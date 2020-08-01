89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Home and Garden

Garage storage space can be expanded

By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home
August 1, 2020 - 8:05 am
 

A garage is important in Southern Nevada because homes here don’t have basements like in other parts of the country. Therefore, a garage becomes more than just a place to park cars; it becomes a place for storing tools, sports equipment, keepsakes, holiday decorations and maybe even the kitchen sink.

Josh Finn, co-owner of Custom Garage Storage Solutions in North Las Vegas, has seen a little bit of everything when potential customers invite him to reconfigure their garage to create additional space.

“We see all different spectrums of items to be stored,” he said. “Most garages have a lot of clutter and it becomes my job to get all that stuff off the ground. I assess storage needs and recommend solutions that free up floor space. That means installing garage shelving, cabinets, overhead storage and maybe even garage flooring.

“One of the newer products we offer is a heavy-duty shelving system that is mounted about six feet off the floor. This allows boxes and bulky items to be placed on top shelves, and below are hangers, hooks and bars for bikes, garden tools, camping equipment, luggage, ladders or golf bags. Now everything is off the floor.”

Finn is staying busy this summer as more and more homeowners are realizing how nice it is to park a car in the garage rather than leaving it outside in the blistering heat.

“Right now, by the time I give a bid, it may take three weeks to return and complete the project,” he said. “Most jobs take one full day to complete and others may take an extra day or two. Spring is our busiest time and then again in fall.

“Many customers who are new to Las Vegas don’t realize how hot our summers can be. They come to realize the garage is really important for their cars. Most (people) with a two-car garage are already parking one car inside but now want the space to park a second vehicle.”

When consulting with a potential customer, Finn asks two main questions: Do you want your garage to have a clean look or do you want to maximize storage space? He does not tell them what is or isn’t clutter but does suggest that their most important items are probably already in their home.

“People don’t understand that when they leave the home, the garage is the last place they go through and see before going to work or school,” he said. “It later becomes the first place they see when returning home, and seeing it clean and organized presents a positive mood and mental image.”

Do-it-yourselfers know that the four walls of a garage are actually four more floors, and using the right shelves and hooks can quadruple storage space. Before starting, sweep the garage floor and address any spills that may have occurred going in and out of the space. Check on light bulbs or any other mechanical check-ups the garage may need.

Gather trash bags and empty boxes for collecting items for donations. Gather up some plastic containers in different sizes for storage.

Ladders can be a hazard leaning up against a wall. That may seem like the logical way to store one, but it can tip over very easily. Lean it against the wall horizontally at floor level, or, even better, store it on hooks.

Doors and windows in garages usually don’t get the same attention as those in the house. However, the door should have a professionally installed deadbolt and should be kept locked.

Shelving units can be easily assembled and can hold up to 50 pounds. Kids’ toys should be kept well away from chemical clutter and should be up off the floor. Not too high, though; you don’t want the kids trying to reach them by standing on wobbly boxes. Use bins for small toys and balls.

For those wanting to include the garage floor in the makeover, interlocking floor tiles have rollover strength and are able to support heavy vehicles. They are not damaged or stained by most chemicals and fight off mold and mildew.

Polypropylene tiles require no adhesives or tools and can be laid over cracks or uneven surfaces. They are strong enough to support cars and small trucks on jack stands and are available in a variety of colors and designs.

Another method is an epoxy sealer. A hard epoxy paint film is so dense that oils and fluids cannot penetrate its surface.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M
Las Vegas visitor hits jackpot for nearly $2M
2
Caesars execs to get pay raises as thousands furloughed or laid off
Caesars execs to get pay raises as thousands furloughed or laid off
3
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code banning some tattoos
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code banning some tattoos
4
Investor in failed Las Vegas Strip Ferris wheel project taking ownership
Investor in failed Las Vegas Strip Ferris wheel project taking ownership
5
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
Sisolak extends coronavirus directives in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The country superstar made the announcement Wednesday morning that he has moved his Aug. 22 date at the stadium back to Feb. 27.
Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ memoriam
Vegas broadcaster Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ dies at 54. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2018. (Greg “Gonzo” Spillane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
This hibiscus is getting too large for its container. (Bob Morris)
Renewal pruning will reinvigorate hibiscus
By / RJ

Renewal pruning, cutting deep inside the shrub and removing larger wood, results in a flush of sucker growth from the remaining stubs that will be succulent and produce lots of leaves and flowers.

A shaded patio expands the indoor living space by providing room for entertaining and relaxing. ...
Patio covers help beat summer heat
By Gary Dymski Special to Your Home

In addition to seeking shade, entertaining and expanding indoor living space are among the other reasons homeowners desire cover for their backyards.

Getty Images
No need to replace door, just threshold
By / RJ

Over time, a threshold can become damaged and need replacement. If you have a gap between the bottom of the door and the threshold, you may be able to avoid replacing the threshold and install a new sweep on the bottom of the door instead.

In Las Vegas, pluots are normally harvested from the end of July to the first or second week of ...
Bird pecking can indicate fruit is ready to harvest
By / RJ

Plums and pluots improve in flavor when they are kept on the tree longer and harvested closer to their mature date. These fruits are normally harvested from the end of July to the first or second week of August in our climate.

A loft can be used as a retreat to get away from the hub of the home where all the noise and ac ...
Create a personal retreat in your home
By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home

With more people staying home during the pandemic, interior designers say it’s important to incorporate space to call your own.

If your shower door is rubbing on the bottom track, you might first look at the shower sweep, w ...
Uneven shower doors a common repair job
By / RJ

Flimsy shower doors that need adjusted generate plenty of service calls, and occasionally they need to be replaced. Usually, though, you can make the necessary adjustments by removing the screws, adjusting the channel and screwing it back together.

Armenian cucumber usually has fewer problems grown in the desert than other cucumber varieties. ...
Trees normally grown as shrubs tend to sucker a lot
By Bob Morris Gardening

Sucker removal and how often it’s done depends on the plant, how old it is and how the suckers are removed. Trees sucker more if they don’t get enough water.