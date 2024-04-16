SNWA workers collect nest egg upon retirement
Five employees at the Southern Nevada Water Authority and sister agency Las Vegas Valley Water District cashed out more than $100,000 in sick and vacation leave pay in 2022.
Look no further than the Southern Nevada Water Authority for evidence that generous policies on accruing sick and vacation leave constitute a lucrative perk of government employment.
As at other government agencies, cashing out unused leave at the public water agency can create a nice nest egg upon retirement.
In 2022, the Top 5 cash-outs for the water authority and its sister agency, Las Vegas Valley Water District, were the following:
— Gregory Kodweis, director-water quality & treatment, sick and annual leave pay cash-out $284,600.
— Greg Febbo, director-information technology, cash-out $205,800.
— William Morris, principal network & system administrator, cash-out $167,600.
— Christopher Meenan, senior resource analyst, cash-out $121,500.
— Gina Neilson, program controls division manager, cash-out $116,900.
Nearly half of all employees (47 percent) with the agencies were paid at least $100,000, excluding any cash-outs, in 2022, a Review-Journal data analysis of pay records shows.
Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaryHynes1 on X.