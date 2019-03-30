MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Home and Garden

Houseplants need bright, indirect light and light watering

By Jack Bulavsky Special to Your Home
March 30, 2019 - 8:05 am
 

The weather is warmer, the days are longer, and thoughts turn to all the plants in the front or backyard that need care and attention after the long winter. But depending on your green thumb, maybe those thoughts should turn to indoor houseplants.

Start with the letter A (aluminum plant) and go all the way to Z (zebra plant) and discover that there is a least one houseplant for every letter of the alphabet. Which one is best for your home may depend on the capability of your green thumb. No green thumb? Think snake plant, a succulent plant that tolerates neglect, withstands low light and is nearly indestructible.

Brandi Eide, botanical garden supervisor at Springs Preserve, knows the difference between indoor and outdoor plants.

“Indoor plants are generally in containers so their root systems are restricted,” she said. “Container plants often need to be repotted into a larger container and when you do this, be sure to add fresh soil which supplies nutrients.

“Most indoor plants are not finicky, but do need bright, indirect light and need to be kept moist but not soggy. Now when I say a bright location, I don’t mean the plant has to face south or west since intense sunlight can actually burn them.”

According to Eide, there are some indoor plants that are better suited for Las Vegas.

“Many plants are well-suited to live indoors in our dry, yet temperature-conditioned climate,” she said. “Common houseplants are tolerant of lower humidity, as long as they’re kept watered.

“However, a few that are far more challenging to keep alive are some palms, most ferns, mosses and carnivorous plants. They require a decent amount of humidity to keep them looking good. Humidity domes or other tricks, like using a tray of pebbles filled with water under or around these plants, can sometimes help. Some plants don’t respond well to drastic temperature shifts or drafty conditions, but with adequate light, proper moisture levels and managing soil/fertilization needs, most plants can be grown nearly anywhere.”

Some of the more popular houseplants are succulents. They are water-retaining plants that adapt to harsh dry environments, are easy to care for and available in a variety of shapes, colors, and sizes.

“If you’re growing succulents indoors, most require more light and far less water than leafy houseplants,” Eide said. “Too little light can cause them to stretch out and lose their lovely forms. Too much water can rot them. It’s better to err on the side of too dry than too wet when growing succulents.”

Watering seems to be a major issue with both indoor and outdoor plants. While many leafy houseplants show signs of downturned leaves and a weeping look when in need of water, succulents develop a shriveled, desiccated look.

“Yellow, floppy leaves are often an indicator they’ve been receiving too much water,” Eide said. “Succulents don’t give a warning when overwatered; they’ll just turn to mush. It’s critical that any container has proper drainage. Many decorative pots have a solid base, so use a smaller pot inside these containers so they can be removed during watering. This allows water to run through the soil.”

Eide warns that Southern Nevada water has a high salt content, as do synthetic fertilizers.

“It’s easy to have salt buildup if plants are not routinely being flushed through when watered,” she said. “It’s difficult to determine adequate watering in pots when there is no drainage. Excess water will remain in the bottom causing soggy conditions, root rot, smelly conditions and a failing plant.”

There is a common myth that adding a layer of rock or gravel to the bottom layer of a container will improve drainage. It won’t. Instead, it just decreases the amount of space the roots can grow by reducing the volume of soil. Eide suggests covering the pot’s drainage holes with a napkin, tissue or single layer of newspaper to keep the soil from spilling from the base until it settles.

Life Videos
MAGIC fashion convention showcases men's clothing trends
The MAGIC fashion convention has come to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase some of the hottest clothing trends for men. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Army medic’s Afghanistan story told in new book
The graphic novel “Machete Squad” is based on journals written by Las Vegan Brent Dulak.
Las Vegas man talks about losing his wife
Dwayne Murray, 37, lost his wife, LaQuinta while she was at Centennial Hills Hospital. A jury awarded him $43 million last week after it said the hospital failed to perform the standard of care in administering a drug for her sickle cell disease.
Barber sets up shop in grandfather’s old shop
Andres Dominguez’s new barber shop is filled with memories of his grandfather, who ran the El Cortez landmark for more than 30 years. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Life and times of a 90-year-old horse player
Leo Polito of Las Vegas describes meeting legendary jockey and trainer Johnny Longden on the beach at Del Mar. Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Learning the history of singing bowls
Presentation at Summerlin Library teaches residents about the history of singing bowls (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learning live-saving techniques in Stop the Bleed class
Leslie Shaffer, an AMR paramedic, shows how to control bleeding during a Stop the Bleed course at the Summerlin Library. The class is designed to teach anyone how to control and stop life-threatening bleeding. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vicki Richardson speaks about on the power of art
Artist and arts advocate Vicki Richardson talks about the power of art to inspire and challenge. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DressCoders pairs tech with haute couture
DressCoders is a startup focused on haute couture garments. The company uses illuminated thread that is washable and can be sewn right into the fabric. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Brava infrared oven
In cooking with the Brava infrared oven,there’s no preheating. the bulbs can reach 500 degrees in less than a second. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sinks Merge Style And Utility
Study could determine cause of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s diseases
Dr. Aaron Ritter, director of clinical trials at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, discusses his research on how inflammation in the brain impacts Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holocaust survivors talk about tragedy and friendship
Janos Strauss and Alexander Kuechel share their perspectives on life. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
Home Front Page Footer Listing