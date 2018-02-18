Las Vegas hospital gets state’s first anesthesiology residency program

The three-year program, operated in partnership with the UNLV School of Medicine, will accept six new students annually.

MountainView Hospital, 3100 N. Tenaya Way, in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MountainView Hospital has been approved to host Nevada’s first anestheiology resident program starting in July, the hospital has announced.

The three-year program, operated in partnership with the UNLV School of Medicine, will accept six new students annually.

MountainView, a Sunrise Health hospital, also was the location for the medical group’s first residency program in internal medicine in Nevada in 2015, according to a news release.

“The accreditation of the anesthesiology program adds to the depth of medical education in the state of Nevada and continues to demonstrate the commitment of MountainView and Sunrise Health to our community and our physicians,” said MountainView Hospital CEO Jeremy Bradshaw said in the release.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.