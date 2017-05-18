1st human West Nile virus case of 2017 reported in Clark County

A man has contracted the first human case of the West Nile virus of 2017 in Southern Nevada, public health authorities reported Thursday.
The unidentified man, who is in his 50s, has the “more serious neuroinvasive form” of the illness, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
According to the health district, Wile Nile virus is spread through the bites of mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds.
Mild symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea and vomiting. In some cases, West Nile virus can cause severe neurological illness or death, the district said.
There were two reported West Nile virus cases and three cases of St. Louis Encephalitis, a similar mosquito-borne illness, in Clark County in 2016. None was fatal.
The health district says residents can lessen their chances of contracting the illnesses by using EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET (diethyltoluamide), Picaridin, IR3535, Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), or 2-undecanone; wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts to reduce mosquito exposure when outdoors; and eliminating areas of standing water around the home, including non-circulating ponds, “green” swimming pools and accumulated sprinkler runoff.
