While the late-summer trip by the attorneys general did not coincide with the official commemoration, it did coincide with the Olympics in Paris.

“AG Ford did not attend the Olympics,” John Sadler, the communications director for the Nevada attorney general’s office, wrote to the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an email.

Although taxpayer money doesn’t fund sponsored travel, it still can stir controversy. For example, Attorney General Alliance trips are essentially paid for by corporations and lobbyists, who critics say can then rub shoulders with the officials attending the events.

Sadler told the Review-Journal in October, “There is nothing untoward occurring on these trips, and the AGA itself is an organization that helps facilitate necessary bipartisan cooperation in tackling issues that affect Americans across state lines.”

Ford, the top law enforcement officer for the state, also reported:

■ $10,000 in travel to Macau and Singapore to chair meetings about gaming and international crime, sponsored by the Attorney General Alliance.

■ $7,500 in travel to Tulum, Mexico, to chair meetings about fentanyl and trafficking, sponsored by the Attorney General Alliance and the Korea Foundation.

■ $7,500 in travel to Taipei, Taiwan, to attend meetings on international crime and cybercrime, sponsored by the National Association of Attorneys General.

In 2024, Ford reported $45,000 in sponsored travel for the previous year.

Lt. Gov. Anthony

Anthony reported $10,000 in travel to Taiwan sponsored by the country, and $5,000 in travel to Greece sponsored by the Greek American Association.

As a Hunt Kean Leadership fellow, he traveled to Washington, D.C., at a cost of $3,000. The program “partners with senior-level political leaders who have the knowledge, skill, and will to be effective, equity-minded education policymakers at the state level,” according to its website.

The Republican Lieutenant Governors Association sponsored trips to Amelia Island, Florida; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Frisco, Texas; and Napa Valley, California.

Rudy Pamintuan, Anthony’s chief of staff, said the trips were designed to encourage tourism and promote investment in Nevada. As lieutenant governor, Anthony chairs the Nevada Commission on Tourism. He also is on the board of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

In 2024, Anthony disclosed $15,000 in sponsored travel for the prior year.

Gov. Lombardo

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo reported roughly $18,400 in sponsored travel.

He disclosed $11,400 in airfare and $1,700 in lodging, food and transportation for a trip with the first lady to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. The airfare was paid by Larry Ruvo, founder of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. The other expenses were paid by the Cleveland Clinic.

“Governor Lombardo accepted a fact-finding invitation to visit the home campus of Cleveland Clinic to learn more about emerging medical technologies and their potential utilization in Nevada,” Elizabeth Ray, the governor’s office director of communication, wrote in an email. Lombardo and business leaders “are highly motivated to learn about what emerging opportunities may become available to the citizens of Nevada as they consider access to and the availability of state-of-the-art medical care.”

Lombardo also disclosed:

■ $2,400 for the Republican Governors Association annual conference in Marco Island, Florida.

■ $1,200 to Olympic Valley, California, for the quarterly meeting of the Western Governors Association.

■ $1,200 to New Orleans for the annual meeting of the Council of State Governments.

■ $200 for air travel sponsored by Terrible Herbst Oil Company to tour the Chevron Refinery in El Segundo, California.

■ $200 for train tickets on the Brightline West Desert Express in West Palm Beach and Miami, Florida, to see its operations and economic development impact.

Last year, the governor reported no sponsored travel.

Treasurer Conine

Treasurer Zach Conine, a Democrat, disclosed about $11,000 in sponsored travel:

■ $6,800 for Rodel fellowship seminars in Sun Valley, Idaho, and New Orleans, Louisiana, sponsored by the Rodel Institute, “a nonpartisan center for leadership and intellectual growth,” according to its website.

■ $2,300 in travel expenses for a foreign policy briefing in New York City sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations and the Rodel Institute.

■ $1,800 for an event sponsored by the Vegas Chamber.

Last year, Conine disclosed about $1,700 in sponsored travel.

Controller Matthews

State Controller Andy Matthews, a Republican, disclosed about $4,300 to attend public policy conferences in Clearwater, Florida, and Anchorage, Alaska, sponsored by the State Financial Officers Foundation.

Last year, Matthews disclosed about $2,100 in sponsored travel.

Secretary of State Aguilar

Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, a Democrat, disclosed accepting $1,500 in tickets to dinners and events. The most expensive was a $1,000 ticket for the 20th anniversary gala in Las Vegas for Teach for America, sponsored by the nonprofit.

Last year, Aguilar reported almost $11,000 in sponsored meeting, event and trip expenses.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on X.