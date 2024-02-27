Pay and benefits top half-million for some in North Las Vegas

City Manager Ryann Juden took home $594,804 in 2022, which was the most recent year pay data was available.

North Las Vegas City Manager Ryann Juden makes the most at the city with salary and benefits nearly $600,000 in 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas is not known as one of the most affluent cities in Nevada, but several of their top officials made more than half a million dollars in pay and benefits, according to the latest available salary data.

About half of the city of North Las Vegas’ payroll went to fire and police in 2022, according to the most recent pay data available. Overtime accounted for a significant portion of their large salaries.

The data shows that City Manager Ryann Juden made the most that year at $594,804. The pay includes benefits and retirement contributions.

Here are the other top-paid employees at the city of North Las Vegas:

— Police Capt. Dwayne Miller: $556,249.

— Deputy Fire Chief Gary Stover: $550,770.

— City Attorney Micaela Moore: $514,471.

— Lt. Christopher Cannon: $426,851.

— Lt. John Cargile: $359,989.

— Assistant City Manager Alfredo Melesio: $355,402.