Prepare for Heart Health Month in Las Vegas Valley

Eight-week challenge: It’s good for the heart

In time for Heart Health Month in February, join Orangetheory Fitness’ eight-week Transformation Challenge for a chance to win a $500 prize. It starts Monday and is open to members and nonmembers. orangetheoryfitness.com

New endowed chairs at Lou Ruvo Center

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health will announce two new endowed chairs, the Stacie and Chuck Matthewson Chair for Brain Imaging and the Angie Ruvo Caregiving Chair. Each chair serves to further research and education about neurological diseases. The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Keep Memory Alive Center, 888 W. Bonneville Ave. keepmemoryalive.org

Swim, bike and run at Life Time Athletic

Life Time Athletic has expanded its popular indoor triathlon series to its Green Valley location. The race, taking place on Sunday, consists of a 10-minute pool swim, 30 minutes on an indoor bike and a 20-minute run on the treadmill. Registration is $35 and open to members and nonmembers. 121 Carnegie St., Henderson. Register at bit.ly/2GgdvKf

Free Self Love workshop and yoga class

TruFusion is offering a free Self Love workshop and Hot Yin yoga class at its Summerlin location from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. The workshop will be led by Amanda Silvas and will focus on inner alignment. It will be followed by a TruYin yoga class. Bring a yoga mat, towel, water, a pen and a notebook. 1870 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 200. bit.ly/2ARoa9g

Beauty event proceeds will buy computers for school

Help at-risk students and look fabulous at the same time. Advanced Aesthetics will offer highly discounted Botox and Juvederm from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Pat Diskin Elementary School to purchase computers for fifth-graders. 2150 S. Rainbow Blvd. Call 702-838-4644 for an appointment. advancedaestheticslv.com

