Former tourism exec strikes ethics deal in misuse of gift cards

Brig Lawson, former executive with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, is the last of four officials to agree to pay fines for personal use of agency gift cards.

Brig Lawson, former director of business partnerships, during a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority monthly board meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brig Lawson (LVMPD).

Retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter, left, and his attorney Anthony Sgro arrive for court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rossi Ralenkotter, former CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Cathy Tull, former chief marketing officer, at a board meeting Oct. 10, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Brig Lawson, a former executive with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, has agreed to pay $13,881 in state ethics fines for using agency-bought airline gift cards on personal travel.

The LVCVA’s former director of business operations will pay $5,000 to the Nevada Commission on Ethics for the “surreptitious nature of his acquisition and improper use of LVCVA property for a personal use.”

Lawson also will pay another $8,881 fine the Ethics Commission said is twice the value of the Southwest Airlines gift cards that he and his domestic partner and his partner’s parents used for personal trips.

His proposed agreement with the Ethics Commission is the first step toward a plea deal in his criminal case stemming from the misuse of the Southwest gift cards. Lawson is set to appear before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia on Dec. 10.

The ethics agreement, which must be approved at the commission’s next meeting on Wednesday, states: “Lawson did not adequately avoid the conflict of interest between his public duties and private interests when he acquired and utilized airline gift cards purchased with LVCVA funds to pay for personal travel …”

His lawyer Chris Oram declined to discuss the ethics deal Friday.

Lawson is the last of four LVCVA officials to agree to pay ethics fines for their personal use of Southwest Airlines gift cards.

An audit of the tax-funded agency and a Las Vegas police investigation found that Lawson disguised the purchase of $90,000 worth of gift cards with the help of Southwest employees. He then distributed the cards within the agency, and other top executives, including former CEO Rossi Ralenkotter and his chief marketing officer Cathy Tull, also wound up using the cards on personal travel.

Ralenkotter and Tull paid $24,406 and $8,700 in fines respectively. Former LVCVA Board Chairman Lawrence Weekly, a Clark County commissioner, paid $2,400 in fines for buying an airline ticket with the gift cards.

Both Ralenkotter, 73 and Tull, 53, struck plea deals earlier this year that allowed them to avoid prison time on felony theft charges. They pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of “other violations by officers.” Ralenkotter paid a $1,000 fine and Tull a $500 fine.

By pleading no contest to misdemeanors, they did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors may have enough evidence to convict them at trial. The theft charges were dismissed.

Lawson is expected to get a similar deal next month. Weekly was not charged in the criminal case.

