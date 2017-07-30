Las Vegas Valley health events

Vaccine (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Free play camps promote healthy development

Children ages 5 to 8 and their parents are invited to attend free play camps this week, hosted by Nevada Medical Center and the Clark County Library District, to promote healthy cognitive development and physical activity. Here’s the schedule:

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd.

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road.

There is space for up to 25 kids each day. To register, call Spring Valley Library at 702-587-3820 and Clark County Library at 702-507-3400.

Get vaccines before school starts

The Cox Communications Meadows Mall Back to School Fair, featuring an immunization clinic, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the mall, 4300 Meadows Lane. No-cost immunizations for uninsured and Medicaid-eligible ages 4-18 will be given by Anthem Hills Pediatrics. For-purchase immunizations for ages 8 to 18 will be provided by Walmart (some private insurance plans accepted). All immunizations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring your child’s immunization record and insurance card.

All ages are welcome at Legends 5K

Las Vegans of all ages are invited to run — or watch — the 21st annual Legends of Cross Country 5K in the individuals’ race at 6:45 a.m. and the team race at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road. The run boasts eight age groups, from children to super-seniors, and the fee is currently $40, though it will rise to $50 on race day. Registration and team information is at lvtc.org.

Camp for disabled adults celebrates 4th year

Camp Sam, a camp for adults 18 and older with developmental and physical disabilities, will run from Friday through Aug. 8 at Camp Lee Canyon, 6201 Lee Canyon Road, on Mount Charleston. The camp boasts a variety of activities from hiking and team sports to arts and crafts and karaoke. The camp’s location cannot accommodate those who use wheelchairs. Fees and registration information is at campsamusa.org.

Centennial Hills clinic holds teddy bear check-ups

Teddy bears can get check-ups, too, at the Teddy Bear Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Centennial Hills Hospital, 6900 N. Durango Drive. Other events for children include “Move and Groove,” a baby bear nursery, snacks and tours from Mercy Air. Register at centennialhillshospital.com.

Alzheimer’s walk registration now open

Individuals and teams can now sign up for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Las Vegas event, which raises awareness and money for Alzheimer’s disease research and will be held Oct. 28. The event will also provide educational materials and honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony. The walk will be at Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Register at lasvegasalzheimerswalk.org.

Send event information to health@reviewjournal.com.