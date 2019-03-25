MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Bone health focus of forum at Las Vegas Senior Center

March 25, 2019 - 12:38 pm
 

Bone health is focus of Wednesday forum

“Fit to a T,” a workshop on prevention and care for osteoporosis, joint and bone health, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road. The free program for people age 50 and older will be presented by the U.S. Bone & Joint Initiative. Membership in the city of Las Vegas senior programs and registration are required. 702-229-6454.

New dental center at elementary school

A Future Smiles dental center, the Nevada Women’s Philanthropy Dental Wellness Center, opened last week at Elaine P. Wynn Elementary School, 5630 Coley Ave. Future Smiles is a Las Vegas nonprofit organization that provides school-based preventive and restorative dental health care. The Wynn school center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open to any Clark County School District student and their siblings. Parents can make appointments by calling 702-889-3763. The center was funded by Nevada Women’s Philanthropy’s $465,000 2018 Impact Grant.

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays in March. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program will be “Improving Your Health Literacy: Tools, Services and Resources for Patient Empowerment,” which will address such issues as understanding your medical treatment, how to communicate with providers and how to successfully navigate the health care system.

^

Caregivers invited to resource workshop

A dementia caregivers workshop, “You Are Not Alone,” will be held at 11 a.m. April 2 at Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road. The workshop will be led by L.A. Walker, a caregiver, playwright and founder of Social Issues Theater in Las Vegas. The free event is sponsored by Clark County Parks & Recreation and will offer information on local resources such as respite care, adult day care centers, support groups and family counseling. A musician also will attend, as music can be a refuge for caregivers when they can’t get away.

Run with the pups at fitness center

Life Time Green Valley will host a complimentary Puppy Fun Run from 9-10 a.m. April 6 on a designated course outside the club, 121 Carnegie St., Henderson. Members and nonmembers are welcome to run or walk alongside their four-legged companions. Refreshments such as snacks, water and coffee will be available for the humans, with treats and water bowls for the canines.

^

Walk MS: Las Vegas steps off April 6

Registration is open for Walk MS: Las Vegas, which will be held April 6 at Sunset Park. As many as 1,400 people are expected to take part in the event, which steps off at 9 a.m. and supports the National MS Society. Money raised helps fund research and services for people suffering from multiple sclerosis. Register at walkms.org.

Submit event information at health@reviewjournal.com.

