Public housing boss pay package includes $12k annual car allowance

Lewis Jordan, executive director of the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, earned more than $257,000 in base pay in 2022.

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority's offices in Las Vegas, seen Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lewis Jordan, executive director of the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority. (SNRHA)

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority's offices in Las Vegas, seen Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority's offices in Las Vegas, seen Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

As the head of Southern Nevada’s public housing agency, Lewis Jordan oversees a $200 million-plus operating budget and programs and services for some 17,000 residents.

His salary is also a big step up from the agency’s last permanent boss, records show.

Jordan, executive director of the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, earned more than $257,000 in base pay in 2022. His compensation that year also included about $13,830 in holiday pay and $12,000 for vehicle allowance.

Former executive director Chad Williams’ contract expired in mid-2021, and he made roughly $70,500 in base pay that year. In 2020, his base pay amounted to about $153,700, according to payroll data the Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained through a public records request this past fall.

Williams was placed on paid administrative leave in February 2021. The salary for interim executive director Jon Gresley, who served that year, wasn’t listed in the payroll database provided to the newspaper.

But according to public relations executive Melissa Warren, who responded to questions from the Review-Journal for this story, the interim boss’ 10-month contract was valued at $324,000.

Jordan’s bio says that he has more than 40 years of public and private management experience and that he has led housing authorities of various sizes.

Before he took the job in Las Vegas, Jordan led the public housing authority in Marin County, California — just north of San Francisco — from 2012 through 2021.

The board of Southern Nevada’s housing authority approved his hiring at a meeting on Dec. 16, 2021, Warren confirmed. As seen in the meeting agenda — which doesn’t list Jordan by name — terms of his three-year contract included a $16,000 allowance for relocation and temporary housing.

Here were the top-10 base salaries at Southern Nevada’s housing authority in 2022 as listed in the latest payroll data it provided:

• Lewis Jordan, executive director: $257,275.20

• Fredrick Haron, chief administrative officer: $122,420.80

• Frank Stafford, director of modernization and development: $113,574.00

• Patricia Stephens, director of affordable housing: $98,547.80

• Ava Mitchell-Crew, director of operations: $93,014.72

• June Sandra Fleming, human resources manager: $90,655.41

• Arturo Lira Perez, web developer: $89,257.10

• Anita Keys, deputy director of housing programs: $82,954.90

• Rodney Mitton, finance manager: $81,344.80

• Johnny Bernard Shaw, procurement manager: $81,092.65

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.