Former LVCVA executive arrested in gift card probe

Brig Lawson, senior director of Business Partnerships, during Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority monthly board meeting, July 11, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police arrested a key target in the criminal investigation into the misuse of Southwest Airlines gift cards bought by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Brig Lawson, the authority’s former director of business partnerships, was taken into custody on a felony theft charge Wednesday night and later released on a $10,000 cash bond, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

This is the first arrest in an investigation that started nine months ago and comes on the heels of a police search at the agency’s offices Wednesday afternoon. Detectives seized emails and other electronic records related to the gift cards dating back seven years, the length of time the agency retains its digital records.

Lawson’s defense lawyer, Russell Marsh, confirmed that Lawson was arrested at his home, but declined further comment. Lawson, who has since been released from custody, could not be reached by phone early Thursday.

Lawson, who was forced to resign from the authority in May, bought $90,000 in Southwest Airlines gift cards for the agency between 2012 and 2017. He hid the purchases in a series of broader promotions the agency sponsored for Southwest, an audit showed. The report found that the tax-funded agency did not properly track the gift cards and more than $50,000 in cards were missing.

In a statement late Wednesday, authority CEO Steve Hill said the tax-funded agency is cooperating with police and looked forward to a “swift resolution” of the investigation.

The police action comes less than a week after the Review-Journal reported that former authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter pushed for $10 million in tourism funds to expand a police substation on convention authority property while detectives were investigating the agency.

During the initial police visit in June, detectives made it clear to top convention authority executives that Lawson and Ralenkotter were targets of the theft investigation, knowledgeable sources said.

Ralenkotter, who retired and became a consultant for the agency on Aug. 31, admitted using $17,000 in cards for personal travel and reimbursed the agency. He publicly apologized for his conduct, and the board approved recommendations from auditors to tighten controls over the gift cards.

Ralenkotter has denied any criminal wrongdoing and late Wednesday declined to comment about the police search.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates the Sands Expo & Convention Center, which competes with the LVCVA-operated Las Vegas Convention Center.

