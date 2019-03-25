Bone health focus of forum at Las Vegas Senior Center

(Getty Images)

Bone health is focus of Wednesday forum

“Fit to a T,” a workshop on prevention and care for osteoporosis, joint and bone health, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road. The free program for people age 50 and older will be presented by the U.S. Bone & Joint Initiative. Membership in the city of Las Vegas senior programs and registration are required. 702-229-6454.

New dental center at elementary school

A Future Smiles dental center, the Nevada Women’s Philanthropy Dental Wellness Center, opened last week at Elaine P. Wynn Elementary School, 5630 Coley Ave. Future Smiles is a Las Vegas nonprofit organization that provides school-based preventive and restorative dental health care. The Wynn school center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open to any Clark County School District student and their siblings. Parents can make appointments by calling 702-889-3763. The center was funded by Nevada Women’s Philanthropy’s $465,000 2018 Impact Grant.

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays in March. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program will be “Improving Your Health Literacy: Tools, Services and Resources for Patient Empowerment,” which will address such issues as understanding your medical treatment, how to communicate with providers and how to successfully navigate the health care system.

Caregivers invited to resource workshop

A dementia caregivers workshop, “You Are Not Alone,” will be held at 11 a.m. April 2 at Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road. The workshop will be led by L.A. Walker, a caregiver, playwright and founder of Social Issues Theater in Las Vegas. The free event is sponsored by Clark County Parks & Recreation and will offer information on local resources such as respite care, adult day care centers, support groups and family counseling. A musician also will attend, as music can be a refuge for caregivers when they can’t get away.

Run with the pups at fitness center

Life Time Green Valley will host a complimentary Puppy Fun Run from 9-10 a.m. April 6 on a designated course outside the club, 121 Carnegie St., Henderson. Members and nonmembers are welcome to run or walk alongside their four-legged companions. Refreshments such as snacks, water and coffee will be available for the humans, with treats and water bowls for the canines.

Walk MS: Las Vegas steps off April 6

Registration is open for Walk MS: Las Vegas, which will be held April 6 at Sunset Park. As many as 1,400 people are expected to take part in the event, which steps off at 9 a.m. and supports the National MS Society. Money raised helps fund research and services for people suffering from multiple sclerosis. Register at walkms.org.

