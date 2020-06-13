77°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Home and Garden

Coffered ceiling a luxury item that is difficult to install

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2020 - 8:00 am
 

Q: I made the mistake of walking through several million-dollar homes one afternoon and saw a feature that I want to install in my own home: a coffered ceiling. I have a living area that I would like to do this in. How is this done, and how do you reinforce the ceiling to support the weight of the beams?

A: It sounds like you have an expensive hobby. Walking through these dream houses can wreak havoc on your weekends and your bank account, particularly when you want to duplicate an expensive feature you’ve seen — and coffered ceilings are indeed a luxury item.

Those ceilings are very detailed and difficult to install. Although it looks like the coffers are made from solid beams, they are actually pieced together using lightweight stock. This is a complex project. There are several methods to make this feature; this is only one of them.

First, plan how you want the ceiling to look. Consider how large and how deep the coffers will be and whether you will be painting or staining them. Also, make sure your ceilings are high enough and expansive enough so that the room doesn’t look too cramped.

Something else to consider is how your lighting or air-conditioning vents will look and function if they run through the ceiling.

The supports for the coffers will be channels that are glued and screwed to the ceiling. These will look like an upside-down “U” and be made from lightweight stock; don’t use the heavier MDF or plywood.

To build the U-shaped channel, cut the stock to the length and width of your choosing. Lay one piece flat on a worktable and then apply a bead of carpenter’s glue along the two long edges. Stand the two side pieces of the channel up, press them against the glue-covered ends of the piece laying flat, then use a finish nailing gun to nail along the edges to hold it together.

You are going to build these channels in three shapes: a cross, a “T” and a straight section. The T-shaped channel will be attached to the perimeter of the ceiling where one beam ends at another. The crosses will be installed where two beams intersect, and the straight sections will be used for support and alignment if you are using large coffers. You will decide the dimensions of these pieces based on your plan.

Lay out lines and mark them on your ceiling so it looks more or less like a checkerboard. You should make parallel lines that match the width of the channels, so you will know exactly where to put them. You can use a chalk line for this or, if you have a projector, you can follow the lines it displays.

Apply thick beads of heavy-duty construction adhesive to the back portion of the channel and place it against the ceiling along your chalk lines. The open side should face down.

Screw the channel to the ceiling joists so that the screw sinks into the joist at least three-quarters of an inch. If you run into an area that doesn’t have a joist, use 8d finish nails and shoot them in at an angle. You may not hit a joist on every leg of the channel, but once the entire ceiling is attached together, it will be very strong.

Now your ceiling will look like an afterthought, but this is where it all comes together. To close in the bottom of the channels, glue and nail long lengths of boards (the same lightweight stock or you can use a symmetrical baseboard or chair rail) to the underside of the openings.

Make any cuts to the boards where they intersect with another board at a point that is not in the middle of the run. These intersections can later be covered with decorative caps.

To close in the coffers, build squares out of baseboard to fit inside the squares that the channels have created. Miter the corners and glue them together.

You can also drive a couple of brads into the corners to help the square stay tightly together. This baseboard square will attach to the bottom edge of the channel using 4d finish nails.

There will likely be a gap between the ceiling and the baseboard square, but that doesn’t matter because you will build a second square from crown molding to transition from the vertical side of the coffer to the ceiling. The molding will cover any gaps.

You can choose any style or type. Since baseboard has the profile on top, you will turn it upside down so that the profile is visible from below. The nice thing here is that you can build both boxes on the worktable, transfer them to the ceiling and then nail them in with the finish nail gun.

When you are finished installing the coffers, you can putty over the nail heads and then paint or stain them.

Mike Klimek is a licensed contractor and owner of Las Vegas Handyman. Questions may be sent by email to handymanoflasvegas@msn.com. Or, mail to 4710 W. Dewey Drive, No. 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118. His web address is www.handymanoflasvegas.com.

MOST READ
1
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
2
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
3
Silverado fires baseball coach Brian Whitaker via email
Silverado fires baseball coach Brian Whitaker via email
4
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
5
2 teen brothers killed in crash in Summerlin
2 teen brothers killed in crash in Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Blue Ape Painting's website allows potential customers to log int and receive an accurate estim ...
Technology influences exterior painting experience
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

Painting professionals are using technology tools to make estimating and job execution easier for customers having their homes’ exteriors painted.

Surface mulch can shade soil and prevent spurge in vegetable gardens. (Bob Morris)
No simple way to prevent tree suckers
By / RJ

Some plants grow suckers at the base of the plant and others produce suckers, or new growth, a distance away from the plant. So far, the only practical way to eliminate them is to slice the roots and remove these plants, roots and all.

Stained-glass cabinet panels bring color to this modern kitchen. (Getty Images)
Stained glass stands test of time
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

There has been a revival in the popularity of stained-glass windows and not just in places of worship.

Dropping of flower buds is usually because the soil becomes too dry before it’s watered again ...
Italian cypress grows too tall to be used in residential landscapes
By / RJ

Q: I have just about reached my maximum frustration level with my 35 Italian cypresses. Between spraying them down weekly in the summer to keep the mites off and them not standing on their own without staking and guy wires for 2½ years, I am ready to give up. I am thinking about replacing them with 5-gallon dwarf golden arborvitae because they are smaller and easier to spray.

Ocotillo stem cuttings will grow roots in soil that drains if they are watered regularly in the ...
Agave weevils damaging cactuses this time of year
By / RJ

Cactuses, particularly agaves, are rotting and dying from damage by the agave weevil, which that lays its eggs at the base of agave leaves. As their young hatch from the eggs, they burrow into the stem of the agave and all through it, including the roots.

Security screens reduce the amount of solar energy coming into a room by about 65 percent. They ...
Home security starts with windows and doors
By Brian Sodoma Special to Your Home

The window covering market has evolved through the years to offer better security with aesthetic appeal. The same can be said for security doors, shutters and other security coverings.

Getty Images
Quick tuneup of sectional garage door will limit noise
By / RJ

If you park two cars in the garage and each comes and goes one time each day, the door will open and close more than 1,000 times each year. That squeal you hear is the door’s way of asking for a little attention.

The cause of palm fronds turning orange or yellow is natural. As lower fronds approach death du ...
Leaf odor can differentiate bay laurel, Carolina cherry laurel
By / RJ

One easy way to tell the difference between a bay laurel and a Carolina cherry laurel is to crush the leaves and smell the herbal aroma. Bay laurel leaves have a pungent aroma. When you crush the leaves of Carolina cherry laurel, they have an aroma of maraschino cherries rather than herbal.