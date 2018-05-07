4 health galas, events in Las Vegas this week

Affinity Gaming operates the off-Strip Silver Sevens. The Las Vegas-based company announced Tuesday that it has named Caesars Entertainment Corp. executive Michael Silberling as CEO. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Gala on May 19 to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

“Hot Night in Havana” is the theme of Affinity Gaming’s annual Wine to Remember event on May 19 benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter. The event will be from 6-9 p.m. at the Oasis Pool at Silver Sevens resort, 4100 Paradise Road. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the spirit of Cuban culture and wear colorful attire for a reception with rum cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, silent auction packages and live music. Proceeds will benefit local programs, services, treatments and prevention of. Tickets are $50 per person or $80 per couple. act.alz.org/snvwtr

Elementary schools to host safe nights

The city of Las Vegas will host Safe Summer Nights events at two elementary schools — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Matt Kelly Elementary, 1900 N. J St., and 5:30-7:30 May 17 at Kermit Booker Elementary, 2277 N. Martin L. King Blvd. The free community events will include music by a DJ, family games, face paintings, arts and crafts and refreshments.

Well Care Group hosts open house at clinic

Well Care Behavioral Health and Medical Clinic, 5412 Boulder Highway, will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 16 to mark Mental Health Awareness Month. The free event will feature vision, mental health and depression screenings, client success stories, clinic tours, community vendors and an opportunity to meet agency leaders, program directors and staff.

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in May. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program will be “Stroke: What Everyone Needs to Know,” and will address the different kinds of strokes and how to recognize and prevent them.

