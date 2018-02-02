Blind Center of Nevada expands with opening of new building

The 35,000 square-foot Visions of Greatness Center at 1001 N. Bruce St. will offer a full suite of services, including culinary classes and programs for children and teens, and also house the center’s electronics recycling program.

Construction continues in the soon-to-be-completed Vision of Greatness Center, which will feature a large meeting hall that can be rented out. Photo taken on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at the Blind Center of Nevada, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Danny Medrano, left, and Robin Braun talk during lunch in the cafeteria at the Blind Center of Nevada on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A new Blind Center of Nevada building that will allow the organization to expand services for the blind and visually impaired has opened in Las Vegas, the 63-year-old nonprofit announced in a news release Thursday.

The 35,000 square-foot Visions of Greatness Center at 1001 N. Bruce St. will offer a full suite of services, including culinary classes and programs for children and teens, and also house the center’s electronics recycling program, which employs 18 Blind Center members, and a new rehearsal space for the Blind Allegiance glee choir.

There’s also a new computer lab and fitness center with tutors and trainers onsite, the release said.

“The Visions of Greatness Center will ensure that generations of blind and visually impaired Southern Nevadans have a beautiful building to call their own,” Blind Center President Cory Nelson said in the news release.

The $9 million project, funded by public and private donations, took 10 months to complete. Part of the center’s original complex at the same site will remain open.

1001 N. Bruce St. , Las Vegas, NV