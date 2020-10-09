Alpine Motel owner’s family mansion for sale for $2.9M

The listing follows the sale of more than $5 million-worth of other properties. Adolfo Orozco faces involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the downtown fire.

Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco, right, and his co-defendant, Malinda Mier attend a preliminary hearing, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The landlord of the downtown Las Vegas apartment building where a December fire killed six has listed his family’s mansion for sale.

Adolfo Orozco faces involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire, which left more than a dozen injured. The blaze also triggered wrongful death lawsuits in which Orozco has been named as a defendant.

The 6,250-square-foot, Southern Highlands Country Club mansion was first listed Monday on Simply Vegas . The six-bedroom, six-bath home, which property records show is in the name of Orozco’s wife, Erika Ayala, is going for $2,995,000.

“Never before has this hidden gem been available,” the listing reads.

The listing follows the sale of more than $5 million-worth of other properties this summer. As of late August, Orozco and his wife had liquidated about half of their once-multimillion-dollar portfolio of 24 properties in Nevada.

Orozco acquired the Alpine in 2013 for $805,000 under Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC, one of four companies he and Ayala either manage or have ownership stakes in, including Elite1 LLC, Galeana LLC and Cancun LLC. The property had previously been listed for sale but is no longer on the market.

Orozco and one of his former property managers, Malinda Mier, who also faces charges in connection to the fire, are in the midst of an ongoing preliminary hearing on the case.

In mid-August, District Judge Rob Bare ruled that Orozco would have to get a court order before disposing of any assets worth more than $25,000.

Orozco’s legal team this week clarified that Orozco did not have to get a court order in order to list the family home, which is not reflected in the court record, because the order only pertained to disposing of any money he stands to earn from the sale.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys in the wrongful death case did not respond to a request for comment.

A previous Review-Journal investigation showed the Alpine was the subject of repeated code enforcement inspections and failed fire inspections between 2013 and 2017, and had not been inspected by fire officials in the 32 months leading up to the December 2019 fire.

The Review-Journal has also reported that in the years leading up to the fire, Metro police repeatedly tried to shut down the property but the city blocked any chronic-nuisance action.

Rachel Crosby is a member of the Review-Journal's investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing.