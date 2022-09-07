Who is county official Robert Telles?

Police searched the home of the Las Vegas elected official as part of the investigation into reporter Jeff German’s killing.

In this May 11, 2022 photo, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talked to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Robert Telles, a longtime Las Vegas resident with a political and legal background, is under new scrutiny by law enforcement.

Metro police are searching the home of the Clark County public administrator in connection with the recent slaying of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Who is Telles?

He’s been active in a variety of local organizations according to his LinkedIn page, including leadership roles at the Clark County Bar Association, Las Vegas Rotary Club and Olive Crest foster-care agency.

Personal life

Telles, 45, has said he’s lived in Las Vegas for more than 20 years. He was born in Biloxi, Miss., grew up in El Paso, Texas and then lived in the Denver area before moving here, according to a May 2021 interview with Veterans in Politics.

He told the Review-Journal worked as an HVAC technician at the College of Southern Nevada before graduating from UNLV’s William S. Boyd School of Law in 2014.

Prior to his time in office, he operated Accolade Law, a small firm focused on probate and estate planning.

Telles told the Review-Journal earlier this year that he had been married for over a decade and has three children.

Political career

Telles, a Democrat, was elected to serve a four-year term as a public administrator in late 2018 and was endorsed by long-time Public Administrator John Cahill, who was termed out of office.

It appears to be the first political position he held in Nevada.

The public administrator is responsible for securing dead people’s property while their family or executor is located, according to the county. The office also administers estates in court when families cannot.

In late 2019, Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Telles to the state’s newly created Board of Indigent Defense Services.

Telles placed third in his office’s Democratic primary this summer, following the publication of a Review-Journal investigation into his office.

He was bested by his office’s top supervisor, Rita Reid.

LVRJ investigation

Telles was the subject of Review-Journal investigation published by German earlier this year.

Current and former employees in his office leveled allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism against him. Some claimed he was in an “inappropriate relationship” with a female subordinate staffer.

After the story ran, top county officials hired a former coroner to address the issues in Telles’ office.

Telles publicized his frustrations with German through Twitter on multiple occasions. The official labeled the reporter as an “obsessed” bully who was preparing another ““lying smear piece.”

Telles also published a letter on his election website stating the accusations against him were false.

Home raided

Police served search warrants at Telles’ two-story home in the Peccole Ranch neighborhood of Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

Records show Telles purchased the four-bedroom property for $215,000 in 2011.

The house is about a 15-minute drive from German’s home in northwest Las Vegas, where neighbors found the reporter’s body outside Saturday.

Officials believe German, 69, was fatally stabbed during an altercation Friday. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made in the case.

On Tuesday afternoon, police released a photo of a vehicle they believe is tied to the slaying: a 2007 to 2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles and a sunroof.

Review-Journal reporters spotted Telles in the driveway of his home later that day, washing a vehicle matching that description. They also observed the vehicle at his home Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.