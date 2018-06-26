Health

Meet Up & Eat Up provides meals to kids across Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2018 - 11:16 pm
 
Updated June 26, 2018 - 8:31 am

The excited sounds of children eating and chatting filled the Boulder Highway Boys & Girls Club on a recent Thursday morning. Most had finished their breakfast, and group leaders gathered some of them for storytime while others bounced out the door for a local field trip.

The children are students in the Clark County School District, who, if school were in session, would receive free and reduced-priced breakfast and lunch. More than 60 percent of all CCSD students meet the criteria.

For the 10th consecutive summer, Three Square food bank has stepped in to provide free weekday meals for students across the Las Vegas Valley. Its program, Meet Up & Eat Up, is providing meals to kids who might not have enough to eat at home at more than 100 sites through Aug. 10.

“As soon as the school year ends, they lose access to those meals,” said Andrea Martinez, programs manager for Three Square. “It’s a long three months … and we struggle a bit more here because it’s so hot.”

According to Three Square’s most recent Map the Meal Gap study, done in cooperation with the national organization Feeding America, 13.4 percent of Clark County residents struggle with hunger. That’s about 271,000 people, more than 103,000 of whom are children.

The food bank partners with agencies such as Boys & Girls clubs, libraries, recreation and community centers and more across the valley to provide meals to children and teens 18 years and younger.

This year, seven sites will provide a half day of free physical activity and nutrition education along with breakfast and lunch.

“We do art, technology — I’ve learned the basics of a computer — how to work it,” said 12-year-old Damien Watts, who attends one of the activity sites. “We also play outside. Usually, I don’t do that because there’s so much aggravating stuff going on outside. But this is a place of peace.”

The food program is also mobile.

“Two vans go to eight apartment complexes each and serve (children) in the parking lots — like a food truck,” Martinez said. “It’s our third year operating that. This was our way to go directly to the kids. The best way to reach them is to go to them.”

Last summer, Three Square provided more than 265,000 meals. The food bank also has Backpacks for Kids, a program that gives out supplemental meals and snacks for children to eat on weekends.

“I say this all the time — at the Boys & Girls Club, we don’t have to think about food because we have Three Square,” said the club’s CEO Andy Bischel. “Deliveries come on a daily basis. We put them in the fridge and hand them out. It’s so convenient. All partnerships are effective but this partnership really makes an impact.”

The father of two boys sees how frightening food dependency and insecurity can be for the youth.

“A lot of these kids don’t know … we help them understand the healthy things you can put in your body and how to balance that. The sooner we can get to them and give them that information, the better off we are.”

For a list of Meet Up & Eat Up sites, enter your ZIP code at freesummerfood.org.

Contact Mia Sims at msims@reviewjournal.com. Follow @miasims___ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
3 Centennial High School students killed in Calif. crash (Full)
Three Centennial High School students were killed Thursday morning in Southern California when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were enjoying their spring break, according to a family member of one of the victims.
Retail Restroom Sexual Assault Suspect
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man they said groped a woman in a south Las Vegas Valley restroom. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Life
Bark-Andre Furry meets Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog
Two of NHL's furriest fans met at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights superfan Bark-Andre Furry and Washington Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog shared a plate of meatballs and spaghetti with help from Logan, "The Girl with the Hat." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
More in Health
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Health Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like