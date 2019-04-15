Las Vegas Health Events: Fundraiser aids Opportunity Village

Opportunity Village (Google Street View)

Lawry’s The Prime Rib Las Vegas will match every dollar raised by guests during April, up to $5,000, to benefit Opportunity Village, which serves Southern Nevadans who have intellectual and related disabilities. Lawry’s loyalty members will receive extra rewards to use on future meals with each $10 donation, up to $50. The restaurant is at Flamingo Road and Howard Hughes Parkway.

Ruvo Center program for patients, caregivers

A storytelling experience, “Conversations to Remember: Outside the Box,” will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. April 22 at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave. Art pieces will be used to encourage conversation, creative thinking and memory reactivation. This program is designed for people with movement or memory disorders and their caregivers. Register at louruvosocialserv@ccf.org or 702-778-6702.

Denim Day fundraiser benefits Rape Crisis Center

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and among the Rape Crisis Center’s events this month is Denim Day on April 24. A luncheon, survivor runway show and silent auction will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at World Market Center, 475 S. Grand Central Parkway. Tickets and sponsorships are available at rcclv.org. This year marks 45 years the Rape Crisis Center has served the Las Vegas Valley.

Fashion show fundraiser for hospice care fund

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the only nonprofit hospice in Nevada, will hold its annual Flair for Care Fashion Show beginning at 11 a.m. April 25 in the Le Reve Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Runway and ready-to-wear outfits will be featured from designers worldwide. The event is a fundraiser for the hospice’s uncompensated care program. Tickets are $250. Call Stephanie Forbes at the hospice at 702-938-3910.

City kicks off family events at elementary schools

The city of Las Vegas is sponsoring a series of six free Safe Summer Nights celebrations in April and May at selected urban-core elementary schools. Each free event will include a DJ, family games, arts and crafts, refreshments, along with a community health and resource fair. The first of these events will be from 5-7 p.m. April 25 at J.T. McWilliams Elementary, 1315 Hiawatha Road.

Senior center to host food distribution

Mother Hubbard’s Food Pantry will have a food distribution — free and open to the public — from 10 a.m. to noon April 26 at Derfelt Senior Center in Lorenzi Park, 3343 W. Washington Ave. Visitors are welcome to receive a bag of nonperishable food items.

Art gala, auction benefit Project Imagine

The 10th anniversary of Paint the Town, a pop-up fine art gala and auction, will take place from 6-9 p.m. April 26 at Domsky Glass Studio, 2758 S. Highland Drive. The event benefits Project Imagine, an arts-in-medicine program that encourages creative expression (art, music, dance, theater and literary exploration) among hospitalized children, their families and caregivers. Niki Sands of Niki Sands Fine art is curator of this year’s event. Tickets are $25 and $50 and are available at pttlv.com.

Teens with disabilities can go on free hike

Registration is available for teens with disabilities to go on a rock-climbing adventure from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27 at Red Rock Canyon, sponsored and led by the Jackson Hole Mountain Guides. The outing is part of the city’s Stepping Stone program, which provides teens with outdoor recreational opportunities. To register, contact Elise Clausen at 702-229-4903 or eclausen@lasvegasnevada.gov.

Race for Hope aids autism foundation

Registration is open for the 10th annual Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Race for Hope, which will be from 7-10 a.m. April 27 at UNLV. The day will include a family resource fair, an opening ceremony at 8 a.m., a Kidz Run at 8:15 and the 5K run/walk stepping off at 8:30 a.m. from the lawn outside the Student Union. Registration costs $10 to $35. Register at https://bit.ly/2EI4lCh by April 23.

