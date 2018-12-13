5 thoughtful Christmas and holiday gifts that help nonprofits

For the one who truly believes ‘tis better to give than to receive, gift responsibly for the holidays with products that benefit a nonprofit.

For the one who truly believes ‘tis better to give than to receive, gift responsibly with products that benefit a nonprofit. They’ll love that their gift is thoughtful and that your purchase benefits public lands, children and people in need.

The Fine and Performing Arts Program at Opportunity Village serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in music, dance, theater and visual art. In the studio, artists are encouraged to discover talents and refine their techniques. Assorted packs of eight greeting cards feature the designs of OV artists. Proceeds from every purchase are split evenly between the artist and Opportunity Village. $10. opportunityvillage.org

This pair of blush-colored ceramic vases begs for a pretty bouquet of flowers. The front of each vase bears a simple, smiling face. On the back is the word “celfless”— a nod to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which collects 40 percent of the proceeds. $29 for the pair. highfashionhome.com

Sonnenglas is a minimalist mason jar filled with sustainable tech. The jar is made from recycled glass and stores solar energy during the day and releases up to 12 hours of soft bright light at night. Initially made for people in areas without electricity, Sonnenglas is developed by 50 previously unemployed men and women from townships in South Africa. Personalize the gift by filling the jars with dried flowers, handwritten notes or photographs. $36.89. sonnenglas.net/us

“Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro” is the story of Jackson, Carson the mustang, Millie the dog and Sam (the human).

The children’s book, written and illustrated by Las Vegas locals, is Red Rock’s first fully custom book, created by locals and featuring illustrations of Red Rock’s natural beauty. All proceeds benefit public lands including Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Spring Mountain National Recreation Area and California Trail Interpretive Center. $8.95. shop.southernnevadaconservancy.org

The design on this artful flat is inspired by the mystical evil eye talisman. Uniquely hand-painted red flowers adorn the black leather upper. It’s only sold through Olivela and 20 percent of each purchase is donated to charities like CARE, an organization that supports education for young girls. Proceeds of this Alepel shoe fund six school days for Syrian refugees living in Jordan. $220. olivela.com

