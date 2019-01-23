Blood donors sought to alleviate Southern Nevada shortage

The nonprofit Vitalant, which strives to maintain a four-day supply of type O blood, had only about a half-day supply on hand Wednesday. Other blood types also are in short supply.

(Getty Images)

There’s a blood shortage in Southern Nevada and donors are needed, the blood donation organization Vitalant said Wednesday.

The shortage is typical for the winter, when colder weather kicks in and cold and flu season peak, the nonprofit, formerly known locally as United Blood Services, said in a news release.

“Vitalant strives to maintain a four-day supply of type O blood,” the release said. Spokesman Tyler Patterson said the blood center had about a half-day supply on hand Wednesday.

Blood donations were down nearly 50 percent in late December and early January, the release said.

About 4,200 donations are needed in Southern Nevada to replenish the local supply, the release said.

January is National Blood Donor Month, according to Vitalant. Donors need to be at least 16 years old (with parent or guardian permission) and must weigh at least 110 pounds.

