Whole Foods offering tips on health living, eating

Take a field trip to Whole Foods from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and get tips for healthier living and eating in the new year. During the tour, you will learn strategies for knowing when to choose better-quality produce, meat and dairy, as well as brand recommendations. Come with questions and leave with handouts and a strong base of knowledge. Tours are limited to 15 people. Town Square location, 6689 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Register here: bit.ly/2VtzYXJ

Free mobile dental care for children

Nevada Health Centers’ Ronald McDonald Care Mobile offers affordable dental care for children in Southern Nevada, with three stops planned in January. Parents can make appointments for children by calling 702-597-3898. The vehicle is staffed with a dentist, hygienist, and dental and office assistants. Services include restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, X-rays and oral health education. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m.) at all stops. This month’s schedule includes:

— Jan. 15-16: WIC Center North Las Vegas, 2225 Civic Center Drive

— Jan. 17: WIC Tropicana, 5486 Boulder Highway

Learn all about joint mobility from a doctor

For seniors, joint mobility becomes a common issue. Dr. Steven Nishiyama will discuss retaining joint mobility as we age, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Valley Hospital’s Shadow Lane Conference Room, 620 Shadow Lane, on the first floor. Lunch is included for attendees. Register at bit.ly/2LNYnmG.

Food pantry distribution scheduled for senior center

Las Vegas has many opportunities for seniors to participate in various activities including exercise, arts and crafts, dance, music, sports, social groups and volunteering at various senior centers in town. At 10 a.m. on Jan. 18, the Mother Hubbard Cupboard Food Pantry Distribution will be at Derfelt Senior Center in Lorenzi Park giving out a bag of nonperishable foods to those in need of all ages. 3343 W. Washington Ave., 702-229-6601.

Get to know the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health

An invaluable resource to the community, the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health offers many services to those whose loved ones are affected by a brain disorder. In “Reacquaint With Ruvo,” hear advice from patients, families and the center’s care team on how to tap into community resources, communicate with your medical team and find out the latest research findings. Water and a snack will be provided. 6-7:30 p.m., Jan. 22, 888 W. Bonneville Ave.

