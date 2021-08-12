Who’s appointed to the housing authority board?
A majority of the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority’s board is comprised of elected city and county officials.
Five of the board’s nine members are appointed by the elected bodies that they serve on: two from the Clark County Commission, and one each from the city councils of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson.
— Chair Scott Black is a North Las Vegas city councilman
— Vice Chair Olivia Diaz is a Las Vegas city councilwoman
— Board member Dan Shaw is a Henderson city councilman
— Board member Tick Segerblom is a Clark County commissioner
— Board member William McCurdy II is a Clark County commissioner
The remaining four board members are recipients of housing authority assistance who are appointed by the cities and county. One represents each jurisdiction.
Terms for housing authority commissioners will last four years.
Since 2009 the housing authority has provided public housing and housing choice vouchers for all of the Las Vegas Valley. Prior to that, three public housing agencies operated independently in the region.
Elected officials have been a part of the board since July 2017, when a new state law required the county’s three largest cities to immediately appoint one of their city council members to the housing authority board.
Black and Shaw have served since that time. Diaz joined the board in August 2019.
Segerblom joined in October 2019, and McCurdy joined in February 2021.
