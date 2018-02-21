Ascaya to host ‘Design Wars’ workshop Feb. 28

Henderson development Ascaya will host a “Design Wars” workshop at its newly opened clubhouse at 5 p.m. Feb. 28. The workshop will feature discussions on trendy vs. timeless interior design concepts for both remodeling an existing home or building a new one.

Ascaya This is the main living area of Ascaya’s Inspiration Home designed by SB Architects. It is located at 13 Cloud Chaser in Ascaya. Ascaya's Inspiration Homes are being built by its developer to inspire residents for their own homes.

Henderson development Ascaya will host a “Design Wars” workshop at its newly opened clubhouse at 5 p.m. Feb. 28. The workshop will feature discussions on trendy vs. timeless interior design concepts for both remodeling an existing home or building a new one.

The event, conceived by Denise Reichartz and Ida Doman of Shapiro & Sher, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, is the second in a series of luxury design workshops. It is free and open to the public.

Featured speakers at “Design Wars” will include Michele Aloe, showroom manager for Walker Zanger, and Shelley Gorman, interior designer and curator at River North.

“It will be a lot of fun,” Reichartz said. “It’s exciting to learn about trends and colors for 2018, as well as classic design options, from two of the most talented designers in Southern Nevada. This workshop will help people who are looking to refresh the interiors of their existing homes and those who are either building or buying new homes and want a fresh spin on their interiors.”

Reichartz said Aloe is especially gifted when it comes to focusing on certain areas of a home and highlighting them in unique ways.

“She will also discuss applications of new products that are in style,” she said.

Both speakers will discuss opportunities to modernize and refresh home interiors with things such as paint, tile and fixtures.

“It’s a lot of fun to get ideas from the experts that will suit your style but also help stage your home if you are thinking of selling in the near future,” Reichartz said.

Ascaya is a collection of 313 estate sites located nine miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the McCullough Range in Henderson. The workshop will be held in Ascaya’s clubhouse, 3 Ascaya Blvd. RSVP via email at rsvp@ascaya.com.