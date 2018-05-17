Life

Henderson Police Chief to speak at Madam C. J. Walker event

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2018 - 5:52 pm
 

LaTesha Watson never planned to be a police officer. In fact, she had dreams of either becoming an attorney or a fashion designer.

“The university had a degree program for that but I cannot draw,” Watson said, laughing. “So, I let that go. But (being a police officer) just wasn’t something I wanted to do. No one in my family is in law enforcement. Growing up, the idea was that I would be an attorney. My mom never liked the idea of me being a police officer.”

But after earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, Watson accepted a job in 1994 with the Hutchins Police Department in Hutchins, Texas.

In 2002, she joined the Arlington Police Department, breaking barriers and becoming the department’s youngest deputy chief.

Now police chief in Henderson — the city’s second female chief and the first African-American — Watson says her journey has been rewarding, particularly in being able to inspire young girls.

“The look in their eyes when they realize I’m the supervisor says it all,” Watson said. “They really can’t fathom (that) a woman in this uniform is the boss. I had a kindergartner look at me one time and say, ‘I just never thought girls could tell boys what to do. You really tell boys what to do?’ And I told her, ‘yes I really do.’ Young girls need to understand that no matter what your circumstances have been, if you work for something and you really have a desire to do it, you can.”

Watson will be the featured speaker at Sunday’s 14th annual Madam C. J. Walker Luncheon hosted by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women — Las Vegas Chapter.

“(Watson) is a phenomenal woman,” said Andrea Woods, co-chairwoman for the luncheon. “And to introduce her to the community on our platform, I’m just so honored. This year is like the year of woman. It’s just time for women, especially women of color, to make a difference.”

The luncheon was initially created to celebrate newly inducted members. The event is named for the activist and self-made millionaire who developed a line of hair-care products for black women in the early 20th century. Each year, the organization invites a speaker to address topics of concern in the African-American community.

“Public policy and the state of our political climate are things everyone is concerned about right now,” said Sandra McLaurin, president of the local chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women. “So we’re very proud to welcome the first African-American police chief of Henderson to come in and speak to the climate that we’re at and the action that needs to be taken.”

The group works under four pillars of advocacy: education, economic empowerment, health awareness and public policy.

“We no longer just want a seat at the table, we want to talk about what’s on the menu,” said McLaurin, who is also the chaplain of the national group’s board of directors. “And Madam C. J. Walker did that. Being an advocacy organization, it’s not enough to be exposed and educated but there has to be a call to action. We are being intentional about bringing issues to the forefront and then reaching out to the community and attendees to say this is what we need to do to move forward.”

Nine women will be inducted into the organization at Sunday’s ceremony. Moving forward, Woods said she envisions a program stemming from the luncheon that would connect with colleges to teach and give entrepreneurial resources to young women.

“It’s a sisterhood that tends to give a voice to those who don’t have a voice,” McLaurin said. “We advocate so we can have socioeconomic justice and there’ll no longer be disparities with regards to economics, education, health and our voice for public policy.”

If you go

■ What: 14th annual Madam C. J. Walker Luncheon

■ Who: National Coalition of 100 Black Women — Las Vegas Chapter

■ When: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: The Orleans

■ Tickets: $75, eventbrite.com, search for 100 Black Women

Contact Mia Sims at msims@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0298. Follow @miasims___ on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
3 Centennial High School students killed in Calif. crash (Full)
Three Centennial High School students were killed Thursday morning in Southern California when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were enjoying their spring break, according to a family member of one of the victims.
Retail Restroom Sexual Assault Suspect
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man they said groped a woman in a south Las Vegas Valley restroom. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Mojave Max at Springs Preserve
File footage of Mojave Max at Springs Preserve. (Springs Preserve)
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
Red carpet at MGM for Dan Reynolds Believer screening
Kats on the red carpet for the VIP screening of "Believer," the documentary by Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds about how the Mormon Church treats its LGBTQ members.
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash
One person is dead after an early Wednesday morning crash in the northwest valley. The single-vehicle crash was called in about 1:35 a.m. on Jones Boulevard just north of Deer Springs Way, according to Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Robert Stauffer. The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, died at the scene.
Uber Health to Improve Patient Ride-Hailing Services
Uber Health to Improve Patient Ride-Hailing Services On Thursday, Uber launched its Uber Health platform for healthcare providers. Medical facilities, rehab centers, clinics and hospitals can book rides for patients from a centralized dashboard – no app required. According to Techcrunch, Uber Health general manager Chris Weber noted some 3.6 million Americans miss appointments due to lack access to reliable transportation. Uber’s endeavors into health care trace back to 2014, when Uber first offered on-demand flu shots in large markets across the U.S. Since then there have been similar efforts throughout the world, from diabetes and thyroid testing in India, to subsidized rides for breast cancer screening in the U.S., to many more. Last summer, over 100 healthcare organizations joined the platform during a private beta. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas firefighters put out blaze along Bonanza Road
Las Vegas firefighters put out a blaze that burned for about 15 minutes Feb. 20, 2018, along Bonanza Road, across from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. (Jeff Mosier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cabana Market Shooting -- Persons of Interest
On February 3, 2018 at approximately 1:57 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a parking lot located in the 3900 block of East Owens Avenue to investigate a report that a man had been shot. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Life
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
More in Life
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Life Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like