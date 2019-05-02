CDC warns against washing raw chicken before cooking — POLL

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention is advising that you should avoid washing chicken before cooking as it can spread germs. (Getty Images)

Do you wash raw chicken before cooking it? According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, you should avoid this practice as it can spread germs.

The CDC sparked an uproar on Twitter this week after sending out a message warning that you should not wash raw chicken. During washing, chicken juices can spread in the kitchen and contaminate other foods, utensils and countertops, the agency explained in a post on its website.

The CDC, which noted that Americans eat more chicken every year than any other meat, went on to explain that raw chicken is often contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria and sometimes with salmonella and Clostridium perfringens bacteria.

