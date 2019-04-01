MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Health

Study gives hope for victims of rare cancers with ‘bucket’ approach

By Marilynn Marchione The Associated Press
April 1, 2019 - 11:10 am
 

ATLANTA — People with rare cancers have been out of luck — not only do most lack good treatments but drug companies also don’t pursue them because of small potential sales. Now, a federal study that pools these folks gives them strength in numbers and new options.

The first results from this novel effort were revealed at an American Association for Cancer Research conference in Atlanta on Sunday. They suggest that for people with one of these unusual diseases, there seems to be a way to predict who will benefit from a drug combo that boosts the immune system and who will not.

“For the patients that it works for, it’s phenomenal, it’s life-changing … but it’s not for everybody,” said one study leader, Dr. Sandip Patel of the University of California, San Diego’s Moores Cancer Center.

Brigitte Sagasser, 54, of San Marcos, California, is one study participant who seems to be benefiting. Her tumors have been shrinking since starting the treatment a year ago for a rare type of ovarian cancer that defied surgeries, chemotherapy and hormone therapy.

“I’ve tried all kinds of stuff before and nothing really helped in the long run,” she said. “I felt like I was kind of out of choices on what could be done.”

Rare cancers individually affect fewer than 6 in 100,000 people a year, but collectively make up 22 percent of all cancer cases. They include tumors in the brain, blood, glands, bones and skin, and there’s often not even a study that patients can join to test an experimental drug or therapy.

“We’re trying to fill that gap” by funding the federal study, said Dr. Elad Sharon of the National Cancer Institute.

It has enrolled more than 550 patients in the U.S. and Canada since it started in 2017. It’s testing a combo of two immunotherapy drugs, Opdivo and Yervoy — in people grouped into “buckets” according to their tumor type. The drugs’ maker, Bristol-Myers Squibb, is donating them for the study.

One of these buckets just reached critical mass to yield results — neuroendocrine tumors, which can form many places in the body but often in the lungs or digestive tract. Biopsies when the disease is diagnosed classify the cases as high, low or intermediate grade according to how aggressively the cells seem to be growing.

In the study of 32 patients, the drug combo only worked for high-grade tumors. Eight of the 18 patients saw their tumors significantly shrink. None of the others did.

In the high-grade group, survival at six months without worsening disease was 31 percent — better than the 10 percent that doctors historically have seen for such patients, said Patel, who has been a paid adviser to Bristol-Myers and several other companies.

“It gives us a glimpse into what can happen,” said another study leader, Dr. Razelle Kurzrock at the San Diego cancer center. “If we get it right, maybe we can get it to work in more patients.”

About one-quarter of all patients had symptoms typical of immune system therapies — effects on the liver, fatigue, nausea — and 6 percent had colitis, gut inflammation. But side effects were manageable and not severe, Patel said.

Identifying which patients are likely to benefit from these drugs spares others these side effects, expense and false hope.

Sagasser developed a problem from Yervoy, but continues to get Opdivo every two weeks. She is looking forward to next year, when it will be 20 years since she was first diagnosed.

“It will be a party next year, believe me,” she said. “I expect to be cancer-free by then and for good.”

———

Marilynn Marchione can be followed at http://twitter.com/MMarchioneAP

———

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Life Videos
MAGIC fashion convention showcases men's clothing trends
The MAGIC fashion convention has come to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase some of the hottest clothing trends for men. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Army medic’s Afghanistan story told in new book
The graphic novel “Machete Squad” is based on journals written by Las Vegan Brent Dulak.
Las Vegas man talks about losing his wife
Dwayne Murray, 37, lost his wife, LaQuinta while she was at Centennial Hills Hospital. A jury awarded him $43 million last week after it said the hospital failed to perform the standard of care in administering a drug for her sickle cell disease.
Barber sets up shop in grandfather’s old shop
Andres Dominguez’s new barber shop is filled with memories of his grandfather, who ran the El Cortez landmark for more than 30 years. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Life and times of a 90-year-old horse player
Leo Polito of Las Vegas describes meeting legendary jockey and trainer Johnny Longden on the beach at Del Mar. Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Learning the history of singing bowls
Presentation at Summerlin Library teaches residents about the history of singing bowls (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learning live-saving techniques in Stop the Bleed class
Leslie Shaffer, an AMR paramedic, shows how to control bleeding during a Stop the Bleed course at the Summerlin Library. The class is designed to teach anyone how to control and stop life-threatening bleeding. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vicki Richardson speaks about on the power of art
Artist and arts advocate Vicki Richardson talks about the power of art to inspire and challenge. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DressCoders pairs tech with haute couture
DressCoders is a startup focused on haute couture garments. The company uses illuminated thread that is washable and can be sewn right into the fabric. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Brava infrared oven
In cooking with the Brava infrared oven,there’s no preheating. the bulbs can reach 500 degrees in less than a second. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sinks Merge Style And Utility
Study could determine cause of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s diseases
Dr. Aaron Ritter, director of clinical trials at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, discusses his research on how inflammation in the brain impacts Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holocaust survivors talk about tragedy and friendship
Janos Strauss and Alexander Kuechel share their perspectives on life. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing