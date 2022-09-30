Report: Seaman and Fiore share blame for abusive conduct tied to city hall fight

The report described the staff examination and eventual overwriting of a key video of the altercation that the report said posed a “substantial risk of damage to the political images and reputations” of the two women.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, right, and fellow Councilwoman Michele Fiore, Both are the center of an investigation commissioned by the city after a high-profile fight in 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas City Councilwomen Michele Fiore and Victoria Seaman both violated code of conduct policy by attacking each other in 2021 at city hall after a committee meeting, according to an investigative report the city commissioned.

The 61-page report by an outside law firm also described details of the staff examination and eventual overwriting of a key surveillance video of the altercation that the report states posed a “substantial risk of damage to the political images and reputations” of the two women and “the part each played in the physical altercation.”

Review-Journal reporters had repeatedly asked for the video of the altercation in early 2021, but the city put up roadblocks to prevent its release and eventually were told it was deleted after a 60-day period. Las Vegas City Attorney Bryan Scott spoke to both women in March 2021 to tell them the video was about to be overwritten and neither wanted a copy, the report said.

City staff failed to assist the Review-Journal, as required by open records laws, in verifying the location of the video until after it was deleted, the investigation confirmed, but concluded the evidence does not support a “coverup” of the video for the city’s benefit.

The report said both women were responsible for the altercation — contradicting Seaman’s contention that Fiore attacked her.

“I found evidence to substantiate that both Councilwoman Seaman and Councilwoman Fiore engaged in conduct in violation of the Code of Conduct on January 11, 2021,” wrote Deverie Christensen, an investigator hired from the law firm of Jackson Lewis P.C. “Regardless of ‘who started it,’ the screaming argument and physical altercation was disrespectful, abusive conduct and wholly inappropriate.”

Seaman had sued Fiore and the city Monday, charging officials concocted a “sweeping conspiracy” that failed to protect her, suggested she resign if she couldn’t handle the pressure and covered up the incident.

The report, commissioned in November 2021, reviewed eight allegations ranging from Fiore’s rudeness and hostility, the fight, the video deletion and the city’s failure to respond to Seaman’s complaints about Fiore. The report found all of Seaman’s claims were unsubstantiated.

Seaman said late Thursday that the report was just a way to justify the city’s actions and continue the “coverup” after Fiore attacked her from behind, twisting and breaking her finger and throwing her to the ground by her hair.

But the report states Seaman was waiving her finger when Fiore brushed it away and Seaman kicked Fiore in the shin before Fiore threw her to the ground.

Fiore did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Friendship ends badly

The report describes Fiore and Seaman’s friendship and how it fizzled after Seaman criticized racially charged comments Fiore made about affirmative action and revealed to the Review-Journal that the FBI interviewed Seaman about Fiore in June 2021.

After the altercation, Seaman went to Summerlin Hospital but told medical staff she injured her finger after a “trip and fall,” the report said, adding she told staff she was in a hurry to get back to work. Seaman did not report an altercation to medical staff, the report said.

The video, reviewed by several members of the city staff before being written over, did not show Fiore running up behind Seaman and grabbing her hand, as Seaman’s lawsuit claims, the report states.

Instead, the two women were arguing face to face when Fiore swiped Seaman’s hand to get it away from her face. The video did show Fiore pushing Seaman to the ground by her hair but Seaman was kicking Fiore in the shin, the report said.

Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German was the first to request the video and wrote about the city’s slowness to provide responses for the footage and that specific queries had generated vague replies.

He was killed on Sept. 2 by what police allege was retaliation for negative stories he wrote about Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles. Telles has been charged with murder.

Sources told German in 2021 the altercation happened on the seventh floor but city officials, who knew it was on the second floor, did not reveal the location. The city then demanded nearly $64,000 to provide video from all the cameras that day, and the Review-Journal was forced to rescind the request because of the costs. Another Review-Journal reporter filed a request later but by that time the video was written over, the report said.

“The system overwrites data on the sixtieth day,” the report said. “Because there was no pending public record request when the sixtieth day was reached after January 11, 2021, the videos were overwritten and any floating copies (e.g. on a flash drive) were deleted,” the report said.

The report says Seaman did not ask for a copy of the video and did not press charges or file a police report.

“Mr. Scott, as the City Attorney, did not discourage Councilwoman Seaman from going to the police, filing a police or taking legal action against Councilwoman Fiore,” the report said.

Following the fight, the two women went to dinner to try to make up, the report said. Seaman suggested Fiore run for lieutenant governor so she could run for mayor.

“It was clear to Councilwoman Fiore that Councilwoman Seaman was looking for a way to attack and remove Councilwoman Fiore ‘from the mix’ for the Mayor’s position,” the report said.

