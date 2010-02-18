Creative decorators think outside the box

34144967-1-4

Everyone is creative in one way or another and has her or his own special way about doing things, whether it’s a flair for putting together a great outfit, hosting a fantastic party, planting a colorful garden or decorating a home. But sometimes we need to pull it together on the fly, which can cause our creativity to freeze and make something that we enjoy into a chore.

One of the things that I enjoy about doing interior redesign is that you have to think and decorate on the fly. If you really want a creative and unique design when decorating, you need to think out-of-the-box. How many times have you brainstormed and from the silliest things came the greatest ideas?

When I teach my students, they are so nervous about trying something new in the beginning. What I ask them is, “What is the worst thing that can happen?” The answer is that the homeowner doesn’t like it and we move it back. That is the wonderful thing about interior redesign: nothing ventured, nothing gained and nothing lost.

So, let’s look at some of the more common items that we all have in our homes and see how we can think out-of-the-box and be creative on the fly with our furniture.

Just because you bought a piece of furniture for the entry in your last house doesn’t mean that’s where it must live out its life in every home. A nightstand is a nightstand only because it’s the label the manufacturer placed on it.

Is you family room overflowing at the seams with too many pieces of furniture, i.e., big-screen TV, kids’ game table and desk? Do you not have any place for a home office but have an empty living room, dining room or extra bedroom? What are you waiting for to make your home function?

Many times I hear, “We really don’t plan on using these rooms very much, so we want to wait to furnish them.” What? Sorry, that just doesn’t make sense to me. Just because the builder labeled the rooms as the formal living and dining room doesn’t mean that’s how they have to be furnished and used. It’s important to use all of the space and items in your home so that they work for you now, no matter what labels have been placed on them.

So let’s look at other ideas on using furniture pieces.

Do you have a three-shelf-high bookcase? Place it on top of a buffet and it becomes a china hutch, as shown in the accompanying picture.

Do you need a dresser but have a buffet? It has doors and drawers just like a dresser.

Don’t have a nightstand? Well they don’t have to match. Instead you can use any number of pieces, including:

n End table. You really don’t need a table next to every arm of your upholstery; just make sure each seat has someplace that you can reach to place a drink.

n Stacking tables or nesters. These are one of my favorite pieces of furniture; they are multifunctional and perfect for every room. Since there are two or three pieces to a set, you can use one in your family room and one in your bedroom.

n Decorative shelf. No one said that a nightstand has to have legs. Plus it will get your alarm clock off the floor.

n Bookcase. That three-shelf-high bookcase that you thought about using as a china hutch can be brought into the bedroom as a nightstand.

Do you have a long and narrow bedroom with lots of space at the end of the bed? Let’s be creative with the space and put it to use.

You can create an additional seating area. Bring in the two arm chairs that you don’t use in the dining room and place a small table in between them.

Create an additional work area. Now I don’t like to suggest bringing work into the bedroom, as that really should be your place to retreat and relax at night, but if you really need a private place to work and don’t have space anywhere else in the house, you can add it here. One rule though is that the area must be kept neat and clean so that you don’t see the piles of things you need to do each day staring you in the face every night.

Create an additional eating place. Why not bring the bistro set that you have in the yard into the bedroom? Now you have an extra place to have your coffee in the morning on your days off.

Create an additional hobby space. Do you like to do puzzles but don’t have the room anywhere else? Bring in a card table and folding chairs to start. Then look around for a sale on a nicer set when you’re ready.

Flying with your tables in the upright and locked position

Have you found an old table to use in your entry at a yard sale but it needs to be refinished and you don’t have the time? Well, go no further than your linen cabinet and you’ll probably find at least one of these things to disguise the table’s condition, along with adding some color and texture besides using a table cloth.

n Drape a sheet over the table and puddle the excess underneath.

n Crisscross two table runners across the table

n Drape a chenille throw and let the fringe hang off the sides.

n Any extra fabric in the sewing basket? Pull it out and tuck the raw edges under. Pin tassels on each corner to dress it up.

n Have any duvet covers or quilts in the closet? Instant table cloth.

n How about the drapery panels or sheers that you’ve just never hung up?

Using what you have to is the most economical way to decorate your home until you can buy what you want. Don’t let the fact that you can’t afford it now stop you from enjoying your home.

Watch for next month’s creative ideas on the fly to dress up your walls and bring in your finishing touches: accessories.

Gail Mayhugh, owner of GMJ Interiors, is a professional interior designer and author of a book on the subject. Questions may be sent by e-mail to: gail@gmjinteriors.com. Or, mail to: 7380 S. Eastern Ave., No. 124-272, Las Vegas, NV 89123. Her Web address is: www.GMJinteriors.com.