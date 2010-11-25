5016325-0-4

Architect to bring design to forefront at LVDC seminar

Whether he’s designing a boutique hotel or creating a modern prefabricated home, Grant Kirkpatrick has the same goal in mind: to tell a story. The CEO and principal of KAA Design Group Inc. of Marina del Rey, Calif., will discuss his approach to design and more during “Lifestyle Design: Spaces That Tell a Story” Friday at Las Vegas Design Center at World Market Center Las Vegas.

The seminar, part of the monthly First Friday design series, is set to begin at 10 a.m.

“It’s not enough to create a space that is pleasant to look at and relatively functional,” Kirkpatrick said. “The goal is to create something that becomes part of your daily experience.”

His talk will reflect how he works to integrate the way we live and work in his design projects, and how that narrative goes beyond form and function and actually works to elevate the human spirit.

One product line that has truly distinguished KAA Design Group is the HOM Escape in Style, launched in June 2008. This line features manufactured, modern high-design homes, crafted furniture and accessories, all created with sustainable materials and environmentally responsible construction techniques. Each dwelling is prewired for solar power and is designed with simplicity and nature in mind, to complement its outdoor surroundings.

Through all of his projects Kirkpatrick strives to create sustainable, enduring design solutions that embrace both the art and science of design, while expressing the narrative of both the location and the person or people within.

Kirkpatrick founded KAA Design Group 20 years ago out of his home in Westwood, Calif. The firm has expanded to employ more than 50 people and its work has been featured in numerous publications.

The seminar will be held in C-176 at World Market Center Las Vegas, 495 S. Grand Central Parkway.

Reservations are requested and can be made by e-mail at LVDC@LVDesignCenter.com or calling 599-3093.

Fruit-tree pruning classes scheduled at orchard

The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension has scheduled fruit-tree pruning classes. They will begin Saturday and continue through March 5.

All classes will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the extension’s orchard in North Las Vegas.

Scheduled classes are: lowering heights on fruit trees, Nov. 27; pruning peach and nectarine trees, miniature peaches, Dec. 4; pruning apricot and plum, Dec. 11; pruning apple, pear and quince, Dec. 18; pruning fruit tree basics, Jan. 8; pruning pomegranates and almonds, Jan. 15; pruning figs and persimmon; Jan. 22; pruning for small spaces, multiple trees in a single hole and espalier (trellising), Jan. 29; planting and fertilizing fruit trees, Feb. 5; and table and wine grapes, March 5.

The Jan. 8 class will begin at 8:30 and be held at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd.

Those wishing hands-on training should bring their own pruning shears.

A YouTube video on how to sharpen, adjust and sanitize your pruning shears can be found on the Internet at www.youtube.com/watch?v=72DfswUyD1c or search the Internet for videos using the key words “UNCE orchard.”

For more information about the classes, contact Robert Morris at morrisr@unce.unr.edu. Call 257-5555 for directions to the orchard or if you do not have Internet access.

Design center continues Dream Home sweepstakes

One lucky winner will receive up to $10,000 in products and services for a home makeover, thanks to Las Vegas Design Center’s $10,000 Shopping Experience Sweepstakes.

The center will award a $10,000 shopping experience to the winner of its sweepstakes that includes a consultation with a member of the American Society of Interior Designers. The designer will help the winner make selections from showrooms throughout the design center.

To enter, participants 18 and older are asked to complete and submit the entry form, which is available inside the Design Salon at the downtown facility. It is located in Building A, suite 118.

The final day to submit entries into the contest is Dec. 4.

The grand-prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. The drawing will be conducted on or about Dec. 6 and the winner will be notified via telephone.

For a complete list of sweepstakes rules, visit the Design Salon at Las Vegas Design Center, 495 S. Grand Central Parkway.