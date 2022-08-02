The Siegel Group under new scrutiny by county, AG office for evictions

Clark County will investigate the company’s treatment of tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic after a probe found executives used “uniquely egregious” practices to evict residents.

The Siegel Suites Boulder III on Boulder Highway on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A screenshot of a segment of the U.S. House report into abusive eviction practices by large landlords during the pandemic. This section shows actions by The Siegel Group executives to deceive tenants.

Clark County will investigate The Siegel Group’s treatment of tenants during the pandemic after a federal probe found the landlord engaged in “uniquely egregious” practices to evict residents.

Last week, a U.S. House panel concluded the Las Vegas-based real estate firm’s executives had employed aggressive tactics, including deception and harassment, to force tenants to leave. The scathing report followed a year-long investigation of Siegel and three other corporate landlords.

County officials have now pledged to “remedy any wrongs” committed, county spokesperson Dan Kulin wrote in a statement, beginning with a review of rental assistance it provided to Siegel.

The company operates thousands of units across its local portfolio of hotel-apartment hybrids, known as Siegel Suites and Siegel Select. It has collected millions of dollars of federal rental assistance during the pandemic, records show.

“It is simply unconscionable that trusted organizations like Siegel Suites chose to use this historically turbulent time to not only take advantage of those most in need, but also to do so egregiously,” Kulin wrote.

The company did not immediately provide a comment on the county’s statement.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis’s 41-page investigative report concluded Siegel employees were given a list of harassment tactics to use against tenants, according to documents released Thursday. Employees were also directed to “bluff” renters into falsely believing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium was no longer in effect, the report states.

The findings will likely draw litigation across all eight states where the company leases rooms, said Ben Edwards, an associate professor at UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law.

“It paints a giant target on their back for private attorneys and for state attorney generals,” he said. “If they’re looking for a win they can talk about and explain to people, this is probably one.”

Following the release of the panel’s report, a Siegel attorney wrote the company “has at all times been committed to abiding by the letter and the spirit of the law applicable to our operations.”

Kulin did not immediately provide how much total federal rental assistance the company had received from Clark County. However, a Review-Journal investigation published in June 2021 found that Siegel Suites collected over $2 million, one of the largest amounts received by any landlord in the program’s first round of allocations.

The House panel determined the company received at least $5.5 million in federal relief during the pandemic, including more than $2 million in forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Kulin wrote the county plans to cooperate with any state or federal investigations into The Siegel Group.

The panel referred its findings to two federal watchdog agencies — the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — for further investigation into whether the company’s actions would be considered deceptive and unfair business practices.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office announced last week it would review the findings for possible violations of state laws and directives on pandemic evictions.

Edwards said the state, like federal officials, will likely examine whether Siegel’s portrayal of the CDC moratorium violated laws against deceptive and unfair business practices.

“The conduct that’s described (in the House panel report) is not good-faith business conduct,” he said.

Texas authorities may also launch a criminal investigation into one company executive’s email.

In May 2021, Siegel senior vice president of operations Mike Tisdale suggested ways to “get rid” of a San Antonio tenant. That included calling child protective services “to come out” if there were too many people in her room, according to the panel’s report.

Texas state officials have confirmed they are investigating whether the company’s employees made any false reports of child abuse or neglect, a felony under state law. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, also announced on Twitter over the weekend that he had passed the finding along to law enforcement officials in Bexar County.

“We won’t tolerate this abuse in San Antonio,” the congressman wrote.

