MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Home and Garden

Designers interpret West Coast style

By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home
March 16, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

What is the West? To those who live east of Kansas City, the West is cowboys and open land and home to the strange and unusual, such as the shopping cart Christmas tree in Santa Monica, California; Museum of Clean in Pocatello, Idaho; and, admit it, is there anything more strange and unusual in the West than Las Vegas?

To Wendy Blackband, however, the West is sophisticated and refined with a casualness that speaks to the laid-back California/West Coast lifestyle that promotes the freedom to break the rules.

“One element within West Coast style that stands out from everything else is a natural, raw aesthetic,” she said. “That’s the common thread throughout West Coast design where jute and linen materials are often used.

“Home designers back East look to the West for inspiration. We know inspiration is everywhere, but it’s always good to be aware of what other areas of the country are creating, especially out West.”

Blackband and her husband Greg own Blackband Design in Costa Mesa, California. They are known for their fresh style in creating living environments with a splash of eclectic. She was one of five panelists who spoke Jan. 28 during a seminar titled “Best of the West” at the 2019 Winter Las Vegas Market.

Another panelist was Laura Umansky, president and creative director of Laura U Interior Design in Houston.

“It’s difficult to define a West Coast lifestyle since it encompasses such a large part of the country extending all the way to Colorado and beyond, both north and south,” Umansky said.

In fact, while most people think of the West Coast as the Pacific states of California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii and Alaska, the region also includes the mountain states of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Idaho, Utah, Arizona and Nevada.

“The West is huge and has a sense of place,” Umansky said. “It’s relaxed, thoughtful and elevated with fine details, but not too fussy. The West has a vibe that is more casual but with elegant aesthetics — a lifestyle where homeowners live simultaneously with the indoors and outdoors and actively use those outdoor living spaces.

“Western home design is a natural transition to the outdoors so rooms become one large space. Even though people are circulating inside and outside, there is cohesiveness to the home’s design.”

Umansky said her clients have different goals and their personalities dictate her work.

“No matter where I go — New York, Houston, Las Vegas — all homeowners want their home to be approachable, inviting and warm,” she said. “They are looking to be relaxed and inspired and want to feel serenity when they walk through their front door. In fact, no matter where you live, it’s all about feeling welcome.”

West Coast design influence can be found in other parts of the country. The laid-back California lifestyle is desirable regardless of location as it incorporates relaxed furnishings and resortlike amenities.

“West Coast design gives a sense that you’re on vacation in your own home,” Wendy Blackband said. “Think large-scale tubs and steam showers. Keep in mind that the public is always looking to create their own niche or elevate their personal home design. And because this new world of social media is offering so much information and inspiration at the tap of a screen, anything is possible. Trends and lifestyles travel the globe instantaneously.”

Blackband knows the West. A California native and graduate of the University of Southern California, she grew up on Balboa Island in Newport Beach. The influences of seaside life are reflected in her vibrant colors and distinctive “coastal bohemian” look.

As the public looks for new and different furnishings, one factor remains in place in the West and in Las Vegas: no cookie cutter designs.

“Function and unique character are what we hear all the time,” Blackband said. “My team is looking for pieces that our clients can live in while making their own statement and, at the same time, showing off their personality.

“We have fun mixing materials and textures to add dimension to our designs. Homeowners are starting to incorporate more color and materials into the surfaces versus sticking to solid white canvases. It’s fun to notice trends such as curved furniture, lush textiles and architectural accent chairs.”

Even though each client is different, Umansky notes there are similarities when it comes to understanding and meeting their lifestyle needs.

“For instance, Los Angeles is different than Pebble Beach, but everyone wants to live in a beautiful space with low maintenance,” she said. “That’s why performance fabrics have become so popular. It’s easy living with a look of elegance.

“And you never know what one client wants versus another. One may desire a full and open kitchen for their families and for entertaining, while another is always traveling and just wants a kitchen for its basic, utilitarian needs. However, they all want the same thing: easy living in a beautiful space. That’s West Coast.”

Life Videos
MAGIC fashion convention showcases men's clothing trends
The MAGIC fashion convention has come to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase some of the hottest clothing trends for men. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Army medic’s Afghanistan story told in new book
The graphic novel “Machete Squad” is based on journals written by Las Vegan Brent Dulak.
Las Vegas man talks about losing his wife
Dwayne Murray, 37, lost his wife, LaQuinta while she was at Centennial Hills Hospital. A jury awarded him $43 million last week after it said the hospital failed to perform the standard of care in administering a drug for her sickle cell disease.
Barber sets up shop in grandfather’s old shop
Andres Dominguez’s new barber shop is filled with memories of his grandfather, who ran the El Cortez landmark for more than 30 years. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Life and times of a 90-year-old horse player
Leo Polito of Las Vegas describes meeting legendary jockey and trainer Johnny Longden on the beach at Del Mar. Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Learning the history of singing bowls
Presentation at Summerlin Library teaches residents about the history of singing bowls (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learning live-saving techniques in Stop the Bleed class
Leslie Shaffer, an AMR paramedic, shows how to control bleeding during a Stop the Bleed course at the Summerlin Library. The class is designed to teach anyone how to control and stop life-threatening bleeding. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vicki Richardson speaks about on the power of art
Artist and arts advocate Vicki Richardson talks about the power of art to inspire and challenge. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DressCoders pairs tech with haute couture
DressCoders is a startup focused on haute couture garments. The company uses illuminated thread that is washable and can be sewn right into the fabric. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Brava infrared oven
In cooking with the Brava infrared oven,there’s no preheating. the bulbs can reach 500 degrees in less than a second. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sinks Merge Style And Utility
Study could determine cause of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s diseases
Dr. Aaron Ritter, director of clinical trials at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, discusses his research on how inflammation in the brain impacts Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holocaust survivors talk about tragedy and friendship
Janos Strauss and Alexander Kuechel share their perspectives on life. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Siegel Cares' Santa delivers toys to kids at Siegel Suites in Las Vegas
Siegel Cares, the charitable wing of The Siegel Group, delivered toys to families at their apartment complexes in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Revisiting “Christ the King” sculpture
A longtime admirer of the sculpture at Christ the King Catholic Community in Las Vegas shares her perspective. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
Henderson couple adds another school to their generosity
Bob and Sandy Ellis of Henderson, who donate to several Clark County School District schools, have added Matt Kelly Elementary in Las Vegas to their list of schools where every student gets new shoes, socks and a toy. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator Christmas House
Arguably better than a hotel holiday display, is Terry and Angie Fator's home located in southwest Las Vegas.
UNLV Winter Graduation Packs Thomas & Mack
UNLV's 55th winter commencement ceremony included approximately 2,146 undergraduate and graduate students who recently completed their studies. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Build-A-Bear comes to Reed Elementary School
Students participated in a Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Rev. Father Seraphim Ramos talks about Greek Orthodox icons during an interview with the LVRJ
Rev. Father Seraphim Ramos talks about Greek Orthodox icons during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Masjid Ibrahim Islamic Center art depicts names of God
Masjid Ibrahim Islamic Center founder Sharaf Haseebullah talks about new diamond-shaped art panels featuring some of the 99 names of Allah at the main entrance the Las Vegas mosque. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday poultry with Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine
Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine explain the different types of poultry available for the holidays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Catholic Charities hosts early Christmas meal
Students from the Bishop Gorman High School football and cheerleader team helped to serve food at the Christmas meal sponsored by the Frank and Victoria Fertitta Foundation at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Sunday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing