41°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Investigations

Charges dropped against ex-employees in Nevada ‘Tiregate’ investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2019 - 7:06 am
 

Charges against two defendants in the Nevada Department of Transportation “Tiregate” investigation were dismissed after a justice of the peace found the state lacked evidence and conducted a flawed investigation, attorneys said.

Five other defendants had pleaded guilty to obtaining money or property under false pretenses or attempted possession of stolen property in the case earlier this year.

But Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman threw out the charges against NDOT mechanic David DiNicola, who the state had said was the ring leader of the theft conspiracy, and mechanic Steve Deno Pappas last week, records show.

Defense attorneys for the two men said Goodman found NDOT’s tracking system for tires was so flawed that the state could not prove where any tires went.

“I would think they should have done a lot more work — get their ducks in a row — before bringing charges,” said Las Vegas defense attorney David Fischer, who represented DiNicola.

Flawed investigation

In January 2018, the Nevada attorney general’s office charged seven people with theft and embezzlement for stealing tens, and maybe hundreds of thousands, of dollars of tires from an NDOT maintenance facility and reselling them for their own profit.

The thefts allegedly happened in 2014 and 2015 but the case wasn’t brought until three years later, sparking questions by then-District engineer Mary Martini, who headed the downtown district. The workers at the Las Vegas facility charged items with their state procurement cards and then changed work orders to justify the use of the tires, audit and court records show.

“I don’t know all the reasons” for the delay, she said told the Review-Journal after the charges were released. “That decision-making really lies with the AG’s office.”

NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said Martini has since retired so he did not know the details of the prosecution.

“Our investigation was thorough and comprehensive enough to prompt the state attorney general to pursue criminal charges,” he said.

Nicholas Trutanich, then-Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s chief of staff and now U.S. Attorney, said in 2018 that the charges were filed when they were ready.

“It’s a complex public integrity case involving alleged fraud by employees,” he said. “The criminal conduct was concealed and we needed to do a complete investigation of the charges.”

Plea deals

NDOT supply tech Anthony Canada and mechanic Dale Alan Wageman pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to obtain money or property under false pretenses, court records show. They have not been sentenced.

Richard Lee Matters was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to obtaining money or property under false pretenses, and Benito Santiago-Morena and Virgilo Quezada received probation after pleading guilty to attempted possession of stolen property, records show.

Dustin Marcello, who represented Pappas, said his client has spent money on lawyers and had no income.

“He hasn’t been able to work since he’s been charged with fraud,” he said. “There were offers to plead guilty and close the case, but he refused because he wasn’t guilty.”

Daniel Westmeyer, a deputy attorney general prosecuting the case, declined comment, sending questions to the agency’s spokeswoman.

Spokeswoman Monica C. Moazez did not address the weaknesses Goodman found in the state’s case but provided a history of the AG’s involvement in the prosecution following a NDOT audit that discovered missing tires.

“No further comment will be provided at this time,” she wrote.

Goodman did not return a call seeking comment.

Contact Arthur Kane at akane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ArthurMKane on Twitter. Kane is a member of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing. Support our journalism.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
THE LATEST