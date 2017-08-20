Lou Ruvo Center hosts Lunch and Learn series

The series is among several health events scheduled in the Las Vegas valley.

The Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, April 27, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in August. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program is “When to Go to the ER,” and will address common symptoms in older persons that require immediate medical attention and how to prepare ahead of time for an unexpected visit to the ER.

Parkinson’s session for medical community

A Comprehensive Review of Parkinson’s Disease” is the first of a four-part series that invites medical professionals to hear presentations on an overview of Parkinson’s disease as well as news on research and clinical trials. The free session will be from 5:45-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center at Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave. Reserve a spot at keepmemoryalive.org or email santai@ccf.org.

Speak up! Program aims to spark discussion

People with memory and movement disorders and their caregivers are welcome at “Conversations to Remember: Carved in Stone,” which seeks to help stimulate memory and thought-provoking exchanges. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave. Email louruvosocialserv@ccf.org to register.

New group offers heart disease information

A new cardiac support group will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 28 in the main lobby of Desert Springs Hospital, 2075 E. Flamingo Road. RSVP by calling 702-902-1700.

Wine tasting, 5K benefit college scholarships

Unlike most 5K runs, the Ultimate Wine Run pairs a race day with a wine tasting event to benefit the Achieving My Dreams Foundation, which provides up to $5,000 in scholarships to high school students planning to attend a four-year college or university. The Sept. 2 event at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, starts with the wine tasting at 2 p.m., and the 1K and 5K follow at 4 p.m. Tickets before Sept. 2 are $65-$75 and available at theultimatewinerun.com. Event day tickets are $70-$85.

Sign up now for Dash for Donors event

The third annual Dash for Donors 5K race, which raises awareness and money for organ and tissue donation, begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 9 at Wet ’n’ Wild, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road. Cost is $40 for adults to run and $30 for children. dashfordonors.org

