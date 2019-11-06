Dental board shares anonymous letter alleging Sisolak conflicts

An anonymous letter shared by the head of the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners alleges ties between Gov. Steve Sisolak, his staff and critics of the board.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak delivers his first State of the State address from the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Sisolak pledged his support for collective bargaining. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners Executive Director, Debra Shaffer-Kugel, right, sent an email questioning whether Gov. Steve Sisolak has a conflict in reforming the agency. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada dental board executive director distributed an anonymous letter that alleges improper connections between Gov. Steve Sisolak, his staff and critics of the board days before the governor is scheduled to review an audit of the agency.

Debra Shaffer-Kugel, executive director of the Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners, sent the letter Tuesday afternoon to the Review-Journal from her state email account.

Our “office received a letter from a concerned citizen that outlines the personal and business relationships between members of the LVDA (Las Vegas Dental Association), their attorneys, their lobbyist and members of the Governor’s staff,” she wrote in an email with the letter attached. “Also, it states thousands of dollars in campaign contributions were made by some of these individuals to the Governor.”

But Warren Lowman, administrator of internal audits, said Sisolak, a Democrat, did not push for a board audit, which was authorized before Sisolak took office this year. The Executive Branch Audit Committee authorized the audit in October 2018, and the committee was then made up of Gov. Brian Sandoval, Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison, State Treasurer Dan Schwartz, Controller Ron Knecht and Attorney General Adam Laxalt — all Republicans. There was also a public member of the committee. Laxalt lost last year’s gubernatorial race to Sisolak.

Lowman, in response to a Review-Journal question, said it is not clear whether Shaffer-Kugel’s email violated any state laws or rules on the use of government email, but he questioned her distribution of the letter.

“This is poor judgment and she is trying to manipulate public policy in a way that is unseemly,” he said.

In October, the Review-Journal published an investigation that found repeated failures by the board to revoke the licenses of dentists who were alleged to have made mistakes. The series also documented conflicts of interest for nearly half the board and violations of the state’s open meeting law.

One story exposed how the Las Vegas Dental Association (LVDA) and their executive director, who has been investigated by the board three times and disciplined twice, prompted the audits. The story also revealed which LVDA allegations were accurate and which were not.

In the email, Shaffer-Kugel asked whether the Review-Journal would investigate the political contributions to Sisolak by LVDA lobbyist Alisa Nave-Worth, a partner at prominent lobbying firm Greenberg Traurig, and the allegation that Sisolak’s chief of staff, Michelle White, previously worked at an animal hospital owned by Nave-Worth’s father.

“During your investigation for your articles, did you know about these relationships and failed to disclose them?” she wrote. “Did you vet the information you received and the individuals you receive [sic] the information from prior to the article being printed?”

But it is not clear whether she has read the Review-Journal investigation. She emailed the newspaper on Oct. 29, saying she does “not subscribe or read the Review Journal.”

Shaffer-Kugel, LVDA members and Nave-Worth did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment Wednesday. White texted Wednesday to say she would respond after Sisolak has a chance to read the letter.

Sisolak, the dental board and auditors are scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to determine whether the board complied with recommendations from a June audit of the agency. Sisolak cancelled a monthly dental board meeting last week, asking the agency to postpone until after the audit committee meeting.

The anonymous letter cites donations by Nave-Worth to Sisolak’s campaigns for governor and Clark County Commission and White working as marketing director for the clinics owned by Nave-Worth’s father as conflicts.

“If you follow the money I would bet this all leads back to these dentists who are with the Las Vegas Dental Association who are using these political connections all the way up to the Governor to further their cause to stop the Dental Board from taking disciplinary action against them,” the letter said.

At June’s audit meeting about the board, Sisolak said he was consulting with his attorney about possible changes.

“I don’t know where to begin, but I’m not happy the way this turned out. I’m not at all happy the way it turned out,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arthur Kane at akane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ArthurMKane on Twitter. Kane is a member of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing. Support our journalism.