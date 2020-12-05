41°F
Get ready for the holidays by managing clutter

By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home
December 5, 2020 - 8:05 am
 
Reflect on your entertainment style to determine which dishes and glasses you tend to use most often. You don't need holiday plates and glasses when you can dress up your everyday tableware. (Getty Images)
The placement of dishes and glassware in kitchen cabinets should be within reach. (Getty Images)
If a room is designated as a guest room, make it a guest room. Later, you can add a desk and chair to turn it into a home office since the guest room isn’t used that often. (Getty Images)

Up until mid-March, the house was perfect. Everything was in its place, and there was a place for everything. Since then, the house has become a school, entertainment center, business office, 24-hour restaurant, beauty salon and who knows what else.

Now it’s time to get your home organized for the holidays, and Ginger Guerra, who owns Organized by Ginger in Las Vegas, knows what to do and how to get started.

“Organizing is all about clutter and getting rid of that clutter,” she said. “It can be time-consuming and emotional. I work closely with clients and guide them through a process that will help them decide which items to keep and which ones to let go.

“I’m not judgmental. I just ask or suggest and they decide because clutter isn’t just about stuff; it’s about what the stuff means to the person.”

The most difficult part is getting started, so Guerra suggests a few minutes in one room to do just a few things. Come back tomorrow and do a few more things, and within several days an entire room can be completed. Then schedule regular cleanings as that will keep rooms and closets from getting cluttered again.

Getting ready for the holidays begins in the kitchen, and although holiday gatherings may be limited this year, organizing today ensures being ready for entertaining next year.

“Organizing begins with designation, meaning the kitchen is designated for cooking and eating,” Guerra said. “If the kitchen table has been used by the kids to study or is a business desk for mom or dad, move all paperwork, books and computers to another location or temporarily store everything in a box.

“Now turn your attention to dishes, bowls, serving platters and glassware. Most of us have more of these items than necessary, and by eliminating some of them, you’re able to create additional storage space.”

Guerra looks at serving pieces that can be large and bulky. Donate those you don’t use and eliminate those that are chipped or take up too much space or only serve one purpose such as a large pedestal cake stand.

Proceed to dishes and glassware and do the same thing. Take the time to reflect on your entertainment style and consider which dishes and glasses you tend to use most often.

The placement of dishes and glassware in kitchen cabinets should be within reach. Some can go higher if not used that often. Consider moving glasses closer to the refrigerator for ease of use. Once a system is in place, everything becomes a little easier.

Other items in the kitchen for “does it stay or does it go” include cookbooks and baking supplies. Keep the cookbooks you use and donate the others. There are probably too many cookbooks on your shelf anyway, and most of them are never used or the recipes are too labor-intensive. This same line of thought applies to cupcake tins and cookie sheets that are no longer functional and sit unused for years.

“I remember one client who kept duct tape in his bathroom,” Guerra said. “I don’t know why. If it takes time to figure out where to find a spoon or a hammer or a pen, then things are out of focus. Know where everything is. That’s what I mean by designation.

“Every room needs to have one or two designations meaning it has a purpose. So if a room is designated as a guest room, make it a guest room. Later, you can add a table, chair and bookcase to turn it into a home office as the guest room isn’t used that often.”

That guest bedroom may be home to an overabundance of sheets, towels, pillows and blankets. Think about the guests who stay in that room, and that will allow you to reduce excess bedding supplies that can be sorted and stored or donated to a homeless shelter.

Then there are items in the bedroom, kitchen or closet that are too important to discard. That’s where a keepsake box comes in.

“I ask my clients three questions,” Guerra said. “Do you need it? Do you love it? Do you use it? Answering these questions and answering them honestly can determine how important the item is.

“And that’s what a keepsake box is for. Touch the item, ask the questions and get a response. If it stays, place the item in the keepsake box and store it in the garage or somewhere else. Too often the item is left alone, and that’s a mistake. Remember: Does it stay or does it go?”

Organizing for the holidays can also mean paring down holiday decorations. Colorful ornaments, wreaths and holiday lights, with tabletop decorations that have become less popular over the years, remain in storage.

Now is the time to donate them. It’s all about removing these items to create space and get you ready for the holidays.

