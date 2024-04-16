SNWA workers collect nest egg upon retirement

Five employees at the Southern Nevada Water Authority and sister agency Las Vegas Valley Water District cashed out more than $100,000 in sick and vacation leave pay in 2022.

Who made about $1 million at UMC?

What are they hiding? Henderson wants to charge more for public records

Look no further than the Southern Nevada Water Authority for evidence that generous policies on accruing sick and vacation leave constitute a lucrative perk of government employment.

As at other government agencies, cashing out unused leave at the public water agency can create a nice nest egg upon retirement.

In 2022, the Top 5 cash-outs for the water authority and its sister agency, Las Vegas Valley Water District, were the following:

— Gregory Kodweis, director-water quality & treatment, sick and annual leave pay cash-out $284,600.

— Greg Febbo, director-information technology, cash-out $205,800.

— William Morris, principal network & system administrator, cash-out $167,600.

— Christopher Meenan, senior resource analyst, cash-out $121,500.

— Gina Neilson, program controls division manager, cash-out $116,900.

Nearly half of all employees (47 percent) with the agencies were paid at least $100,000, excluding any cash-outs, in 2022, a Review-Journal data analysis of pay records shows.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaryHynes1 on X.