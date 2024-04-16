56°F
SNWA workers collect nest egg upon retirement

Southern Nevada Water Authority (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2024 - 6:01 am
 

Look no further than the Southern Nevada Water Authority for evidence that generous policies on accruing sick and vacation leave constitute a lucrative perk of government employment.

As at other government agencies, cashing out unused leave at the public water agency can create a nice nest egg upon retirement.

In 2022, the Top 5 cash-outs for the water authority and its sister agency, Las Vegas Valley Water District, were the following:

— Gregory Kodweis, director-water quality & treatment, sick and annual leave pay cash-out $284,600.

— Greg Febbo, director-information technology, cash-out $205,800.

— William Morris, principal network & system administrator, cash-out $167,600.

— Christopher Meenan, senior resource analyst, cash-out $121,500.

— Gina Neilson, program controls division manager, cash-out $116,900.

Nearly half of all employees (47 percent) with the agencies were paid at least $100,000, excluding any cash-outs, in 2022, a Review-Journal data analysis of pay records shows.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaryHynes1 on X.

Who made about $1 million at UMC?
By / RJ

The top 10 highest paid employees at University Medical Center also were paid more than $350,000 in 2022, public records show.

