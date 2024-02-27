51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Investigations

Pay and benefits top half-million for some in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2024 - 5:00 am
 
North Las Vegas City Manager Ryann Juden makes the most at the city with salary and benefits ne ...
North Las Vegas City Manager Ryann Juden makes the most at the city with salary and benefits nearly $600,000 in 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas is not known as one of the most affluent cities in Nevada, but several of their top officials made more than half a million dollars in pay and benefits, according to the latest available salary data.

About half of the city of North Las Vegas’ payroll went to fire and police in 2022, according to the most recent pay data available. Overtime accounted for a significant portion of their large salaries.

The data shows that City Manager Ryann Juden made the most that year at $594,804. The pay includes benefits and retirement contributions.

Here are the other top-paid employees at the city of North Las Vegas:

— Police Capt. Dwayne Miller: $556,249.

— Deputy Fire Chief Gary Stover: $550,770.

— City Attorney Micaela Moore: $514,471.

— Lt. Christopher Cannon: $426,851.

— Lt. John Cargile: $359,989.

— Assistant City Manager Alfredo Melesio: $355,402.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Henderson police covered up colleague’s DUI, internal probe claims
Henderson police covered up colleague’s DUI, internal probe claims
Police, fire make up half of payroll in Henderson
Police, fire make up half of payroll in Henderson
Boulder City’s population has been flat for years. The same can’t be said for its public payroll
Boulder City’s population has been flat for years. The same can’t be said for its public payroll
Tourism boss makes big bucks promoting Las Vegas
Tourism boss makes big bucks promoting Las Vegas
‘No accountability’: Nevada law allows probate house sales with less oversight
‘No accountability’: Nevada law allows probate house sales with less oversight
Tony Hsieh’s family hired broker to sell Vegas real estate — and sold him key properties
Tony Hsieh’s family hired broker to sell Vegas real estate — and sold him key properties